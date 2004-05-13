Toby Keith to Kick off summer tour at Gillette Stadium July 24

On Saturday, July 24, 2004, New England will enjoy another Toby Keith Throwdown as the country music giant kicks off the "Toby Keith Big Throwdown Tour," presented by the Next Ford F-Series Super Duty, at Gillette Stadium, home of the two-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots. The festival will also feature Massachusetts native Jo Dee Messina, an award-winning, fast-rising star in the industry, as well as country musicians Montgomery Gentry, Gretchen Wilson and Scotty Emerick. Gates to Gillette Stadium will open at noon.