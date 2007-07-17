Titans agree to terms with rookies Davis, Ford

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 17, 2007) -The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms with receiver Chris Davis and defensive end Jacob Ford.
The Titans now have five of their 10 draft picks under contract. Davis was their fourth-round pick and he could contribute early after starting 22 of 51 games at Florida State, where he caught 137 passes for 1,842 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Ford was a sixth-round pick, and he was a Division I-AA All-American at Central Arkansas as a senior. He had 17 sacks and 32 1/2 tackles for loss in 24 games. He started his career at Memphis in 2001 before working full-time in 2002 through 2003.
The son of late jazz musician Fred "Sweet Daddy" Goodlow Ford, the defensive end had the second-fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, with a time of 4.68 seconds.