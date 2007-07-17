 Skip to main content
Patriots Mailbag: Are You Buying the Latest Patriots Draft Rumors Regarding the Quarterback Class?

NFL Notes: Despite changes, AFC East Remains a Challenge

Deuce's Mock Draft 2.0: Pats Strike Twice in the First Round

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Lazar's Pro Day Tour: Inside Drake Maye's Showcase and More Patriots Tidbits From North Carolina's Pro Day

Patriots Catch-22: Breaking Down Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels's Pro Days

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Photos: Patriots honor Vietnam Veterans with pinning ceremony 

Patriots Unfiltered: College Pro Days, New Rules for 2024, Rebuilding Through the Draft

Photos: Patriots & Revolution host girls & women's sports clinic

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Defensive Backs, Daniel Jeremiah on Biggest Needs and Best Fits, Film Review of QB J.J. McCarthy

Lazar's Pro Day Tour: Inside Jayden Daniels's Workout and Other Notable Patriots Takeaways From LSU's Pro Day

Patriots Playbook: Reviewing the Offseason so Far, NFL Rule Changes & Draft Preview

Day 2 Recap: 2024 NFL Annual League Meetings

Patriots Unfiltered: NFL Owners Meetings Takeaways, J.J. McCarthy Stock Rising in Upcoming Draft, New NFL Rules

Robert Kraft 3/26: "We're starting new chapters in our development"

Robert Kraft Discusses Patriots Offseason, Draft Approach and Finding the Next QB

NFL Notes: Drafting a Quarterback Should Not Be About the Roster

Patriots Mailbag: Crafting a Perfect Patriots Draft, Free Agency Reactions

Day 1 Recap: 2024 NFL Annual League Meetings

Titans agree to terms with rookies Davis, Ford

The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms with receiver Chris Davis and defensive end Jacob Ford. The Titans now have five of their 10 draft picks under contract.

Jul 17, 2007 at 03:30 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 17, 2007) -The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms with receiver Chris Davis and defensive end Jacob Ford.

The Titans now have five of their 10 draft picks under contract. Davis was their fourth-round pick and he could contribute early after starting 22 of 51 games at Florida State, where he caught 137 passes for 1,842 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Ford was a sixth-round pick, and he was a Division I-AA All-American at Central Arkansas as a senior. He had 17 sacks and 32 1/2 tackles for loss in 24 games. He started his career at Memphis in 2001 before working full-time in 2002 through 2003.

The son of late jazz musician Fred "Sweet Daddy" Goodlow Ford, the defensive end had the second-fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, with a time of 4.68 seconds.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Patriots Mailbag: Are You Buying the Latest Patriots Draft Rumors Regarding the Quarterback Class?

NFL Notes: Despite changes, AFC East Remains a Challenge

Deuce's Mock Draft 2.0: Pats Strike Twice in the First Round

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Offseason Workout Program Dates Announced

Lazar's Pro Day Tour: Inside Drake Maye's Showcase and More Patriots Tidbits From North Carolina's Pro Day

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Defensive Backs, Daniel Jeremiah on Biggest Needs and Best Fits, Film Review of QB J.J. McCarthy

In this episode of Patriots draft countdown, we focus on the defensive backs that could fit with the patriots. Evan Lazar breaks down JJ McCarthy's film while Mike Dussault speaks with NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah. We'll also catch you up on all the latest Patriots draft related news.

Day 2 Recap: 2024 NFL Annual League Meetings

Mike Dussault and Tamara Brown recap the second day of the 2024 NFL Annual League Meetings which saw Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft speaking to the media about New England's offseason.

Robert Kraft 3/26: "We're starting new chapters in our development"

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft addresses the media during the 2024 NFL Annual  League Meetings on March 26, 2024 .

Day 1 Recap: 2024 NFL Annual League Meetings

Mike Dussault and Tamara Brown recap the first day of the 2024 NFL Annual League Meetings.

Head Coach Jerod Mayo 3/25: "We're trying to build this the right way"

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo addresses the media from the AFC coaches breakfast at the NFL's annual league meetings in Orlando, Florida on Monday, March 25, 2024.

Austin Hooper 3/21: "Excited about the next opportunity"

Patriots tight end Austin Hooper addresses the media on March 21, 2024.
Full List of New England Patriots 2024 Draft Picks

The New England Patriots currently hold eight picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
