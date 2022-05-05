Terrance Mitchell excited to land with Pats

With the departure of J.C. Jackson this offseason, the cornerback position will go through some changes for the Patriots in 2022 and free-agent veteran signing Terrance Mitchell figures to be one of the key competitors to try and seize a significant role in the secondary. The seven-year vet has spent time with five different teams but has emerged as a starter in his last two seasons, including 16 starts for the Browns in 2020 and 13 starts for the Texans last season.

The experience of 29 starts in two seasons has been invaluable for Mitchell.

"Just really from a scheme aspect of mentally learning different tools, what works, what doesn't work," said Mitchell speaking with the media for the first time since his arrival. "Experience is key. Early on in my career when I used to talk about experience I didn't really quite understand it the way I do now. Just a lot of the experiences I've been going through the last two years are helping me grow to where I'm at now."

Most intriguing is Mitchell's ability to play outside. On a team loaded with versatile slot corners and safeties, Mitchell's skillset is somewhat unique and that could give him an advantage when it comes to the competition at training camp this summer. But Mitchell already seemed well aware of the Patriots' matchup defense that sees their secondary as a malleable piece of potential.

"That's one thing I love about the Patriots," said Mitchell of the versatility that the defense employs. "You can see somebody here, somebody there.... the ability to do a lot of things. I think that's a great thing that they have and that they do here."

But the schematic specifics were but one thing Mitchell has embraced about landing with the Patriots.

"When you think about the NBA as a kid do you think about Phil Jackson, the Lakers, the Celtics, the Bulls," said Mitchell. "When you think about the NFL dynasties, it's the Patriots, there's none other. I think every kid growing up in this era seeing the Patriots and being able to play for them it's crazy. That's self-explanatory right there. Pats... that's the team, for real.