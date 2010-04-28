Official website of the New England Patriots

Toby Keith's I Love This Bar And Grill Plans To Open At Patriot Place

Music superstar Toby Keith plans to open his famed restaurant and entertainment venue, Toby Keith's I love This Bar and Grill, at Patriot Place in the town of Foxborough in summer 2010.

Apr 28, 2010 at 02:00 AM

FOXBOROUGH, MA (April 28, 2010) - Music superstar Toby Keith plans to open his famed restaurant and entertainment venue, Toby Keith's I love This Bar and Grill, at Patriot Place in the town of Foxborough in summer 2010.

Named after Keith's hit single "I Love This Bar," the 19,000-square-foot restaurant would seat 400, feature 50 HDTV monitors for viewing sporting events, "Toby," a mechanical bull, free live music and home-cooked Southern style fare including pulled-pork sandwiches, fried bologna sandwiches, meatloaf and southern fried Twinkies.

An important menu feature will be the American Soldier Burger, a nod to Keith's well-known patriotism and USO trips to entertain troops in the Middle East. The burger is served free of charge to any military personnel with valid military ID.

The restaurant will also feature two VIP rooms, an exclusive private dining room available for rental, an outdoor patio and a gift shop. The restaurant is expected to provide jobs for 200.

The Patriot Place location will be the 10th restaurant and bar for Keith and his first in New England.

"We are thrilled with our relationship with the Kraft Group, Patriot Place and the town of Foxborough," said Michael Karp, general manager of Toby Keith's I Love This Bar and Grill. "We will be a destination dining and entertainment venue for the families of Foxborough and the surrounding communities."

Patriot Place, located adjacent to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., features a wide variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options, including large and boutique retailers, 16 casual to high-end restaurants and other nightlife venues. Among the highlights of Patriot Place are New England's first Bass Pro Shops, a state-of-the-art, 14-screen Showcase Cinema De Lux, the first Showcase Live concert and event venue, the 16,000-square-foot CBS Scene Restaurant & Bar, the cutting-edge Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon, a Brigham & Women's/Mass General Health Care Facility and the Renaissance Hotel & Spa at Patriot Place. With a four-star hotel, restaurants, attractions and several hundred thousand square feet of event space, Patriot Place is an ideal conference, meeting or special event destination. Patriot Place plans to add its 17th restaurant and newest entertainment venue in summer 2010 with the opening of Toby Keith's I love This Bar and Grill. For more information, visit www.patriot-place.com.

About Toby Keith - Toby Keith has been among the top musical performers in any genre throughout this past decade, and is ranked among the top selling artists in all-genres at #3 on Billboard's Top 200 Artists of the Decade. He was also named Billboard's #1 Country Artist of the Decade and #1 Country Songwriter of the Decade, and was honored by Nashville Songwriters Assn. International (NSAI), which awarded him its prestigious Songwriter/Artist of the Decade Award. He is a three-time BMI Country Artist/Songwriter of the Year with his catalog generating more than 65 million performances. Keith's business empire is as expansive as his hit making ability, encompassing restaurants, movies, a clothing line and his own record label. In 2009, he landed a No. 1 single for "American Ride," the track off his 15th studio album of the same name that debuted at the top of the Country Albums chart. His previous album, the critically acclaimed That Don't Make Me A Bad Guy, boasts back-to-back No. 1 hits "She Never Cried In Front Of Me" and "God Love Her." Toby recently celebrated his 28th No.1 hit of his career with "Cryin' for Me" (Wayman's Song), which is the second #1 off his #1 CD "American Ride." In the past decade alone, his singles have spent more than a year at No. 1 on the charts. And his tours continue to be among the top-drawing concerts in the world of entertainment. In 2009, Keith's U.S. America's Toughest Tour played to more than a million people, marking the ninth consecutive year the hard-touring artist crossed the impressive million ticket threshold. Overseas, Keith embarked on his first European tour in November where he sold-out a two-week run that included nine shows in six countries. He recently returned from Norway where he performed at the 16th annual Nobel Peace Prize concert.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

