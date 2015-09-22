Tom Brady nominated for NFL Week 2 FedEx Air Player of the Week

Vote for the NFL's top air and ground performers!
The NFL and FedEx are celebrating epic air and ground performances from Week 2. Check out this week's nominees and vote for today's epic air and ground performances. When the winners are announced, FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in each of the winning players' names to the American Red Cross.
FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES
Tom Brady, New England Patriots
Brady threw for 466 yards and three touchdowns in the Patriots' 40-32 victory against the Buffalo Bills.
Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers
Roethlisberger completed 21 of 27 passes (77.8 percent) for 369 yards and three touchdowns for a 155.8 passer rating in the Steelers' 43-18 win against the San Francisco 49ers.
Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders
Carr threw for 351 yards and three touchdowns in the Raiders' 37-33 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES
Matt Jones, Washington Redskins
Jones rushed for 123 yards on 19 carries (6.5 avg.) and two touchdowns in the Redskins' 24-10 victory against the St. Louis Rams.
Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals
Bernard had 20 carries for 123 yards (6.2 avg.) in the Bengals' 24-19 win against the San Diego Chargers.
Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings
Peterson rushed for 134 yards on 29 carries (4.6 avg.) in the Vikings' 26-16 win against the Detroit Lions.