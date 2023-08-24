Official website of the New England Patriots

10 to Watch: Final preseason dress rehearsal for Patriots vs. Titans

What to Watch: Tennessee Titans

Ezekiel Elliott Brings 'Energizer Boost' to Patriots Backfield 

Christian Gonzalez making the most of the moment

Game Preview: Patriots at Titans

Exclusive: Ezekiel Elliott discusses joining the Patriots

Five Dark-Horse Candidates to Make the Patriots Initial Roster

NFL Notes: Could changes be coming to joint practices?

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Titans

Patriots Mailbag: Finding a spot for Boutte, getting the O-Line healthy and more roster talk

After Further Review: Breaking Down Patriots QB Mac Jones, Bill O'Brien's Offense in Preseason Game vs. Packers

Bill Belichick impressed with Taylor Swift's toughness after Gillette Stadium rain show

Statement from New England Patriots on Isaiah Bolden

Press Pass: Players Offer Thoughts and Prayers for Isaiah Bolden

Bill Belichick 8/19: "Appreciate the way the league handled it" 

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways From the Patriots Second Preseason Game Against the Packers

Mac Jones 8/19: "We'll continue to come together as a team"

5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Packers

Matthew Slater 8/19: "Health is something that we never take for granted"

Gamebook: Patriots at Packers Preseason Week 2

Three-time Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman joins FOX NFL KICKOFF studio show

Retired New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman has landed his next gig with FOX Sports for the 2023 season.

Aug 24, 2023
IMG_0228
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

16 x 9
David Silverman

Once again, New England fans can look forward to seeing Julian Edelman every Sunday.

The retired New England Patriots receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion will join FOX NFL KICKOFF's on-air broadcasting team for the 2023 season, FOX Sports announced Thursday.

"Joining FOX Sports is a dream come true," Edelman said in a statement released by the network.

"I grew up watching the NFL on FOX on Sundays, and now being an analyst for FOX NFL KICKOFF feels full circle. Twelve years in this league has given me insight and opinions that I'm eager to share alongside the talented FOX NFL cast and crew."

Edelman, legendary in New England for his playoff performances and spending his entire career as a Patriot, now joins another team.

He'll boost a star-studded lineup with host Charissa Thompson, analysts Charles Woodson, and Michael Vick, and NFL insider Peter Schrager on Sundays at 11:00 a.m. ET.

"We are thrilled to welcome Julian Edelman to the FOX Sports family," said Brad Zager, president of production & operations and executive producer at FOX Sports.

"His passion for the game, experience as a Super Bowl champion, and ability to connect with fans will unquestionably make him a valuable addition to our team, both on and off the screen."

Following his retirement after 12 seasons with the Patriots, the former seventh-round pick joined "Inside the NFL" as an analyst on Paramount+. Edelman was nominated for a Sports Emmy in 2022 during his first season with the program.

