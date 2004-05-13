Toby Keith to Kick off summer tour at Gillette Stadium July 24

Official website of the New England Patriots

May 13, 2004 at 03:53 AM

On Saturday, July 24, 2004, New England will enjoy another Toby Keith Throwdown as the country music giant kicks off the "Toby Keith Big Throwdown Tour," presented by the Next Ford F-Series Super Duty, at Gillette Stadium, home of the two-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots. The festival will also feature Massachusetts native Jo Dee Messina, an award-winning, fast-rising star in the industry, as well as country musicians Montgomery Gentry, Gretchen Wilson and Scotty Emerick. Gates to Gillette Stadium will open at noon.

Click here for more information

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

