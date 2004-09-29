Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Aug 06 - 12:00 AM | Sun Aug 08 - 11:59 PM

Day 10 blogservations: QBs search for consistency during physical practice

Notebook: Harry continues strong training camp

Analysis: More options at DL in 2021

Bill Belichick on Peyton Manning, Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson

Notebook: Hightower, Phillips key revamped Patriots defense

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

Training Camp: Everything you need to know

Notebook: Every minute counts for Pats QBs

Day 8 blogservations: Jones dealing in the rain

Mac Jones 8/5: 'I need to take it day by day and stick to the process'

Cam Newton 8/5: 'You got to be able to deliver'

Notebook: Patriots 'backer-hood tradition continues

Day 7 blogservations: Pats pick party slows momentum

Analysis: TE reemerging as a factor on offense

Bill Belichick 8/4: 'We will get started on fundamentals and that will be a lengthy process'

Day 6 Debrief: First Practice in Full Pads

Day 6 blogservations: Pads go on, Harry steps up

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Diving into training camp 

Notebook: McCourty continuing Patriots tradition in year 12

Day 5 blogservations: Front seven offers many options

This rivalry is warm, not heated: Polamalu talks of respect for Palmer

Sep 29, 2004 at 05:00 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Steelers safety Troy Polamalu won't say if Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer owes him money from some unpaid dinner bill of long ago. Or if he left his unwashed socks in the middle of the floor, or snored so loudly it kept others awake.

Polamalu won't even acknowledge that knowing Palmer as well as he does - they were roommates and practice opponents for years at Southern Cal - will give him an advantage Sunday when their teams meet in Pittsburgh.

"Nothing," Polamalu said Wednesday. "I don't know his tendencies."

Polamalu knows this: Of all the friends he's had among football players, Palmer remains one of his best. Such friends that, only a week after Pittsburgh linebacker Joey Porter talked about the hatred that exists between the Ravens and Steelers, Polamalu talked only about the respect and fondness he feels for Palmer.

"It's a blessing to be part of his life," Polamalu said. "He taught me a lot about learning offenses and quarterbacks ... and that's where part of the blessings come from. He's a great guy and a great individual."

Despite playing in a league where bragging rights are important and competitiveness is a way of life, Polamalu wasn't about to gloat about the plays he made against Palmer during their daily practices.

"Unfortunately, he got the best of me more often than I got the best of him," Polamalu said. "It will be a blessing to share a field with him and it will be a very exciting challenge for us."

Polamalu's reluctance to say anything negative about his former teammate wasn't just to avoid creating any bulletin-board material for the Bengals' locker room. To the contrary, it displayed a gentlemanly respect that seemingly vanished from the NFL long before the single-wing offense did.

"We lived in a house with about six guys that were low-key guys," Polamalu said. "He's very warmhearted - and very contagious with that."

Yes, this really was one NFL player talking about another.

Polamalu and Palmer will share more than a handshake and a hug at midfield this week. If they talk - and opposing players rarely do during game week - they can compare notes about their strikingly similar NFL careers.

Both were first-round draft choices a year ago who didn't become starters until this season - Palmer because the Bengals chose to bring him along slowly, Polamalu because he couldn't beat out incumbent Mike Logan a year ago.

Both enjoyed good games in victories against Miami, both struggled at times in losses to Baltimore. Some in Cincinnati are questioning if Palmer should remain the starter, just as some in Pittsburgh a year ago criticized Polamalu for not winning a starting job.

"I think that's the greatest thing about him, his character," Polamalu said. "He faced tons of scrutiny in L.A., and he continued to persevere. ... He looks very good to me, very comfortable."

Even if Palmer doesn't necessarily expect to feel that way Sunday. Palmer joked Wednesday that Pittsburgh is such a hostile place to play, an elderly woman made an obscene gesture toward him there last season.

"She was pretty old. I'm not sure; I didn't get an age on her," Palmer said. "It's a passionate place. ... They're passionate about their football."

Asked what he and Palmer talk about now during their occasional conversations, Polamalu said, "The stuff football players normally talk about - flowers and mountains and trees."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Notebook: Harry continues strong training camp

The third-year receiver is finding consistency in training camp, showing up with one of the biggest plays of the day in Sunday's practice session.
news

Day 10 blogservations: QBs search for consistency during physical practice

Lots of running game focus during Sunday's physical practice that saw some ups and downs for both quarterbacks.
news

Analysis: More options at DL in 2021

As we get deeper into training camp, we delve deeper into the competition at various positions. Today, an examination of the defensive line.
news

Bill Belichick on Peyton Manning, Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick offers the following quotes on the Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction of Peyton Manning, Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: Harry continues strong training camp

Day 10 blogservations: QBs search for consistency during physical practice

Analysis: More options at DL in 2021

Bill Belichick on Peyton Manning, Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson

Patriots Re-Sign LB Cassh Maluia; Place TE Dalton Keene and LB Raekwon McMillan on Injured Reserve

Notebook: Hightower, Phillips key revamped Patriots defense

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Harvey Langi 8/8: 'I'm excited to be here'

Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi addresses the media on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

Carl Davis 8/8: 'I'm just trying to help my team in any type of way'

Patriots defensive lineman Carl Davis addresses the media on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

Henry Anderson 8/8: 'Feels like training camp to me'

Patriots defensive lineman Henry Anderson addresses the media on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

Matthew Slater 8/8: 'As you get older you need to work smarter'

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

Justin Bethel 8/8: 'X's and O's don't move'

Patriots defensive back Justin Bethel addresses the media on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

N'Keal Harry 8/8: 'I'm feeling good out there'

Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry addresses the media on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising