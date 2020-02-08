Tom Brady Official New England Patriots Bio (2000 - 2019)

AWARDS AND HONORS

2019: Team Captain

2018: AFC Pro Bowl, Team Captain

2017: AFC Pro Bowl, Associated Press Most Valuable Player, Associated Press All-Pro: First Team, Pro Football Writers Association Most Valuable Player, Pro Football Writers Association All-NFL Team, Sports Illustrated Most Valuable Player, Sporting News Offensive Player of the Year, Sporting News All-Pro, AFC Offensive Player of the Month (November), AFC Offensive Player of the Week (Wk. 2, 3 & 10), Team Captain

2016: Super Bowl LI MVP, AFC Pro Bowl, Associated Press All-Pro: Second Team, Sporting News Offensive Player of the Year, Sporting News All Pro First Team, Pro Football Writers Association All-AFC Team, AFC Offensive Player of the Week (Wk. 5 and 11), AFC Offensive Player of the Month (October), Team Captain

2015: Pro Bowl, AFC Offensive Player of the Month (September), AFC Offensive Player of the Week (Wk. 8), Team Captain

2014: Super Bowl XLIX MVP, NFL Pro Bowl, Pro Football Writers Association All-AFC Team, AFC Offensive Player of the Month (October), Team Captain

2013: NFL Pro Bowl, AFC Offensive Player of the Week (Wk. 12), Team Captain

2012: AFC Pro Bowl, AFC Offensive Player of the Week (Wk. 4, 8 & 14), FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week (Wk. 4), Team Captain

2011: AFC Pro Bowl, AFC Offensive Player of the Month (November), AFC Offensive Player of the Month (December/January), AFC Offensive Player of the Week (Wk. 1, 2 & 16), FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week (Wk. 1), Team Captain

2010: AFC Pro Bowl, Associated Press Most Valuable Player (unanimous selection), Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year, Associated Press All-Pro: First Team, Sporting News Offensive Player of the Year, Sporting News All-Pro, Pro Football Weekly Most Valuable Player, Pro Football Weekly/PFWA All-NFL Team, Peter King's SI.com Most Valuable Player, Peter King's SI.com Offensive Player of the Year, Peter King's SI.com All-Pro Offensive Team, AFC Offensive Player of the Month (Dec./Jan.), AFC Offensive Player of the Week (Wk. 12 & 13), FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week (Wk. 14), Team Captain

2009: AFC Pro Bowl, AFC Offensive Player of the Month (October), AFC Offensive Player of the Week (Wk. 1, 6 & 16), Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year, Team Captain

2007: AFC Pro Bowl, Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player, Associated Press All-Pro: First Team, Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year, Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year, Sporting News Sportsman of the Year, Sporting News NFL Player of the Year, NFL MVP -- Pro Football Weekly/PFWA, USA Today, Dallas Morning News, Fort Worth Star-Telegram, San Francisco Chronicle, NFL Alumni Quarterback of the Year, NFL 101 Award: AFC Offensive Player of the Year, AFC Offensive Player of the Month (Sept. & Oct.), AFC Offensive Player of the Week (Wk. 3, 6, 7, 14 and 17), FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week (Wk. 6, 7, 11 and 17), Team Captain

2006: FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week (Wk. 8), Peter King's SI.com Offensive Player of the Week (Wk. 13), Team Captain

2005: AFC Pro Bowl, Associated Press All-Pro: Second Team, Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year, FedEx Express NFL Player of the Year Finalist, AFC Offensive Player of the Week (Wk. 5), Pro Football Weekly Offensive Player of the Week (Wk. 5), Vic Carucci's All-Vic Team – NFL.com, Team Captain

2004: AFC Pro Bowl, Sporting News Sportsman of the Year, Sports Illustrated NFL Player of the Year, Monday Night Football Hungriest Player Award (Wk. 9), Team Captain

2003: Super Bowl XXXVIII MVP, NFL MVP – Dallas Morning News and SI.com, NFL.com FedEx Air Player of the Week (Wk. 9 & Wk. 17), AFC Offensive Player of the Week (Wk. 9 & Wk. 17), Monday Night Football Hungriest Player Award (Wk. 9), USA Today's All-Joe Team, Team Captain

2002: AFC Offensive Player of the Week (Wk. 1 & Wk. 9), Monday Night Football Horse Trailer Player of the Game (Wk. 1), Team Captain

2001: Super Bowl XXXVI MVP, AFC Pro Bowl, All Terry Team (Fox's Terry Bradshaw), AFC Offensive Player of the Week (Wk. 5 & Wk. 11), Miller Lite NFL Player of the Week (Wk. 12), Patriots Miller Lite Player of the Week (Wk. 5 & Wk. 12), Shaw's 12th Player Award

