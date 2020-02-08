Tom Brady Official New England Patriots Bio (2000 - 2019)

CAREER TRANSACTIONS
Tom Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round (199th overall) of the 2000 NFL Draft.
CAREER HIGHLIGHTS
- Brady is an 18-time Patriots team captain, elected to the position by his teammates every season since 2002.
- Three-time NFL MVP (2007, 2010 & 2017), tied with Jim Brown, Brett Favre and Johnny Unitas for second-most all-time to Peyton Manning's five.
- Brady won his third career NFL Most Valuable Player Award in 2017, becoming the oldest player in NFL history to win the award at age 40.
- Brady's 239 career wins combined in the regular season and playoffs are the most all time by an NFL player. He surpassed Peyton Manning (200) in New England's win vs. L.A. Rams (12/4/16) to become the NFL's all-time winningest quarterback.
- His 209 regular-season wins are also most in NFL history. He passed Brett Favre and Peyton Manning with his 187th career regular-season win in the victory at N.Y. Jets (10/15/17).
- Brady's 116 career regular-season wins at home and 93 victories on the road are also NFL records.
- Brady is the first quarterback in NFL history to lead his team to six Super Bowl wins, surpassing Terry Bradshaw (4) and Joe Montana (4).
- The Patriots have qualified for 11 Super Bowls in franchise history, nine with Brady at the helm. His nine Super Bowl appearances are more than Dallas (8), Denver (8) and Pittsburgh (8) have played in during the Super Bowl era.
- Surpassed Charles Haley (5) with his sixth Super Bowl win in 2018 and holds 15 other Super Bowl records.
- Brady owns four Pete Rozelle Awards as Super Bowl MVP (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XLIX and LI) and is the first player in Super Bowl history to earn four MVP awards, one more than Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Montana (3).
- Brady is the all-time leader in Super Bowl passing yards (2,838), completions (256), touchdown passes (18) and starts (9) by a quarterback. His 13 conference title game starts and nine conference championships are the most of any starting quarterback in the Super Bowl era.
- Brady is 30-10 (.750) in the playoffs, the most playoff wins in NFL history by a starting quarterback. His 40 postseason appearances are also most in NFL history.
- Holds all-time postseason records for starts by a quarterback (40), appearances (4) wins (30), passing yards (11,179), completions (1,005), touchdowns (73), multi-TD passing games (23) and 300-yard passing games (16).
- The 2018 AFC East title marked Brady's 16th career division title, most in NFL history. Peyton Manning is second with 12. His 10 consecutive division titles (2009-18) are also an NFL record.
- His 15 career appearances in a Divisional Playoff game surpassed Jerry Rice's previous record of 13, while his 10 three-touchdown games in the postseason moved him past Joe Montana for the most three-touchdown playoff games since the 1970 merger.
- Brady's regular season touchdown-to-interception ratio (3.05) ranks third in NFL history among all players with 2,000 or more passing attempts.
- Brady has been elected to the Pro Bowl a team-record 14 times (including 10 straight) in his career (2001, 04-05, 07, 2009-18). He joins Tony Gonzalez (14), Peyton Manning (14), Bruce Matthews (14) and Merlin Olsen (14) as the only NFL players with at least 14 Pro Bowl berths.
- Won an NFL-record 31 consecutive home games from 2006-11.
- 2019 will be his 20th season with the Patriots, the most seasons with one team by an NFL quarterback. He will join Darrell Green (20-Washington), Jackie Slater (20-L.A. Rams) and Jason Hanson (21-Detroit) as the only players in NFL history with at least 20 seasons with one team.
- Posted an NFL single-season touchdown-to -interception ratio record of 14.00 in 2016 by throwing 28 touchdowns and only two interceptions.
- Brady has led the league in touchdown passes four times in his career (2002, 07, 10, 15), tied with Drew Brees, Len Dawson, Brett Favre, Peyton Manning, Johnny Unitas and Steve Young for most seasons leading the league in that category.
- Has amassed 88 300-yard passing games in the regular season, third all-time behind Drew Brees (116) and Peyton Manning (93).
- Has thrown 522 regular-season career touchdown passes, tied for second all-time in NFL history.
- Through 2019, has 82,298 total passing yards (regular season and playoffs combined) in his career, most in NFL history.
- Has 595 career touchdown passes combined in the regular season and playoffs, which is the most in NFL history.
- Has amassed eight 50-point games in his career, most in NFL history:
- 52 vs. Washington (10/28/07)
- 56 vs. Buffalo (11/18/07)
- 59 vs. Tennessee (10/18/09)
- 52 at Buffalo (9/30/12)
- 59 vs. Indianapolis (11/18/12)
- 55 vs. Pittsburgh (11/3/13)
- 51 vs. Chicago (10/26/14)
- 51 vs. Jacksonville (9/27/15)
- Became the fourth player in NFL history to reach 70,000 career regular-season passing yards in 2018.
- Brady won 76 of his first 100 regular season starts, tying Roger Staubach's mark for most victories by a quarterback in his first 100 starts during the Super Bowl Era (since 1966).
- Brady is the only quarterback in NFL history to start and win three Super Bowls before his 28th birthday, having quarterbacked the Patriots to victories in Super Bowl XXXVI when he was 24 years old, Super Bowl XXXVIII (26) and Super Bowl XXXIX (27).
- Brady led a game-winning drive to break a tie or take the lead in the fourth quarter of each of the Patriots six Super Bowl victories, becoming the only quarterback in NFL history to lead six game-winning drives in the Super Bowl.
- Brady won his first 10 playoff games, setting an NFL record for the most consecutive playoff wins.
- Brady (24 years, 184 days old) was voted MVP of Super Bowl XXXVI and was the third-youngest player to earn the honor (Marcus Allen, 23 years and 301 days at Super Bowl XVIII and Lynn Swann, 23 years, 316 days at Super Bowl X).
- Brady threw for 53 yards on the Patriots game-winning drive in Super Bowl XXXVI, completing five of his eight passes. Two of his pass attempts he spiked to kill the game clock. With just 1:21 remaining, he moved the Patriots into field goal range without the benefit of timeouts.
- Brady completed 13-of-15 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLIX vs. Seattle to rally the Patriots from a 10-point deficit.
- Brady led New England back from a Super Bowl record 25-point second-half deficit in Super Bowl LI vs. Atlanta, passing for 282 yards on 27-of-36 attempts and two touchdowns in the second half and overtime.
- With the win in Super Bowl LIII over the L.A. Rams, Brady earned his 237th career victory (regular season and playoffs), passing Adam Vinatieri for most overall wins in NFL history.
View some of the best images of Tom Brady throughout his illustrious career with the New England Patriots.
SEASONAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Led the Patriots to his 15th 11-win season as a starter in 2018, the most in NFL history. Peyton Manning is second with 11 11-win seasons.
- Played his 19th season with the Patriots in 2018, joining Jim Marshall (19-Minnesota), Bruce Matthews (19-Houston/Tennessee), Darrell Green (20-Washington), Jackie Slater (20-L.A. Rams) and Jason Hanson (21-Detroit) as the only players in NFL history with at least 19 seasons with one NFL team.
- Extended his NFL record with a 17th-winning season in 2018.
- Led the NFL in passing yards in 2017 for the third time in his career.
- In 2016, Brady set a new NFL record for touchdown-to-interception ratio (14.00), throwing only two interceptions on 432 pass attempts in the regular season.
- Brady set a career high in 2015 with 402 completions and his 36 touchdown passes led the NFL, marking the fourth time he led the league in touchdown passes in his career and making him the second QB in NFL history with four separate seasons of 35 or more touchdown passes.
- Brady threw his 484th overall touchdown with the Patriots in 2015, the most touchdowns with one team in NFL history.
- With 32 touchdown passes in 2017, Brady became one of five quarterbacks in NFL history with seven separate seasons of 30 or more touchdown passes.
- Finished 2011 with 5,235 passing yards and joined Peyton Manning (5,477 in 2013), Drew Brees (5,208 in 2016, 5,162 in 2013, 5,177 in 2012, 5,476 in 2011 and 5,069 in 2008), Patrick Mahomes (5,097 in 2018), Dan Marino (5,084 in 1984) and Matthew Stafford (5,038 in 2011) as the only players in NFL history to reach 5,000 passing yards in a single season.
- In 2010, became the first player in NFL history to be unanimously selected as the Associated Press Most Valuable Player.
- Threw at least one touchdown pass in 52 straight regular-season games from 2010-2013. Brady's 52 straight games are second all time, behind Drew Brees (54).
- In 2007, Brady was named the NFL's Most Valuable Player, setting then-NFL records for most touchdown passes in a season (50) and the highest touchdown-interception differential (+42). His marks of most games with three or more touchdown passes (12), most touchdown passes in a month (20 in October 2007), and highest completion percentage in a game (92.9 percent on Jan. 12, 2008) are still NFL records. Brady's 117.2 passer rating in 2007 is the fourth highest of all-time, while his 4,806 passing yards were the third highest single-season total in league history up to that point.
- In addition to the NFL records Brady set in 2007, he also set Patriots franchise records for highest completion percentage in a season (68.9 percent), highest passer rating in a season (117.2), highest passer rating in a game (158.3 on Oct. 21, 2007) and most touchdown passes in a game (six on Oct. 21, 2007).
- In 2007, Brady contributed to the Patriots establishment of several then-NFL single-season team records, including most points scored in a season (589), largest point differential in a season (+315) and most touchdowns in a season (75). The Patriots became the first team in NFL history to complete a 16-0 regular season and tied the league's single-season mark with 18 overall victories.
- Brady and receiver Randy Moss set an NFL single-season record in 2007 for most touchdown passes between a passer and a receiver (23), with Moss' 23 touchdown catches also setting a league record.
- Brady led the NFL with 28 touchdown passes in 2002 and became the first Patriot to lead the league in touchdown passes since Steve Grogan shared the lead with Cleveland's Brian Sipe (28) in 1979.
- Brady threw at least two touchdown passes in each of the first five games of the 2002 season, the first Patriot to accomplish that feat and the first Patriot to throw for at least two touchdowns in five straight games in a single season since Butch Songin (10/23/60—11/18/60).
- Brady was voted to the 2001 Pro Bowl and became just the second Patriots quarterback to receive the honor (Drew Bledsoe, 1994, 1996 and 1997).
- Brady completed over 70 percent of his passes in four consecutive games during the 2001 season and joined an exclusive club of quarterbacks who accomplished the feat. He joined Joe Montana (8 games, 1989), Troy Aikman (4, 1995), Steve Young (4, 1993) and Sammy Baugh (4, 1945). He repeated the accomplishment in 2007.
SEASONAL REVIEWS
2019 (16/16, 1/1)
- Named a co-captain for the 18th straight season.
- Started all 16 regular-season games and totaled 4,057 passing yards and 24 touchdowns. Led the team to his 13th 12-win season and became the fourth quarterback in NFL history with 11 4,000-yard passing seasons.
- Improved to 6-0 at home vs. Pittsburgh, completing 24- of-36 passes for 341 yards with three touchdowns in the opening-night win vs. the Steelers (9/8). The win gave Brady his 14th opening-day victory which moved him past Peyton Manning for the most wins on opening day in the Super Bowl era.
- Completed 20-of-28 passes for 264 yards with two touchdown passes while adding another touchdown on a 1-yard quarterback sneak during the victory at Miami (9/15).
- Finished 28-of-42 passing for 306 yards and two touchdowns in the win vs. N.Y. Jets (9/22).
- Completed 18-of-39 passes for 150 yards and earned his 16th career win at Buffalo (9/29), which are the most wins by a quarterback in Buffalo since the 2001 season. It was his 31st win versus Buffalo, extending his NFL record for most wins against a single opponent.
- Finished 28-of-42 for 348 yards with three touchdown passes in the win at Washington (10/6). Became one of just three quarterbacks in league history to have 90 300-yard passing games, behind only Drew Brees and Peyton Manning, and moved past Brett Favre (71,838) into third place in all-time passing yards while completing passes to nine different players.
- Passed Peyton Manning to move into second place all-time for passing yards while also passing Manning to move into third place for all-time completions in the win vs. N.Y. Giants (10/10). Finished 31-of-41 for 334 yards, while also scoring twice on 1-yard touchdown runs in the second and fourth quarter. • Completed 31 passes to eclipse 30 completions in a game for the 38th time in his career, third most all-time, in the win at N.Y. Jets (10/21). His 31 completions marked the fifth time (2019, 2014, 2013, 2007 and 2002) in his career that he recorded 30-plus completions in back-to-back contests. Finished the game 31-45 for 248 yards and one touchdown with one interception.
- Completed 20-of-36 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns in the win vs. Cleveland (10/27). With his first quarter 8-yard touchdown pass to Julian Edelman, he threw his 12th touchdown pass of the season and broke the NFL record for most touchdown passes in a season for quarterbacks age 42 or older. Added his second touchdown on a 14-yard completion to Edelman in the third quarter.
- Completed 30-of-46 passes for 285 yards and one touchdown in the loss at Baltimore (10/27). Connected with Mohamed Sanu Sr. on a 4-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, marking the 74th different receiver he's thrown a touchdown pass to, extending his NFL record.
- Completed 26-of-47 passes for 216 yards in the victory at Philadelphia (11/17).
- Completed 17-of-37 passes for 190 yards and one touchdown in the win vs. Dallas (11/24). His 10-yard first quarter touchdown pass to WR N'Keal Harry extended his NFL record with 75 different career touchdown targets. The win also moved Brady's career record vs. Dallas to 5-0.
- Completed 24-of-47 passes for 326 yards with three touchdowns in the loss at Houston (12/1). His 24 completions in the game moved him past Brett Favre (6,300) for second-most completions all-time with 6,301 and his 326 passing yards marked the 92nd game that Brady has eclipsed 300 yards passing. Brady's passing yardage in the game also gave him 3,268 yards on the season, the 17th time Brady has thrown for over 3,000 yards during a season in his career and moving him into second-place all-time.
- Completed 19-of-36 passes for 169 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the loss vs. Kansas City (12/8). Also added two rushes for 20 yards including a 17-yard run on fourth-down late in the fourth quarter to extend a drive inside the Kansas City 10-yard line. Brady's 20 yards rushing in the game marks the seventh time in his career he has eclipsed 20 yards rushing in a game and the highest total he's recorded since he gained 28 yards on Nov. 27, 2011 at Philadelphia.
- Completed 15-of-29 passes for 128 yards with two touchdowns in the win at Cincinnati (12/15). Connected with RB James White on a 23-yard touchdown in the first quarter, throwing his 20th touchdown of the season for the 17th time in his career, breaking the NFL record for seasons with 20-plus touchdown passes (P. Manning, 16).
- Finished 26-of-33 passing for 271 yards with one touchdown in the win vs. Buffalo (12/21). With his first quarter touchdown pass, Brady tied Peyton Manning with 539 career regular season touchdown passes, second-most all-time. Brady connected with TE Matt LaCosse on the touchdown, extending his NFL record by throwing touchdown passes to 76 different receivers. With the win, Brady extended the NFL record for most 12-win seasons in a career with 13. The Patriots also secured the 2019 AFC East with the victory, extending Brady's NFL record with 17 division titles and 11 consecutive division crowns. Brady also won his 32nd career game against Buffalo, extending his NFL record for most wins over an opponent and remained undefeated when he starts and finishes the game against Buffalo at home, moving his record to 16-0 at home in such games.
- Started his 16th game of the season, making Brady the oldest player to start all 16 games in the regular season at age 42 in the loss vs. Miami (12/29). Completed 16-of-29 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns in the game. Brady's first touchdown of the game came in the third quarter when he connected with LB Elandon Roberts on a 38-yard touchdown pass and broke a tie with Peyton Manning for the second-most regular season touchdown passes in NFL history with 540 (extended his mark to 541 on a touchdown to James White in the fourth quarter.) Roberts became the 77th different touchdown target for Brady in his career and the second defensive player to catch a touchdown pass from Brady (Mike Vrabel). Brady's 221 yards in the game saw him eclipse 4,000 yards on the season for the 11th time in his career, joining Drew Brees (14), Peyton Manning (12) and Philip Rivers (11) as the only other quarterbacks in NFL history to reach the mark.
- Extended his NFL record by playing in a postseason game for the 17th season of his career and completed 20-of-37 passes for 209 yards in the AFC Wild Card loss vs. Tennessee (1/4).
2018 (16/16, 3/3)
- Named a co-captain for the 17th straight season.
- Completed 26-of-39 passes for 277 yards and three touchdown passes in the season-opening victory vs. Houston (9/9). The win was Brady's 13th on opening day, tying him with Peyton Manning for the most such wins all-time in the Super Bowl era.
- Finished 24-of-35 passing for 234 yards with two touchdown passes at Jacksonville (9/16). His two touchdown passes gave him 37 total at age 40-plus, tying him with Warren Moon for the most touchdown passes by a player in his 40s. He also had a 10-yard scramble on third-down for a first down in the third quarter which kept alive the Patriots first scoring drive.
- Finished 14-of-26 for 133 yards passing with one touchdown pass at Detroit (9/23). Brady's touchdown pass was his 38th touchdown pass in his 40s, surpassing Warren Moon's previous record of 37 touchdown passes past age 40.
- Finished 23-of-35 passing for 274 yards and three touchdown passes in the victory vs. Miami (9/30). His 55-yard second quarter touchdown pass to WR Cordarrelle Patterson was the 70th different player he has connected with on a touchdown pass, tying Vinny Testaverde for the most touchdown targets by a quarterback in NFL history.
- Completed 34-of-44 passes for 341 yards and three touchdown passes in the win vs. Indianapolis (10/4), tying him with Adam Vinatieri for the most wins ever by an NFL player with 226. His three touchdown passes gave him 500 career regular season touchdown passes, behind only Peyton Manning and Brett Favre in that category. His final touchdown of the game came on a 34-yard strike in the fourth quarter to WR Josh Gordon, who became the 71st different receiver to catch a touchdown from Brady, breaking a tie he held with Vinny Testaverde for the most different touchdown targets by a quarterback in NFL history.
- Completed 24-of-35 passes for 340 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for another fourth quarter, go-ahead touchdown in the victory vs. Kansas City (10/14). The win was his 227th career victory, moving him past Adam Vinatieri for the most career wins ever by an NFL player. Brady's 340 pass yards moved him past Brett Favre into second place for the most passing yards all-time, including both regular and postseason. Late in the fourth quarter down three points, Brady led a seven-play, 75-yard drive to retake the lead with a 4-yard touchdown scramble on third-and-goal. After Kansas City tied the game with three minutes to play, Brady led the offense on a seven-play, 65-yard drive down to the Kansas City 10-yard line where K Stephen Gostkowski ended the game with a 28-yard field goal.
- Finished 25-of-36 for 277 yards with three touchdown passes in the win at Chicago (10/21), leading the Patriots back from a 10-point second quarter deficit for the 32nd time in his career, the most such comebacks by a quarterback since Brady entered the league in 2000. Following a blocked punt that gave the Patriots a 31-24 lead, Brady led the offense on a nine-play, 96-yard fourth quarter drive that culminated in his third touchdown pass of the day, a 2-yard strike to RB James White that gave the Patriots a two-score lead late in the fourth quarter.
- Completed 29-of-45 passes for 324 yards in the victory at Buffalo (10/29), moving him into third place all-time for the most regular season wins in NFL history with his 202nd victory.
- Finished 22-of-35 passing for 294 yards through the air with one touchdown pass in the win vs. Green Bay (11/4). Set the mark for most total yards in NFL history, surpassing Peyton Manning's record and becoming the first NFL player to reach 80,000 total yards. Tied at 17 in the fourth quarter, Brady led two consecutive touchdown drives, with the latter culminating in a 55-yard touchdown strike to WR Josh Gordon that pushed their lead to two scores late in the fourth quarter.
- Completed 21-of-41 passes for 254 yards in the game at Tennessee (11/11). The start was Brady's 300th career game, joining him with Brett Favre as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to appear in 300 games.
- Finished 20-of-31 passing for 283 yards in the air to go along with two touchdown passes in the win at the New York Jets (11/25). Entered the game needing 147 passing yards to move past Peyton Manning for the most in NFL history, including postseason, and reached the milestone on a completion to WR Julian Edelman in the second quarter. The win was Brady's 26th victory over the Jets, making him the only quarterback in NFL history with 26 or more wins against two seperate divisional opponents.
- Completed 24-of-32 passes for 311 yards and one touchdown pass in the win vs. Minnesota (12/2). His 24-yard touchdown pass to WR Josh Gordon in the third quarter was the 579th of his career, tying him with Peyton Manning for the most touchdown passes overall in regular and postseason history. Also added two carries for 5 yards, giving him 1,000 career rushing yards.
- Finished 27-of-43 passing for 358 yards with three touchdown passes in the game at Miami (12/9). His 2-yard touchdown pass to WR Julian Edelman in the second quarter was the 580th career touchdown, setting the mark for the most overall touchdowns in NFL history.
- Completed 25-of-36 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown pass at Pittsburgh (12/16). Became just the fourth quarterback in NFL history to reach 70,000 regular season passing yards on an 8-yard pass to RB Rex Burkhead in the third quarter.
- Made his 266th regular season start, passing Peyton Manning for the second-most starts by an NFL quarterback, and finished 13-of-24 passing for 126 yards with one touchdown pass in the win vs. Buffalo (12/23). Reached 4,000 yards passing for the season, joining Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Philip Rivers as the only NFL players with 10 such seasons of 4,000 yards passing.
- Completed 24-of-33 passes for 250 yards and a season-high four touchdown passes in the victory over the New York Jets (12/30). Jumped out to an early lead with three first-half touchdown passes, while his 24 completions left him with a career total of 6,004, becoming just the fourth NFL player to reach 6,000 completions.
- Finished with 34 completions on 44 attempts for 343 yards and a touchdown pass in the win over the L.A. Chargers in the AFC Divisional Playoff game (1/13). Set an NFL record of 228 consecutive postseason passes without an interception dating back to the victory over Atlanta in Super Bowl LI.
- Completed 30-of-46 passes for 348 yards with one touchdown to earn his ninth conference title in the AFC Championship victory at Kansas City (1/20). Led the offense on two fourth-quarter touchdown drives, of 75 yards and 65 yards respectively, to re-take the lead before ultimately winning the game in overtime with a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to clinch the victory.
- Finished 21-of-35 passing for 262 yards and led a game-winning, fourth quarter touchdown drive that culminated in a 2-yard touchdown run by RB Sony Michel to break a 3-3 tie and help secure his sixth Super Bowl championship, the most by any player in NFL history, during the Super Bowl LIII victory vs. the Los Angeles Rams (2/3). The win was also his 237th overall career win, surpassing K Adam Vinatieri for the most wins by any player in NFL history.
2017 (16/16, 3/3)
- Named a co-captain for the 16th straight season.
- Named Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player for the third time in his career. Also earned Associated Press All-Pro: First Team honors for the third time in his career.
- Extended the franchise record by being selected to his 13th career Pro Bowl.
- Started all 16 regular-season games and totaled an NFL-high 4,577 yards passing and 32 touchdowns.
- Won his 15th AFC East championship in 18 seasons and led the team to 13 wins for the sixth time in his career, tying Peyton Manning for most 13-win seasons in NFL history.
- Earned AFC Offensive Player of the Month honors for November after leading the Patriots to a 3-0 record, completing 73-of-99 passes for 833 yards with 10 touchdowns, one interception and a 128.1 quarterback rating.
- Engineered three game-winning performances to lead the team to victory in 2017:
- Week 3 vs. Houston
- Week 15 at Pittsburgh
- AFC Championship Game vs. Jacksonville
- Eclipsed 300 yards passing five times and 400 yards passing once during the regular season:
- Week 2 at New Orleans (447)
- Week 3 vs. Houston (378)
- Week 4 vs. Carolina (307)
- Week 5 at Tampa Bay (303)
- Week 8 vs. L.A. Chargers (333)
- Week 11 at Oakland (340)
- Eclipsed 300 yards passing twice in the playoffs and became the first QB to pass for 500 yards in the playoffs:
- AFC Divisional Playoff vs. Tennessee (337)
- Super Bowl LII vs. Philadelphia (505)
- Won three AFC Offensive Player of the Week Awards.
- Week 2 at New Orleans
- Week 3 vs. Houston
- Week 10 at Denver
- Completed 30-of-39 passes for 447 yards, the fifth-highest total of his career, and added three touchdown passes in the victory at New Orleans (9/17). Brady set an NFL mark with his 52nd game with three touchdowns and no interceptions, breaking a tie at 51 with Peyton Manning. Was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for a record-setting 28th time in his career.
- Completed 25-of-35 passes for 378 yards with five touchdown passes, including the game-winner with just 23 seconds left in the victory vs. Houston (9/24). Trailing by five points with less than three minutes to play, Brady led the Patriots on an eight-play, 75-yard drive, during which he threw completions on a third-and-12 and a third-and-18, before connecting with WR Brandin Cooks on a 25-yard touchdown pass with 23 seconds remaining to seal the victory for the Patriots. With his five touchdown passes and zero interceptions, Brady set an NFL record with his 22nd game with four or more touchdown passes and no interceptions, surpassing Drew Brees' 21 such games. Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second-consecutive week.
- Completed 20-of-38 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns in the win at N.Y. Jets (10/15). Brady led the team back from a two-touchdown deficit to earn the 187th win of his regular-season career, which surpassed Brett Favre and Peyton Manning for the most regular season wins all-time in NFL history.
- Finished 25-of-34 for 266 yards with three touchdown passes to capture his 86th road victory, breaking a tie with Peyton Manning for the most in NFL history following the win at Denver (11/12). Earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week accolades for the third time in 2017.
- Completed 18-of-28 passes for 227 yards and four touchdown passes, which set a new record for most touchdown passes in a single season by a 40-year old quarterback during the victory vs. Miami (11/26). Brady's 26 touchdown passes through the first 11 games surpassed the 25 thrown by Brett Favre with Minnesota in 2009 after turning 40 in October of that year.
- Completed 21-of-30 passes for 258 yards and set an NFL record after earning his 27th win against a single opponent in the victory at Buffalo (12/3), besting Brett Favre's 26 wins against Detroit. He also became just the fourth player in NFL history to reach 65,000 career passing yards.
- Completed 22-of-35 passes for 298 yards and a touchdown, while leading the Patriots back from a 24-16 fourth-quarter deficit to win and clinch the AFC East division title at Pittsburgh (12/17). Led the Patriots on a five-play, 77-yard drive with just over two minutes to go in the game.
- Finished 18-of-37 passing for 190 yards and two touchdown passes, qualifying as the NFL leader for passing yards in 2017 for the third time in his career, following the completion of the Week 17 victory vs. N.Y. Jets (12/31).
- Completed 35-of-53 passes for 337 yards and three touchdown passes in the Divisional Playoff victory vs. Tennessee (1/13).
- Finished 26-of-38 for 290 yards and two touchdowns, with both coming in the fourth quarter with the Patriots trailing in their AFC Championship victory over Jacksonville (1/21). Down 10 in the fourth quarter, Brady led scoring drives of 85 and 30 yards, both capped with touchdown passes to WR Danny Amendola to help propel the Patriots to a 24-20 victory, and their second consecutive Super Bowl berth and third in four years.
- Set an NFL-postseason record with 505 passing yards, finishing with 28 completions on 48 attempts, including three touchdown passes in Super Bowl LII vs. Philadelphia (2/4). It was the first 500-yard passing performance in NFL postseason history and was the fourth time Brady has reached 300 yards or more in a Super Bowl, breaking a tie with Kurt Warner for the most such games in Super Bowl history.
2016 (12/12, 3/3)
- Named a co-captain for the 15th straight season.
- Selected to a team-record 12th Pro Bowl.
- Started all 12 regular-season games he appeared in and finished with 3,554 yards passing and 28 touchdowns. Set an NFL record for touchdown to interception ratio (14.0) by throwing only two interceptions.
- Won his fifth Super Bowl and fourth Super Bowl MVP award after completing a Super Bowl-record 43-of-62 passes for 466 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots' 34-28 Super Bowl LI overtime win vs. Atlanta (2/5). Brady led New England back from a Super Bowl record 25-point second-half deficit, passing for 282 yards on 27-of-36 attempts and two touchdowns in the second half and overtime.
- Led the Patriots to 11 regular-season wins in 12 appearances and won his 14th AFC East title in 17 years.
- Engineered two game-winning performances to lead the team to victory in 2016:
- Week 12 at N.Y. Jets
- Super Bowl LI vs. Atlanta
- Eclipsed 300 yards passing five times and 400 yards twice in the regular season:
- Week 5 at Cleveland (406)
- Week 6 vs. Cincinnati (376)
- Week 8 at Buffalo (315)
- Week 10 vs. Seattle (316)
- Week 14 vs. Baltimore (406)
- Eclipsed 300 yards passing twice and 400 yards once in the playoffs:
- AFC Championship Game vs. Pittsburgh (384)
- Super Bowl LI vs. Atlanta (466)
- Started his first game of the 2016 season at Cleveland (10/9) and finished 28-of-40 for 406 yards with three touchdowns, marking his eighth career 400-yard game and first since he passed for 466 yards at Buffalo on Sept. 20, 2015.
- Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his Week 5 performance at Cleveland.
- Completed 29-of-35 passes for 376 yards and three touchdowns to reach 5,010 career completions and become the fourth NFL player to reach the 5,000 mark in the win vs. Cincinnati (10/16). Notched his second consecutive 300-yard game following a 406-yard performance at Cleveland the previous week.
- Completed 22-of-33 passes for 315 yards and four touchdowns in the win at Buffalo (10/30). Tied the record for most wins against an opponent (Brett Favre vs. Detroit) as the quarterback notched his 26th victory over the Bills. Threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Chris Hogan in the first quarter and a 53-yard touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski in the second quarter to mark the 10th time in his career that he has thrown for at least two 50-yard touchdown passes in a single game.
- Won his 199th overall game at San Francisco (11/20) to tie Brett Favre as the second-winningest quarterback of all time. Completed 24-of-40 passes for 280 yards and four touchdowns.
- Tied Peyton Manning for most wins by a quarterback when he won his 200th game overall at N.Y. Jets (11/27). Became the fifth NFL player to reach 60,000 passing yards on an 18-yard completion to Julian Edelman in the second quarter. Engineered his 50th career game-winning performance after leading the Patriots back from a 17-13 fourth-quarter deficit. Finished the day 30-of-50 for 286 yards with two touchdowns.
- Became the NFL's all-time winningest quarterback after leading the Patriots to victory vs. L.A. Rams (12/4), recording his 201st career win. Finished with 33-of-46 for 269 yards and one touchdown.
- Was 25-of-38 for 406 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in the win vs. Baltimore (12/12) to mark his 180th regular-season victory and join Brett Favre (186) and Peyton Manning (186) as the only NFL quarterbacks with 180 regular season victories. His 79-yard touchdown pass to Chris Hogan in the fourth quarter marked the 450th touchdown pass of his career and his ninth touchdown pass of 70 yards or longer. Eclipsed 400 yards passing for the ninth time in his career.
- Finished 16-of-32 for 188 yards in the win at Denver (12/18) to reach 3,000 yards on the season for the 14th time in his career. The victory clinched the AFC East title for the Patriots, marking the eighth straight division title under Brady.
- Moved past Dan Marino into fourth place on the NFL's all-time passing yards list on a 6-yard pass to Chris Hogan in the first quarter of the win at Miami (1/1). Finished the game 25-of-33 for 276 yards and three total touchdowns including a 77-yard touchdown pass to Julian Edelman.
- Earned his seventh conference title as a starting quarterback, the most in NFL history during the Super Bowl era, in the AFC Championship Game vs. Pittsburgh (1/22). Finished the game 32-of-42 for 384 yards and three touchdowns. His three-touchdown performance was the ninth of his playoff career at the time, leaving him tied with Joe Montana for most three-passing touchdown playoff games since the NFL merger.
- Was named MVP of Super Bowl LI in the victory vs. Atlanta (2/5) and joined Hall of Fame DL Charles Haley as the only NFL players to play on five Super Bowl winning teams. Currently has the most Super Bowl wins of any quarterback in NFL history as well as the most Super Bowl MVP awards. Super Bowl LI marked the seventh Super Bowl of Brady's career, giving him the most by any NFL player. Set three Super Bowl records against Atlanta including most passes in a game (62), most completions (43) and at the time, most passing yards (466), becoming just the second player to have a 400-yard game in a Super Bowl. His two-touchdown performance extended his NFL record for the most multi-TD games in the playoffs to 20. Rallied the Patriots from a 21-0 deficit and a 28-3 deficit to a 34-28 overtime victory to mark the fourth time overall that Brady has led the Patriots to a win after falling behind by 21 points jdl.
2015 (16/16, 2/2)
- Named a co-captain for the 14th straight season.
- Selected to a team-record 11th Pro Bowl.
- Started all 16 regular-season games and passed for 4,770 yards and an NFL-leading 36 touchdowns. Eclipsed 4,000 yards for the eighth time in his career and threw for 35-plus touchdowns for the fourth time in his career - tied for most in NFL history. Set a career-high and led the NFL with 402 completions.
- Led the Patriots to 12 regular-season wins for the 10th time and secured the AFC East title for the 13th time in his 16-year career.
- Engineered two game-winning performances to lead the team to victory in 2015:
- Week 7 vs. N.Y. Jets
- Week 10 at N.Y. Giants
- Eclipsed 300 yards passing six times and 400 yards once in the regular season:
- Week 2 at Buffalo (466)
- Week 3 vs. Jacksonville (358)
- Week 6 at Indianapolis (312)
- Week 7 vs. N.Y. Jets (355)
- Week 8 vs. Miami (356)
- Week 10 at N.Y. Giants (334)
- Week 13 vs. Philadelphia (312)
- Engineered two 300-yard passing performances in the postseason:
- AFC Divisional Playoff vs. Kansas City (302)
- AFC Championship Game at Denver (310)
- Completed 25-of-32 passes for 288 yards and four touchdowns and no interceptions in the season-opening win vs. Pittsburgh (9/10). It was Brady's 161st win with the Patriots, passing Brett Favre for most wins as a starting quarterback with one team. Brady also set a franchise record with 19 consecutive completions and tied an NFL record with his 18th game with four touchdowns and no interceptions.
- Completed 38-of-59 passes for 466 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions at Buffalo (9/20). His 466 passing yards are the most all-time against Buffalo.
- Earned AFC Offensive Player of the Month honors for September after he became the fourth NFL player to reach 400 career touchdown passes. Brady's 400th touchdown pass came when he connected with Danny Amendola on a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter vs. Jacksonville (9/27). Brady completed 33-of-42 passes for 358 yards, two touchdowns and a 118.1 passer rating in the win.
- Played his 213th game with the Patriots making him New England's all-time leader in games played in the win at Dallas (10/11). Completed 20-of-27 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns and no interceptions.
- Completed 34-of-54 passes for 355 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in the win vs. N.Y. Jets (10/25). Brady also led the Patriots in rushing for the first time in his career with 15 yards on four attempts and a touchdown. He also became the fifth quarterback to pass for 55,000 yards in NFL history.
- Completed 26-of-38 passes for 356 yards and four touchdowns, earning a passer rating of 133.2 in the Thursday night win vs. Miami (10/29). The game marked his 24th career game with four or more touchdowns and improved his record to 9-0 on Thursday games. His performance earned him AFC Offensive Player of the Week accolades for Week 8.
- Completed 26-of-42 passes for 334 yards, two touchdowns and one interception and rushed twice for 9 yards in the win at N.Y. Giants (11/15). The game marked the 49th fourth-quarter comeback of Brady's career. The Patriots entered the fourth quarter down 23-17, before Brady completed 11-of-18 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown, leading the Patriots to a 27-26 victory. The win also marked Brady's 70th 300-yard game and ninth straight game with at least two touchdowns.
- Completed 29-of-56 passes for 312 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions vs. Philadelphia (12/6). Also rushed six times for 17 yards and a 1-yard score and caught a 36-yard pass from Danny Amendola that marked the second reception of his career. Passed Dan Marino for sole possession of third place on the NFL's all-time touchdown list with 421 career scoring passes.
- Completed 22-of-30 passes for 226 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions for a 116.8 passer rating and rushed four times for 10 yards in the win at Houston (12/13). Brady's 226-yard performance put him over 4,000 passing yards on the season for the eighth time in his career.
- Completed 22-of-31 passes for 231 yards, one touchdown and one interception at N.Y. Jets (12/27). Brady's 9-yard touchdown pass to James White was his 481st overall touchdown with the Patriots, tying Brett Favre for the most touchdowns overall with one team in NFL history.
- Completed 28-of-42 passes for 302 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed six times for 6 yards and one touchdown in the playoff victory vs. Kansas City (1/16).
- Completed 27-of-56 passes for 310 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions and rushed three times for 13 yards in the AFC Championship at Denver (1/24). Brady's 310-yard performance marks his 10th 300-yard passing game in the playoffs, moving past Peyton Manning (9) for the most in NFL history. His 56 pass attempts marked a career high in the postseason.
2014 (16/16, 3/3)
- Named a co-captain for the 13th straight season.
- Established a new franchise record with his 10th Pro Bowl selection.
- Started all 16 regular-season games and passed for 4,109 yards and 33 touchdowns.
- Became the third quarterback to reach at least 150 wins and guided the team to 12 regular-season wins for the ninth time in his career to help claim a 12th AFC East title in his 15-year career. Was not the starter in 2000 and missed most of 2008 with an injury.
- Won his fourth Super Bowl and third Super Bowl MVP award after completing a then Super Bowl-record 37-of-50 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns in the Patriots' 28-24 Super Bowl XLIX win vs. Seattle (2/1). Brady was 13-of-15 for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the final quarter to lead the team back from a then Super Bowl-record 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit.
- Earned AFC Offensive Player of the Month honors for October after leading the Patriots to a 4-0 record, completing 100-of-144 passes for 1,268 yards and 14 touchdowns with no interceptions and a quarterback rating of 129.1.
- Engineered four game-winning performances to lead the team to victory in 2014:
- Week 14 at San Diego
- Week 16 at N.Y. Jets
- AFC Divisional Playoff vs. Baltimore
- Super Bowl XLIX vs. Seattle
- Engineered five 300-yard passing games in the regular season:
- Week 6 at Buffalo (361)
- Week 8 vs. Chicago (354)
- Week 9 vs. Denver (333)
- Week 12 vs. Detroit (349)
- Week 14 at San Diego (317)
- Threw three or more touchdown passes in all three playoff games.
- Led the team to two come-from-behind wins in the postseason:
- AFC Divisional Playoff vs. Baltimore (1/10) - Brady was 8-of-9 passing for 72 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
- Super Bowl XLIX vs. Seattle (2/1) - Brady was 13-of-15 for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
- Eclipsed 300 yards passing twice in the playoffs:
- AFC Divisional Playoff vs. Baltimore (367)
- Super Bowl XLIX vs. Seattle (328)
- Led the Patriots to a 16-9 win vs. Oakland (9/21) for his 150th career regular-season win, becoming the third NFL quarterback to reach that milestone, joining Brett Favre and Peyton Manning.
- Became the sixth player in NFL history to reach 50,000 career passing yards after completing 23-of-35 passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns in the win vs. Cincinnati (10/5). He was the fourth fastest to reach the mark, doing so in his 198th game.
- Became the fifth NFL player with at least 60 300-yard games after completing 27-of-37 passes for 361 yards and four touchdowns in the win at Buffalo (10/12).
- Became one of five NFL quarterbacks with at least 370 touchdown passes after completing 20-of-37 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns in the win vs. N.Y. Jets (10/16). It was Brady's 200th game, placing him alongside Bruce Armstrong (212) and Julius Adams (206) as the only Patriots players to play in at least 200 games.
- Completed 30-of-35 passes for 354 yards and five touchdowns in the win vs. Chicago (10/26), marking his highest single-game touchdown pass total since 2009 and the second highest single-game completion percentage (85.7%) in team history.
- Completed 19-of-30 passes for 257 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the win at Indianapolis (11/16), his first victory at Lucas Oil Stadium.
- Tied Dan Marino for third all-time with his 63rd 300-yard passing game in the win vs. Detroit (11/23), finishing 38-of-53 for 349 yards and two touchdowns.
- Started his 200th career game, completing 33-of-53 passes for 333 yards and four touchdowns with one interception in the win vs. Denver (11/2). His 155 wins are the most by a quarterback in their first 200 starts in NFL history.
- Passed Dan Marino for third all-time with his 64th 300-yard passing game in the win at San Diego (12/7), finishing 28-of-44 for 317 yards and two touchdowns.
- Became just the fifth player in NFL history to throw 390 touchdown passes after completing 21-of-35 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns in the win vs. Miami (12/14). It was his 10th straight game with two or more touchdown passes.
- Completed 33-of-50 passes for 367 yards and three touchdowns in the AFC Divisional win vs. Baltimore (1/10), setting an NFL record with his 46th career postseason touchdown pass. His 367 passing yards set a franchise postseason record, and it marked his seventh career playoff game with 300 or more passing yards. Also scored on a four-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Became the first team to erase two 14-point deficits in a postseason game.
- Earned his NFL-record sixth conference championship and became the NFL's all-time leading postseason passer after completing 23-of-35 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns in the AFC Championship win vs. Indianapolis (1/18). Also rushed three times for 13 yards.
2013 (16/16, 2/2)
- Named a co-captain for the 12th straight season.
- Named to his ninth career Pro Bowl.
- Started all 16 regular-season games and passed for 4,343 yards and 25 touchdowns.
- Engineered five game-winning performances to lead the team to victory in 2013:
- Week 1 at Buffalo
- Week 6 vs. New Orleans
- Week 12 vs. Denver
- Week 13 at Houston
- Week 14 vs. Cleveland
- Posted four 300-yard passing performances:
- Week 4 at Atlanta (316)
- Week 12 vs. Denver (344)
- Week 13 at Houston (371)
- Week 15 at Miami (364)
- Compiled two 400-yard passing performances:
- Week 9 vs. Pittsburgh (432)
- Week 14 vs. Cleveland (418)
- Made his eighth start in a Conference Championship game at Denver (1/19).
- Engineered the 27th fourth-quarter come-from-behind win of his career and eclipsed 45,000 career passing yards on 29-of-52 passing for 288 yards and two touchdowns at Buffalo (9/8).
- Ended his streak at 52 straight games with at least one touchdown after the Patriots were held out of the end zone at Cincinnati (10/6). Brady's streak is the second longest touchdown streak in NFL history, behind Drew Brees (54).
- Led the Patriots on an eight-play, 70-yard game-winning drive vs. New Orleans (10/13), ending in a 17-yard touchdown pass to Kenbrell Thompkins with five seconds left that gave New England a 30-27 win. The victory marked the 38th time that Brady has led his team to victory following a fourth quarter deficit or tie. In the process, Brady tied Fran Tarkenton in fourth place on the all-time touchdown pass list (342) and moved past Vinny Testaverde for eighth place on the NFL's all-time passing list with 46,286 career passing yards.
- Trailing 17-3 at halftime, Brady and the Patriots offense scored 24 unanswered points in the second half for a 27-17 win vs. Miami (10/27). Brady threw a touchdown pass to Aaron Dobson and picked up a key first down in the fourth quarter with an 8-yard scramble on a fourth-and-4.
- Amassed his 19th career four-touchdown game and 55th career 300-yard passing game vs. Pittsburgh (11/3) by completing 23-of-33 passes for 432 yards and four touchdowns. Connected with Aaron Dobson on an 81-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, tying the fifth-longest pass in Brady's career and marking the sixth touchdown pass of 80 or more yards in his career.
- Made his 185th regular-season start under Bill Belichick at Carolina (11/18), marking the most starts by a quarterback under one coach in NFL history. Became the sixth QB in NFL history to reach 4,000 completions in 187 games, third-fastest behind Drew Brees (169 games) and Peyton Manning (183 games).
- Engineered the 39th game-winning performance of his career following a fourth-quarter deficit or tie vs. Denver (11/24) when the Patriots trailed 24-0 at halftime. Brady completed 34-of-50 passes for 344 yards and threw three second-half touchdowns, and the Patriots won in overtime. Became the fifth quarterback in NFL history to pass for 350 TDs when he connected with Rob Gronkowski for a 6-yard score in the third quarter. Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in 2013 and 24th time of his career.
- Led the Patriots to their third consecutive fourth-quarter comeback win vs. Cleveland (12/8) by throwing two touchdown passes in the final 1:01. Brady threw for over 200 yards in the second half for the third straight week and 418 yards total. The fifth comeback of the season tied a career high achieved in 2005 and 2007.
- Tied Dan Marino with his 147th career win at Baltimore (12/22), for fourth place in NFL history. With the win, Brady also earned his NFL record 11th division championship.
- Tied John Elway for third on the all-time win list with his 148th career win vs. Buffalo (12/29).
- Set a new NFL record with his 25th career playoff start and with 198 passing yards in the Divisional Playoff win vs. Indianapolis (1/14). Brady added to his NFL all-time passing record in the postseason and became the first player to ever reach 6,000 yards passing in the playoffs. Was also forced into holding duties on extra points after punter Ryan Allen left with a shoulder injury and did not return.
- Tied an NFL record with his eighth start in a conference championship game at Denver (1/19) and ran for his fourth career postseason touchdown and added one touchdown pass.
2012 (16/16, 2/2)
- Named a co-captain for the 11th straight season.
- Named to his eighth career Pro Bowl.
- Started all 16 regular season games and passed for 4,827 yards and 34 touchdowns. Averaged 301.7 yards per game in 2012 and joined Drew Brees (5) as the first NFL players to average 300 yards in at least three seasons.
- Reached 34 touchdowns in 2012, eclipsing 30 for the third straight year.
- Added a career-high four rushing touchdowns.
- Started both postseason games and went 54-of-94 for 664 yards passing, four touchdowns and an 84.7 passer rating.
- Was designated AFC Player of the Week three times:
- Week 4 at Buffalo (9/30) after throwing for 340 yards and three touchdowns. Also rushed once for a 4-yard touchdown.
- Week 8 after a 304-yard effort with a season-high tying four touchdowns at St. Louis (10/28).
- Week 14 vs. Houston (12/10) after completing 21 passes for 296 yards and four touchdowns in a win over the Texans on Monday Night Football.
- Also earned FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week (Wk. 4).
- Exceeded 300 yards passing eight times in 2012, raising his career total to 53, good for fifth in NFL history:
- Week 2 vs. Arizona (316 yds)
- Week 3 at Baltimore (335)
- Week 4 at Buffalo (340)
- Week 6 at Seattle (395)
- Week 8 at St. Louis (304)
- Week 11 vs. Indianapolis (331)
- Week 12 vs. N.Y. Jets (323)
- Week 15 vs. San Francisco (443)
- Moved past Joe Montana with his 17th career playoff win on 25-of-40 passing for 344 yards and three touchdowns in the 41-28 AFC Divisional Playoff win vs. Houston (1/13).
- Moved past Johnny Unitas into second place all time by throwing a touchdown pass in his 48th straight regular season game in the win vs. Miami (12/30). Also quarterbacked the Patriots to their seventh 12-win season and set the NFL record for most first downs in a season with 444.
- Threw for the second-highest single-game yardage total of his career (443) on a career-high 65 pass attempts with 36 completions in the loss vs. San Francisco (12/16). Also reached 30 touchdowns for the fourth time in his career.
- Earned a then-record 23rd career AFC Offensive Player of the Week award for his performance in the win vs. Houston (12/10) after throwing four touchdown passes.
- Became the first quarterback in NFL history to win 10 division titles with the Patriots' win at Miami (12/2). Also ended a streak of 201 pass attempts without an interception when he threw a pick in the first quarter, his first since a fourth quarter interception at Seattle on Oct. 14.
- Had his 17th career four-touchdown-pass performance in the win at St. Louis (10/28). Brady was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts.
- Engineered his 36th career game-winning performance following a fourth-quarter deficit or tie in overtime win vs. N.Y. Jets (10/21). Brady completed 26 of 42 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns and led two key drives late in the game - the first was a six-play, 54-yard drive in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter that led to the game-tying field goal and the second was a 12-play, 54-yard drive that set up the game-winning field goal.
- Threw for over 300 yards for the third consecutive game on 22-of-36 passing for 340 yards in the win at Buffalo (9/30). Also rushed once for 4 yards and his first rushing touchdown of the season. For his efforts, earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the 21st time in his career. Also earned Fed-Ex Air NFL Player of the Week.
2011 (16/16, 3/3)
- Started all 16 regular season games and finished with a single-season franchise record 5,235 passing yards, threw for 39 touchdown passes and amassed a 105.6 passer rating.
- Added a then career-high three rushing touchdowns.
- Brady had a career-best 11 300-yard games in the 2011 season.
- Started all three postseason games and completed 75-of-111 passes for 878 yards (67.6%) and eight touchdowns with a 100.4 passer rating.
- Named to his seventh career Pro Bowl.
- Earned AFC Offensive Player of the Month honors twice (November and December/January).
- Was designated AFC Player of the Week three times:
- Week 1 at Miami (9/12) after throwing for 517 yards and four touchdowns, including a 99-yard touchdown pass to Wes Welker.
- Week 2 after a 423-yard effort with three touchdowns vs. San Diego (9/18).
- Week 16 vs. Miami (12/24) after leading the Patriots on five straight second half scoring drives to help rally the Patriots from a 17-0 deficit in a 27-24 win over the Dolphins.
- Named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week and FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week for his record-breaking performance in the season opener in Miami (9/12) after setting a personal and franchise record with 517 passing yards.
- In Week 2 vs. San Diego (9/18), Brady became the first of the 500-yard passers to follow up his 500-yard performance by throwing for 400 or more yards. Before Brady's performance against the Chargers, only Drew Brees (2006) had followed-up a 500-yard game with 300 or more passing yards.
- Brady threw three touchdowns against Buffalo in the 2011 season finale (1/1), marking Brady's 14th game in 2011 with two or more touchdowns, tying his franchise record for most games with two or more touchdowns in a season. Brady had 14 such games in 2007. The NFL record for most games with two or more touchdown passes in a season is 15 by Dan Marino in 1984 and Peyton Manning in 2013.
- Set an NFL record for consecutive completions in Super Bowl XLVI vs. N.Y. Giants (2/5) with 16. Became the all-time Super Bowl leader in passing yards (1,277), most passes (197) and most completions (127) with his performance in Super Bowl XLVI (2/5).
- Led his seventh career fourth-quarter playoff comeback, scoring on a 1-yard touchdown plunge on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line in the fourth quarter to give the Patriots a final 23-20 lead in the AFC Championship game vs. Baltimore (1/22). Tied Joe Montana for the NFL record for most playoff victories (16) and tied John Elway for most conference championships (5) by a starting quarterback.
- Set a then franchise record for most passing yards in a playoff game with 363 vs. Denver (1/14) in the Divisional Playoffs and tied an NFL postseason record with six touchdown passes. Completed 26-of-34 passes for six touchdowns, one interception and a QB rating of 137.6 vs. Denver (1/14).
- Threw for 39 touchdowns in 2011, marking the second highest total of his career (50 in 2007).
- Completed 23-of-34 passes for 320 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions at Denver (12/18). Added his first rushing touchdown of the season on a 1-yard rush in the second quarter.
- Threw two touchdown passes to Rob Gronkowski, who set an NFL record for TD receptions by a tight end in a season at Washington (12/11). Completed 22-of-37 passes for 357 yards and three TDs at Washington, moving him over 4,000 passing yards on the season.
- With a win at the N.Y. Jets (11/13), Brady and Belichick surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famers Dan Marino and Don Shula of Miami for the most wins (117) by a quarterback-head coach duo in the Super Bowl era.
- Set an NFL record for most passing yards over any three-game stretch (1,327) when he began the season with 517 yards at Miami (9/12), 423 yards vs. San Diego (9/18) and 387 yards at Buffalo (9/25).
2010 (16/16, 1/1)
- Became the first player ever to be unanimously selected as the Associated Press Most Valuable Player.
- Named an AFC Pro Bowl starter and was the top vote getter in fan voting.
- Named as a co-captain for the ninth straight season.
- Named Associated Press All-Pro (unanimous selection) and Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year.
- Named the Sporting News Offensive Player of the Year, Pro Football Weekly Most Valuable Player, Pro Football Weekly/PFWA All-NFL team, Peter King's SI.com Most Valuable Player, Peter King's SI.com Offensive Player of the Year, and a member of Peter King's SI.com All-Pro Offensive Team.
- Started all 16 games, finishing the season with 3,900 passing yards, an NFL-leading 36 touchdowns and only four interceptions.
- Was first in the NFL with a 7.3 touchdown percentage, a 9.0 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a then career-low and then franchise-best 0.81 interception rate, which was also the third best in NFL history and best in NFL history among quarterbacks who had at least 250 pass attempts.
- His 111.0 passer rating was first in the NFL and the fifth-best in NFL history.
- Finished the regular season with 11 consecutive starts without an interception - the most by a quarterback since the 1970 merger. Also set an NFL record for most consecutive pass attempts without an interception, which ended at 358 in early 2011.
- H Threw a touchdown pass in all 16 games of the regular season for the first time in his career, joining five other quarterbacks since the NFL went to a 16-game season in 1978 to have at least one touchdown pass in each game (Daunte Culpepper, 2004; Brett Favre, 2003; Kurt Warner, 1999; Dan Marino, 1986 and 1984; Dave Krieg, 1984).
- Had two or more touchdowns in 12 games, including two four-touchdown games in back-to-back weeks at Detroit (11/25) and vs. N.Y. Jets (12/6).
- Passed Brett Farve with his 26th consecutive home win, vs. N.Y. Jets (12/6), setting a new NFL record. The streak concluded in 2011 after 31 straight home wins.
- Named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for December/January after throwing for 1,197 yards on 88-of-136 passing for 13 touchdowns and no interceptions in the final five games of the regular season.
- Earned AFC Offensive Player of the week twice:
- Week 12 at Detroit after finishing with a perfect quarterback rating for the second time in his career, completing 21-of-27 passes for 341 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions (11/25).
- Week 13 vs. N.Y. Jets (12/6), completing 21-of-29 passes for 326 yards and four touchdowns.
- Received FedEx Air Player of the Week honors after throwing for 369 yards on 27-of-40 passing and two touchdowns in snowy conditions at Chicago (12/12).
- Engineered his 30th career game-winning performance to lead his team back from a fourth quarter deficit. The Patriots trailed Baltimore 20-10 with 14:53 remaining in the game. From there, Brady completed 16-of-24 passes for 156 yards, one touchdown and one interception as New England scored the game's final 13 points in a 23-20 overtime win. He finished the game 27-of-44 for 292 yards, one TD and one interception (10/17).
- Won his 100th game as a starter at Miami (10/4), becoming only the 11th NFL quarterback to register 100 wins as a starter, and reaching the milestone in the fewest number of starts (131) among quarterbacks who began their careers in the Super Bowl era (since 1966).
- Engineered his 31st career comeback vs. Green Bay (12/19) after completing five-of-six passes for 82 yards to lead the Patriots on touchdown and field goal drives to rally from a 27-21 deficit to a 31-27 win.
2009 (16/16, 1/1)
- Named offensive co-captain by his teammates.
- Named AP Comeback Player of the Year.
- Named to his fifth Pro Bowl.
- Named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October. Brady led New England to a 3-1 record in October, including a 59-0 win over Tennessee and a 38-7 win over Tampa Bay. He completed 92-of-131 passes (70.2 percent) for 1,161 yards, 12 touchdowns and a 121.7 passer rating during the month.
- Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week three times in 2009:
- Week 1 vs. Buffalo after throwing two touchdown passes in the final two minutes to rally the Patriots from a 24-13 deficit to a 25-24 victory.
- Week 6 vs. Tennessee after throwing for 380 yards and six touchdowns in a 59-0 victory.
- Week 16 vs. Jacksonville after completing 23-of-26 passes for 267 yards with four touchdowns in a 35-7 victory.
- Finished the season with 4,398 passing yards and 28 touchdowns.
- Became the Patriots' all-time leading passer, surpassing Drew Bledsoe on an 11-yard completion to WR Sam Aiken at New Orleans (11/30).
- Posted his franchise-record third season with over 4,000 passing yards.
- Brady completed 29-of-34 pass attempts for 380 yards and six touchdowns vs. Tennessee (10/18). Brady had 345 yards passing in the first half, setting a Patriots record for most passing yards in a half. His previous best was 291 yards passing in the first half at Miami on Oct. 21, 2007.
- Against Tennessee, Brady directed a New England offense that set a franchise record for total yards (619) and points scored (59).
- In a historic second quarter, Brady threw five touchdowns, the highest in a single quarter in NFL history. His five touchdowns also tied the most in Brady's career in a single half. Brady also had five touchdowns in the first half at Miami on Oct. 21, 2007.
- Brady tied a career high with six total touchdown passes. He also had six scoring passes on Oct. 21, 2007 at Miami.
- His 81-yard touchdown pass to WR Sam Aiken at Miami (11/8) was his longest pass of the season.
- Had a stretch of five straight games with 300 yards or more.
- Threw two or more touchdowns in a game seven times in 2009.
- Had the two highest regular-season completion percentage games in team history at the time:
- Established a Patriots team record for best completion percentage ever vs. Jacksonville (12/27) when he completed 23-of-26 pass attempts for a .885 completion percentage, which is tied for 8th highest in NFL regular-season history.
- Had the then second-best completion percentage vs. Tennessee (10/18) when he completed 29-of-34 passes for .853 completion percentage.
2008 (1/1)
- Named an offensive co-captain by his teammates for the seventh straight season.
- Started at quarterback in the season opener vs. Kansas City (9/8) and completed 7-of-11 passes for 76 yards before leaving the game with a knee injury.
- Placed on injured reserve on Sept. 9 with a knee injury.
2007 (16/16, 3/0)
- Voted Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player.
- Was an AP All-Pro First Team selection in addition to being named its Offensive Player of the Year and Male Athlete of the Year.
- Earned his fourth career Pro Bowl selection.
- Was voted an offensive co-captain by his teammates.
- Set the NFL's then single-season touchdown pass record with his 50th touchdown of the season with a 65-yard touchdown completion to Randy Moss, his second scoring strike of the game in the Patriots' 38-35 win over the New York Giants (12/29).
- Established a then-Patriots franchise record for passing yards in a season with 4,806 passing yards.
- Set career single-season highs in five statistical categories including completions (389), completion percentage (68.9), passing yards (4,806), touchdown passes (50) and passer rating (117.2) in 2007.
- Named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for the first time in his career in September and a second time in the month of October.
- Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week five times in 2007 (Wk. 3, Wk. 6, Wk. 7, Wk. 14, Wk. 17).
- Passed Steve Grogan as the Patriots' career touchdown leader with his 183rd touchdown pass on a 6-yard connection to Randy Moss in the second quarter of the Patriots' 56-10 rout vs. Buffalo (11/18). Set an NFL record with his 10th straight game with three or more touchdown passes.
- Made his 100th career start and completed 31-of-46 pass attempts for 388 yards and five touchdowns while leading the Patriots to their highest point total in 23 years in a 48-27 victory over the Dallas Cowboys (10/14).
- Set a career high and became the 17th quarterback in NFL history to achieve a perfect passer rating of 158.3 in a game while setting a franchise record with six touchdown passes in the Patriots' 49-28 victory over the Miami Dolphins (10/21). Broke the franchise record with his sixth touchdown pass of the game on his second hookup with Wes Welker, a 16-yard strike.
- Turned in his fifth game of the season with four or more touchdown passes and his seventh game with 300-plus passing yards while completing 32-of-46 passes for 399 yards - the second highest total of his career - and four touchdowns in the Patriots' victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers (12/9).
- Led the Patriots to victory after trailing in the fourth quarter for the 28th time of his career, and the fourth time in 2007, as New England completed its regular-season schedule undefeated for just the fourth time in NFL history with a 38-35 comeback win over the N.Y. Giants (12/29). Tied and then broke the NFL's all-time single-season touchdown pass record with his 49th and 50th touchdown passes of the season, both to Randy Moss, while completing 32-of-42 pass attempts for 356 yards. Found Moss in the back right hand corner of the end zone on a 4-yard touchdown strike for his 49th passing touchdown of the season, tying Peyton Manning for the single-season record. Broke the all-time single-season touchdown pass record with his 50th scoring strike of the season, a 65-yard connection to Moss down the right sideline on a go-route.
- Completed his first 16 passes of the game and went on to finish the game with an NFL-record 92.9 completion percentage as he completed 26-of-28 pass attempts and added three touchdowns in the Patriots 31-20 win vs. Jacksonville (1/12) in the divisional playoffs.
- Completed 29-of-48 pass attempts for 266 yards and one touchdown in Super Bowl XLII (2/3).
2006 (16/16, 3/3)
- Was voted an offensive co-captain by his teammates.
- Finished third in the AFC with 3,529 passing yards, 319 completions and 24 touchdown passes.
- Threw four touchdowns in a game twice - at Minnesota (10/30) and at Green Bay (11/19).
- Recorded a 100.0 or higher passer rating six times in 2006.
- Recorded 300 or more passing yards three times in 2006.
- Was named FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week after completing 29-of-43 passes for 372 yards with four touchdowns and an interception against the Vikings (10/30).
- Kept the Patriots' final scoring drive alive in the victory vs. Chicago (11/26) by juking Brian Urlacher and gaining 11 yards on a third-and-9 scramble in the fourth quarter.
- Rushed for a career-high 31 yards on 10 carries in the victory over Jacksonville (12/24).
- Completed 22-of-34 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots' AFC Wild Card victory over the Jets (1/7).
- Connected on 27-of-51 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions in the Patriots AFC Divisional playoff victory over San Diego (1/14). Quarterbacked his 24th career game-winning drive following a fourth quarter deficit. Kept the Patriots' game-tying touchdown drive alive with a 12-yard pass to Jabar Gaffney on third-and-3 in the fourth quarter. Two plays later, found Reche Caldwell in the corner of the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
- Completed 21-of-34 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown in the AFC Championship Game at Indianapolis (1/21). Kept the Patriots' second touchdown drive alive with a 27-yard completion to Troy Brown on fourth-and-6 in the second quarter.
2005 (16/16, 2/2)
- Selected to his third Pro Bowl.
- Led the NFL with a then career-high 4,110 passing yards.
- Finished second in the AFC with 334 completions.
- Finished third in the AFC with 26 touchdown passes.
- Was voted an offensive co-captain for the 2005 season by his teammates.
- Recorded six passer ratings of 100.0 or higher, four 300-yard passing performances and four game-winning drives.
- Became just the second player in Patriots history to pass for more than 4,000 yards in a season.
- Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after registering a 140.4 passer rating and completing 22-of-27 passes for 350 yards and three touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons (10/9).
- Completed 15-of-27 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns against Jacksonville (1/7), setting an NFL-record with his 10th consecutive playoff victory as a starting quarterback.
2004 (16/16, 3/3)
- Named to his second career Pro Bowl as the Patriots won Super Bowl XXXIX.
- Registered a then career-high 92.6 passer rating, the second highest rating in Patriots history at the time.
- Finished second in the AFC and tied his career high with 28 touchdown passes.
- Led the NFL with a 109.4 passer rating in the playoffs and was the only quarterback in the playoffs not to throw an interception in 2004.
- Was voted an offensive co-captain for the 2004 season by his teammates.
- Completed 18-of-27 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown for a 92.2 passer rating in the Patriots' 20-3 victory over the Indianapolis Colts (1/16) in the Divisional Playoffs. Gave the Patriots a commanding 20-3 lead with a 1-yard touchdown plunge with 7:10 remaining in the game.
- Connected on 14-of-21 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots' 41-27 AFC Championship victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers (1/23). Amassed a 130.5 passer rating, the highest rating of his playoff career and the fourth highest rating in any game in his career. Found a streaking Deion Branch for a season-long 60-yard touchdown bomb in the first quarter.
- Became the Patriots all-time playoff touchdown leader with the 60-yard scoring pass, the eighth passing touchdown of his playoff career.
- Completed 23-of-33 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns for a 110.2 passer rating in the Patriots 24-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX. Tied Bart Starr for the NFL record with his ninth consecutive playoff victory.
2003 (16/16, 3/3)
- Named Super Bowl XXXVIII MVP after completing 32-of-48 passes for 354 yards and three touchdowns as the Patriots beat Carolina 32-29 and won their second title in three seasons.
- Capped off a regular season in which he completed 317 passes for 3,620 yards and 23 touchdowns.
- Ranked second in the AFC in pass attempts (527), third in passing yards (3,620) and fourth in completions (317).
- Recorded three touchdown passes of 50 yards or more.
- Completed seven passes for 45 yards or more.
- Recorded six games with a passer rating of more than 100.0.
- Did not throw an interception at home in the regular season.
- Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week, FedEx Air Player of the Week and Snickers Hungriest Player of the Game after completing 20-of-35 passes for 350 yards and three touchdowns in New England's 30-26 come-from-behind victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football (11/3). Connected on four-of-five passes for 58 yards in the Patriots game-winning touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. Concluded the six-play, game-winning drive by finding David Givens for an 18-yard touchdown strike in the corner of the end zone with 30 seconds remaining in the game.
- Connected on 29-of-47 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots come-from-behind 23-20 overtime victory over the Houston Texans (11/23). Engineered the 12th fourth quarter or overtime comeback of his career. Rolled out on a bootleg and found Daniel Graham in the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown on fourth-and-1 to tie the game at 20 with 40 seconds remaining in regulation.
- Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his four-touchdown performance against the Buffalo Bills (12/27). Registered a season-high 122.9 passer rating while completing 21-of-32 passes for 204 yards and a season-high four touchdowns in the Patriots' 31-0 victory over the Bills.
- Completed 21-of-41 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots' 17-14 Divisional Playoff victory over the Tennessee Titans (1/10).
- Connected on 22-of-37 passes for 237 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots' 24-14 AFC Championship victory over the Indianapolis Colts (1/18). Connected with David Givens for a 7-yard touchdown reception on a hitch-and-go to give the Patriots an early 7-0 lead.
- Earned Super Bowl MVP honors after completing 32-of-48 passes for 354 yards and three touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII. Completed 4-of-5 passes in the final 1:08 to lead the Patriots on a Super Bowl-winning drive that culminated in Adam Vinatieri's winning field goal with four seconds left in the contest.
2002 (16/16)
- Led the NFL with 28 touchdown passes.
- Completed 373-of-601 passes for 3,764 yards while starting all 16 games at quarterback.
- Ranked third in the AFC in attempts (601), fourth in completions (373) and fourth in passing yards (3,764).
- Posted a touchdown-to-interception ratio of +14 in 2002, the fourth highest total in the NFL.
- Recorded six ratings of over 100.0 in 2002 (all victories), the highest single-season total by a Patriot since Drew Bledsoe recorded seven during the 1996 season.
- Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after completing 67.4 percent of his passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns without an interception in the Patriots 30-14 win vs. Pittsburgh (9/9) on Monday Night Football. Threw on 25 straight plays between the first and third quarters, completing 18 of those passes in that game (9/9).
- Became the fifth quarterback in Patriots history to throw for over 400 yards in a game, completing 72 percent of his passes and throwing for four touchdowns in the Patriots 41-38 overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs (9/22). His 410 yards ranks as the 15th most prolific single-game passing performance in Patriots history.
2001 (15/14, 3/3)
- Started 14 of 15 regular season games at quarterback and completed 264 of 413 passes for 2,843 yards, while throwing 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
- His 63.9 completion percentage set a new Patriots single-season best, eclipsing the mark set by Tony Eason (61.6, 1986).
- Finished the season ranked third in the AFC and sixth in the NFL with a 86.5 passer rating.
- Set NFL record for most pass attempts to start a career without throwing an interception (162). Dallas QB Dak Prescott eclipsed Brady's record on 10/16/16 when the rookie extended his record to 176 passes without a pick.
- Made first NFL start and completed 13-of-23 passes for 168 yards in 44-13 victory over Indianapolis (9/30). Became the first Patriots quarterback to win his first NFL start since Scott Zolak won at Indianapolis (11/15/92).
- Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week following his performance in the Patriots 29-26 overtime victory over San Diego (10/14). Completed his first NFL touchdown pass on a 21-yard connection to Terry Glenn. Threw 54 passes with 33 completions, tying him for eighth in team history in both categories. Completed 13-of-19 passes for 130 yards during two fourth quarter comeback scoring drives and the game-winning overtime scoring drive.
- Connected with David Patten on a 91-yard touchdown pass against Indianapolis (10/21), the longest play from scrimmage in franchise history at the time. Completed all seven of his pass attempts in the first half for 134 yards and two touchdowns.
- Named AFC Player of the Week after notching a season-high four touchdowns while completing 19 of 26 passes for 268 yards in a 34-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints (11/25). Earned a passer rating of 143.9, his third rating over 100 during the season.
- Made his first postseason start and set Patriots' single-game postseason highs with 52 attempts, 32 completions and 312 yards in the Patriots' divisional playoff victory over Oakland (1/19). Became first quarterback in franchise history to record a postseason rushing touchdown with a 6-yard scamper. Completed all eight of his pass attempts for 45 yards in overtime as the Patriots marched 61 yards on 15 plays to set up an Adam Vinatieri 23-yard game-winning field goal for the victory.
- Led the team in completions (12), yards (115), completion percentage (66.7 percent) and passer rating (84.3) despite leaving the AFC Championship Game victory over at Pittsburgh (1/27) late in the second quarter with an injury and not returning.
- Named Super Bowl XXXVI MVP after connecting on 16 of 27 passes for 145 yards and one touchdown vs. St. Louis (2/3). Completed 5-of-8 passes for 53 yards on the game-winning drive that began with 1:21 remaining in the fourth quarter with the game tied at 17 and ended with an Adam Vinatieri 48-yard field goal as time expired.
2000 (1/0)
- Saw action in a reserve role at quarterback in one contest.
- Listed among the Patriots inactives for 14 weeks during the season.
- Active but did not play against Cincinnati (11/19).
- Entered his first NFL game in the fourth quarter and completed 1-of-3 passes for 6 yards against the Detroit Lions (11/23). Completed his first NFL pass to Rod Rutledge for 6 yards.
COLLEGE
- Brady earned three letters at Michigan (1997-99) and recorded a 20-5 record as a two-year starter for the Wolverines.
- Started all 25 games of his junior and senior seasons, including victories in the 1999 Citrus Bowl and the 2000 Orange Bowl.
- Led the Wolverines to 15 wins in a 16-game span from 1998-99.
- Finished his career ranking third in Michigan history with 710 attempts and 442 completions, fourth with 5,351 yards and a 62.3 completion percentage and fifth with 35 touchdown passes.
- Completed 31-of-56 attempts for 375 yards against Ohio State to establish school single game-records, breaking the old marks of 52 attempts for 372 yards by Scott Dreisbach vs. Virginia in 1995 and 29 completions by Todd Collins vs. Oklahoma State in 1992.
- Threw at least one touchdown pass in all 16 Big Ten conference games as a starter.
- As a senior in 1999 was named All-Big Ten Conference second-team selection and team MVP after completing 214-of-341 passes (62.8 percent) for 2,586 yards, 20 touchdowns and only six interceptions.
- Led Michigan to the Big Ten title as a junior in 1998.
- Served as Brian Griese's backup during the Wolverines national championship season, in which they went 12-0 in 1997.
PERSONAL
- Thomas Brady was born the son of Tom and Galynn Brady on Aug. 3, 1977 in San Mateo, Calif.
- Blue Chip Illustrated and Prep Football Report All-American selection at Junipero Serra High in San Mateo, Calif.
- Added all-state and All-Far West honors as the team's Most Valuable Player.
- Earned two letters in both football and baseball.
- Was the starting varsity quarterback for two seasons (1993-94) and completed 236-of-447 passes (52.8 percent) for 3,702 yards and 31 touchdowns during his high school career.
- Drafted in the 18th round of the 1995 Major League Baseball draft as a catcher by the Montreal Expos.
- Inducted into the Junipero Serra High School Hall of Fame in 2003, joining fellow Serra High graduates Barry Bonds, Lynn Swann, Gregg Jeffries, Jim Fregosi, and his older sister Maureen, among many others.
AWARDS AND HONORS
2019: Team Captain
2018: AFC Pro Bowl, Team Captain
2017: AFC Pro Bowl, Associated Press Most Valuable Player, Associated Press All-Pro: First Team, Pro Football Writers Association Most Valuable Player, Pro Football Writers Association All-NFL Team, Sports Illustrated Most Valuable Player, Sporting News Offensive Player of the Year, Sporting News All-Pro, AFC Offensive Player of the Month (November), AFC Offensive Player of the Week (Wk. 2, 3 & 10), Team Captain
2016: Super Bowl LI MVP, AFC Pro Bowl, Associated Press All-Pro: Second Team, Sporting News Offensive Player of the Year, Sporting News All Pro First Team, Pro Football Writers Association All-AFC Team, AFC Offensive Player of the Week (Wk. 5 and 11), AFC Offensive Player of the Month (October), Team Captain
2015: Pro Bowl, AFC Offensive Player of the Month (September), AFC Offensive Player of the Week (Wk. 8), Team Captain
2014: Super Bowl XLIX MVP, NFL Pro Bowl, Pro Football Writers Association All-AFC Team, AFC Offensive Player of the Month (October), Team Captain
2013: NFL Pro Bowl, AFC Offensive Player of the Week (Wk. 12), Team Captain
2012: AFC Pro Bowl, AFC Offensive Player of the Week (Wk. 4, 8 & 14), FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week (Wk. 4), Team Captain
2011: AFC Pro Bowl, AFC Offensive Player of the Month (November), AFC Offensive Player of the Month (December/January), AFC Offensive Player of the Week (Wk. 1, 2 & 16), FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week (Wk. 1), Team Captain
2010: AFC Pro Bowl, Associated Press Most Valuable Player (unanimous selection), Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year, Associated Press All-Pro: First Team, Sporting News Offensive Player of the Year, Sporting News All-Pro, Pro Football Weekly Most Valuable Player, Pro Football Weekly/PFWA All-NFL Team, Peter King's SI.com Most Valuable Player, Peter King's SI.com Offensive Player of the Year, Peter King's SI.com All-Pro Offensive Team, AFC Offensive Player of the Month (Dec./Jan.), AFC Offensive Player of the Week (Wk. 12 & 13), FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week (Wk. 14), Team Captain
2009: AFC Pro Bowl, AFC Offensive Player of the Month (October), AFC Offensive Player of the Week (Wk. 1, 6 & 16), Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year, Team Captain
2007: AFC Pro Bowl, Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player, Associated Press All-Pro: First Team, Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year, Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year, Sporting News Sportsman of the Year, Sporting News NFL Player of the Year, NFL MVP -- Pro Football Weekly/PFWA, USA Today, Dallas Morning News, Fort Worth Star-Telegram, San Francisco Chronicle, NFL Alumni Quarterback of the Year, NFL 101 Award: AFC Offensive Player of the Year, AFC Offensive Player of the Month (Sept. & Oct.), AFC Offensive Player of the Week (Wk. 3, 6, 7, 14 and 17), FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week (Wk. 6, 7, 11 and 17), Team Captain
2006: FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week (Wk. 8), Peter King's SI.com Offensive Player of the Week (Wk. 13), Team Captain
2005: AFC Pro Bowl, Associated Press All-Pro: Second Team, Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year, FedEx Express NFL Player of the Year Finalist, AFC Offensive Player of the Week (Wk. 5), Pro Football Weekly Offensive Player of the Week (Wk. 5), Vic Carucci's All-Vic Team – NFL.com, Team Captain
2004: AFC Pro Bowl, Sporting News Sportsman of the Year, Sports Illustrated NFL Player of the Year, Monday Night Football Hungriest Player Award (Wk. 9), Team Captain
2003: Super Bowl XXXVIII MVP, NFL MVP – Dallas Morning News and SI.com, NFL.com FedEx Air Player of the Week (Wk. 9 & Wk. 17), AFC Offensive Player of the Week (Wk. 9 & Wk. 17), Monday Night Football Hungriest Player Award (Wk. 9), USA Today's All-Joe Team, Team Captain
2002: AFC Offensive Player of the Week (Wk. 1 & Wk. 9), Monday Night Football Horse Trailer Player of the Game (Wk. 1), Team Captain
2001: Super Bowl XXXVI MVP, AFC Pro Bowl, All Terry Team (Fox's Terry Bradshaw), AFC Offensive Player of the Week (Wk. 5 & Wk. 11), Miller Lite NFL Player of the Week (Wk. 12), Patriots Miller Lite Player of the Week (Wk. 5 & Wk. 12), Shaw's 12th Player Award
EXTRA POINTS
- When he was just four years old, Tom attended the 1981 NFC Championship Game with his father. He was in the stands at Candlestick Park when Joe Montana found Dwight Clark for "The Catch" that sent the 49ers to the Super Bowl.
- Brady was drafted in the 18th round of the 1995 Major League Baseball draft as a catcher by the Montreal Expos.
- Brady has been a consistent supporter of the Best Buddies program. Most recently, he served as an honorary chairman of the Best Buddies Challenge, participating in a flag football game in Boston and a bike ride on Cape Cod.
- In 2013, he opened TB12 Sports Therapy Center at Patriot Place, designed to bring his method of training to athletes of every age who aspire to be the best athletes they can be.