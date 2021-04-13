'Toughest teammate' Julian Edelman gets show of love from friends, fans after announcing retirement 

Julian Edelman walked away from the game he loves on Monday, and since making his announcement, love has poured in from across Patriots Nation and the NFL at-large.

Edelman was a force and a fan-favorite and based on the reaction from his former teammates, celebrities, fans, fellow NFL players and everyone in between, he will be missed out on the football field. From guys like Devin McCourty and David Andrews, who spent their entire NFL careers playing alongside Edelman to iconic celebrity chef Guy Fieri, there was no shortage of love for Jules.