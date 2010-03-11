The Hall speaker series to feature Steve Grogan

Patriots Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Grogan





Foxborough, Mass. - Legendary Patriots Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Grogan will be the next speaker in The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon Speaker Series. The event will take place at The Hall on Thursday, April 8. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for guests to tour the facility with Grogan speaking in the Raytheon Theater at 6:30 p.m.

A career Patriot, Grogan was drafted by the team in the fifth round of the 1975 draft and went on to spend a franchise-record 16 years in New England. In just his second season, Grogan led the Patriots to the franchise's second playoff berth and the first since the 1963 season. During his time in Foxborough, he played in 149 games, retiring as the Patriots all-time career passing leader with 26,886 yards. He held the Patriots' single-game record until 2007 with a 153.9 quarterback rating, which he achieved by completing 13 of 18 passes for 315 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions against the New York Jets in 1979. Despite playing quarterback, Grogan averaged 4.9 yards per rushing attempt and scored 35 rushing touchdowns. In 1976, he set a franchise record with 12 rushing touchdowns, a record which stood for the next 19 seasons and remains an NFL record for a quarterback. He is revered as one of the toughest players in Patriots history.

Tickets for the Speaker Series event featuring Steve Grogan are $25 per person and include admission to The Hall and an autograph opportunity.

