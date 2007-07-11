Titans reach deal with draft pick CB Smith

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 11, 2007) -- The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms with cornerback Ryan Smith.
The 5-foot-10, 173-pound cornerback was a sixth-round pick, 206th overall in this year's draft. He played his first three seasons at Utah, then finished at Florida in 2006 where he earned second-team All-American honors and first-team All-Southeastern Conference.
Smith led the SEC with eight interceptions for the national champions.
The Titans have agreed to terms with three of their 10 draft picks.