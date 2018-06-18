 Skip to main content
Tom Brady sits down for interview with Oprah

Tom Brady appeared on Oprah's SuperSoul Sunday show this weekend, and the two talked about everything from spirituality and fatherhood to the highs and lows of his football career.

Jun 18, 2018 at 06:33 PM
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

What happens when the greatest quarterback of all time and the greatest host of all time? They cover a whole lot of ground.

Tom Brady appeared on Oprah's SuperSoul Sunday show this weekend, and the two talked about everything from spirituality and fatherhood to the highs and lows of his football career.

On spirituality and curiosity
Oprah said she appreciated what Tom said in his docu-series "Tom vs. Time" about his curiosity of the world and people's place in it.

"I think I have curiosities in many ways I think a lot of it is learning and loving to learn. I think since I was a kid, loving the experience of learning new things learning how they impact my life, learning how they impact my relationships. My wife would say we're spiritual beings having a human experience."

"That's one of my favorite phrases," Oprah said.

On self-discipline
Of course, the Tom's legendary diet and training methods were a topic of conversation, and Tom said it was a learning process. In his younger years, he didn't have a great diet, but decided to make a change for the sake of his career.

"I depend wholly on my body. My body is my asset. I can't go out there on the field and eat fast food and expect it to perform," he said.

Oprah agreed. "Tom, I love that. My body is my asset."

On winning Super Bowls
"I know everyone says there's nothing like the first time for anything. So there's the first win for the super bowl 2001, but do they get better?" Oprah asked.

"Yeah, they get better," Tom said.

He expanded on it, saying that perspective helped him cherish the Super Bowl wins later in his career.

"The success early in my career we won three Super Bowls in four years. I didn't even know what happened to my life. I came out of college, I was on this great team, we won these Super Bowls and everyone was like this is unbelievable. I was like what's going on," Tom said. "Everything was happening and there was all these things to do and places to go and opportunities and I was so young. I didn't have the perspective to really appreciate what I was going through, and then you spend so much more time for these years where we didn't win a championship. It's not that it's all about winning a championship. You grow in your life, and finally 10 years after we won our third one I was able to win the froth one, our team in 2014. That was like, wow I had perspective. It's really hard to do. It's really hard to climb the mountain, and our team was able to do it and I mean that was probably one of the greatest experiences of my life."

On losing the Super Bowl
In the past, Tom said it would take him a month or so to feel like himself after a Super Bowl loss. This year's loss against the Eagles took him about two or three weeks he said.

The difference this time? His kids.

"This year after the game, I saw my wife and my three kids. My little girl and my son Benny were crying, and they said, 'Daddy, we don't like the Eagles.' I said, 'You know what, you don't always win. You don't always win. You try your best and you do the best you can do.' … You'd love to win," Tom said. "You always want to win, but the sun's going to come up the next day. You're going to be taking your kids to school the next day, and in some ways this year was easier for me than it has been in the past. It's not I don't want to win the same. It's just there are other important things as well."

The interview spanned much more, including the NFL protests, his marriage with Gisele Bündchen and why he doesn't like to be called the GOAT. The whole interview is worth a watch. You can check it out below.

