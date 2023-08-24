Three-time Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman joins FOX NFL KICKOFF studio show

Once again, New England fans can look forward to seeing Julian Edelman every Sunday.
The retired New England Patriots receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion will join FOX NFL KICKOFF's on-air broadcasting team for the 2023 season, FOX Sports announced Thursday.
"Joining FOX Sports is a dream come true," Edelman said in a statement released by the network.
"I grew up watching the NFL on FOX on Sundays, and now being an analyst for FOX NFL KICKOFF feels full circle. Twelve years in this league has given me insight and opinions that I'm eager to share alongside the talented FOX NFL cast and crew."
Edelman, legendary in New England for his playoff performances and spending his entire career as a Patriot, now joins another team.
He'll boost a star-studded lineup with host Charissa Thompson, analysts Charles Woodson, and Michael Vick, and NFL insider Peter Schrager on Sundays at 11:00 a.m. ET.
"We are thrilled to welcome Julian Edelman to the FOX Sports family," said Brad Zager, president of production & operations and executive producer at FOX Sports.
"His passion for the game, experience as a Super Bowl champion, and ability to connect with fans will unquestionably make him a valuable addition to our team, both on and off the screen."
Following his retirement after 12 seasons with the Patriots, the former seventh-round pick joined "Inside the NFL" as an analyst on Paramount+. Edelman was nominated for a Sports Emmy in 2022 during his first season with the program.