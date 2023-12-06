Official website of the New England Patriots

The Foundation to Combat Antisemitism Responds to Rising Hate in the United States with a Commitment of an Additional $200 Million in Funding

The Norman and Ruth Rales Foundation is supporting the work of the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism with a $100 million investment, which founder Robert Kraft is matching with an additional $100 million.

Dec 06, 2023 at 01:33 PM
New England Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Robert Kraft's Foundation to Combat Antisemitism (FCAS) today announced an additional $200 million commitment to support its continued efforts to fight rising Jewish hate and other forms of hatred in the United States. This unprecedented commitment is a result of a partnership between FCAS and the Rales Foundation. The additional funding will allow FCAS to sustain its efforts for years to come and expand its reach to younger and older audiences across America with a larger digital and social reach, new campaigns across television and multi-media, increased data and research abilities, targeted partnerships and meaningful convenings.

"The mission of the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism is to fight the hate that feeds senseless violence and discrimination against Jewish people and all people by changing hearts and minds through empathy, powerful messaging, partnerships, and education," said Robert Kraft, Founder of the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism and Chairman and CEO of the Kraft Group. "Following the success of our Stand Up to Jewish Hate campaign, which doubled the number of target audience members who were aware of Jewish hate and also nearly doubled the number of people who were willing to stand up to it, we wanted to capitalize on our work during a time in which it is needed now more than ever. Our Foundation is growing, and we look forward to sustaining our efforts with this $200 million commitment to turn the moment into a movement. Fighting this hate will be the most meaningful and fulfilling action of my life and I am humbled and grateful to have the partnership of Joshua Rales and the Rales Foundation as we do it together. With this generous support, the Rales Foundation is an example for how to courageously stand arm in arm and fight the battle against hate meaningfully and thoughtfully, and I look forward to working together for years to come."

"The Norman and Ruth Rales Foundation is proud to partner with Robert Kraft and his Foundation to Combat Antisemitism to stand up against the rising tide of hate in the United States," said Joshua Rales, President and Trustee of the Rales Foundation."My parents Norman and Ruth, who founded the Rales Foundation, were both children of immigrants who fled persecution in Eastern Europe and came to the United States in search of a better life, seeking safety and the opportunity of the American Dream. The values that my parents cherished are now under threat, and the Rales Foundation is excited to partner with Robert Kraft and FCAS to address this urgent problem. We are impressed with Robert's vision, creativity, steadfast commitment, and the entrepreneurial spirit of the Stand Up to Jewish Hate Campaign. A tough battle lies ahead, and our hope is that others will be inspired to join us to stand up against antisemitism and all forms of hate."

Since the Stand Up to Jewish Hate campaign launched in March of 2023, it has been among the largest campaigns in the United States to combat Jewish hate, with television, social media, billboards, digital and partner organizations. It launched the Blue Square as the universal symbol for fighting Jewish hate and all hate, and the hopeful, empowering message inspired people to stand up on behalf of the Jewish community. The campaign delivered unprecedented and dramatic increases in antisemitism awareness, empathy and behavioral changes - especially among those who indicated previous apathy on the issue. It reached over 120 million people with almost six billion impressions and moved the needle with a 104% increase in people who strongly agree Jewish hate is an issue in today's world and a 91% increase in people who are now very likely to stand up on behalf of someone experiencing Jewish hate.

Building on these efforts, this additional $200 million commitment will sustain the work of the Foundation with long-term success. FCAS will expand its efforts to fight hate through:

Social Media: Reaching younger audiences online, raising awareness, educating and combatting the hatred and misinformation that is rampant.

Multi-Media Ad Campaigns: Reaching diverse audiences through a significant expansion of the Foundation's TV campaign that has been among the most successful in changing hearts and minds.

Command Center: Activating the FCAS Command Center, which monitors 300M social media sites for antisemitism and hatred, to share objective data that leaders in academia, sports and elsewhere can use to power their actions.

Building Bridges: Partnering with leading organizations, including Black, Latino, Asian, LGBTQ, and faith groups to create coalitions with communities across America.

Convenings: Leveraging the power of sports, one of the rare places where people come together across differences, to reach audiences with our anti-hate message.

About the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism:

The Foundation to Combat Antisemitism was founded by Robert Kraft in 2019 after he received the Genesis Prize, a $1 million prize awarded to a Jewish individual who has achieved significant professional success. FCAS' mission is to win the hearts and minds of non-Jews through powerful positive messaging and partnerships, motivating and equipping them to be defenders of and upstanders for Jews as they continue to face antisemitism and to battle all hate.

About the Norman and Ruth Rales Foundation:

The Norman and Ruth Rales Foundation is dedicated to supporting children and families facing hardship by creating opportunities for them to realize life's potential, in the spirit of Norman and Ruth Rales. Norman and Ruth Rales began their lives under humble circumstances.  Norman was raised in the Hebrew Orphan Asylum in Harlem during the Great Depression.  The lessons he learned there nurtured a lifelong desire to assist others in need, while brightening the days of the many he touched.  Ruth was raised in Pittsburgh by parents who had fled the pogroms of Eastern Europe.  From an early age she was taught the value of hard work, generosity and creativity. Ruth and Norman married in 1948 and together they built a brilliant life filled with family, friends, community, work and giving to others. Their spirit and values live on through the work of the Rales Foundation.

