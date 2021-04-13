Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Tue Apr 13 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Analysis: No easy way to replace Edelman

Edelman's unlikely star turn comes to an end

How Julian Edelman burrowed his way into the heart of Patriots Nation

Top 50 Patriots 2021 Draft Fits

Proposed jersey number rule change sparks conversation among Patriots players

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Notes: Resetting the Patriots draft needs

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding Pats best draft strategy

Analysis: QB carousel lands Darnold in Carolina

Musical Score: WR Bourne Hooked on a Feeling

QB situation dominates Kraft Q&A session

NFL Season to Feature 17 Regular Season Games Per Team

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

Draft Spotlight: Justin Fields shows speed and arm talent

Analysis: What NFL's new schedule format means for Patriots from now on

Draft Spotlight: Could Hurricane defenders give Patriots the edge?

Justin Herron reflects on 'good Samaritan' moment

Analysis: 49ers-Dolphins trade ignites early draft intrigue

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Justin Herron identified as "good samaritan" who intervened, stopped attempted sexual assault in Arizona

Draft Spotlight: USC's St. Brown shows pedigree, cornerback Horn wows at South Carolina Pro Day

Trent Brown glad to be back in New England

Jonnu Smith ready to work with Patriots

Patriots Draft Spotlight: Mac Jones shines at Alabama Pro Day

'Toughest teammate' Julian Edelman gets show of love from friends, fans after announcing retirement 

Apr 13, 2021 at 01:35 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

Julian Edelman walked away from the game he loves on Monday, and since making his announcement, love has poured in from across Patriots Nation and the NFL at-large.

Edelman was a force and a fan-favorite and based on the reaction from his former teammates, celebrities, fans, fellow NFL players and everyone in between, he will be missed out on the football field. From guys like Devin McCourty and David Andrews, who spent their entire NFL careers playing alongside Edelman to iconic celebrity chef Guy Fieri, there was no shortage of love for Jules.

Check out what folks had to say about Edelman's career below.

23patrickchung
Photo via Instagram/@23PatrickChung
joecardona49
Photo via Instagram/@JoeCardona49
d.soaq
Photo via Instagram/@d.soaq
warriormentality
Photo via Instagram/@warriormentality
jarrett_stidham8
Photo via Instagram/@Jarrett_Stidham8
joejuanw
Photo via Instagram/@joejuanw

Related Content

news

How Julian Edelman burrowed his way into the heart of Patriots Nation

Julian Edelman's built a relationship and connection with Patriots fans that is unlike any other. 
news

Proposed jersey number rule change sparks conversation among Patriots players

news

Does this iceberg look like Pat Patriot? You decide

A Reddit post speculates this iceberg looks like the Patriots mascot. What do you think? 
news

Cam Newton debuts new B.E.T. show with guest, Steve Harvey

news

Chris Hogan acquired by the Cannons Lacrosse Club off of waivers

news

A new No. 63: Teresa Andruzzi makes high school football debut

Teresa Andruzzi, daughter of Patriots Hall of Famer Joe Andruzzi, made her debut as the La Salle Academy junior varsity team's kicker last weekend.
news

Justin Herron reflects on 'good Samaritan' moment

More on Justin Herron's swift action that prevented a sexual assault in Tempe, Ariz.
news

Justin Herron identified as "good samaritan" who intervened, stopped attempted sexual assault in Arizona

Justin Herron and another citizen were honored by the Tempe Police Department on Wednesday afternoon. 
news

Win with Wynn: Isaiah Wynn launches scholarship for high school students

Isaiah Wynn announced on Monday his WinWithWynn scholarship for high school students. 
news

Reintroducing formerly former Patriots: Kyle Van Noy, Ted Karras and Trent Brown

Get to know the new guys... well, sort of new guys. 
news

Free agency frenzy: A wild week as told by Patriots players' social media

A recap of the wild week in transactions -- according to Patriots social media. 

Latest News

'Toughest teammate' Julian Edelman gets show of love from friends, fans after announcing retirement 

NFL Notes: Kraft optimistic for full crowds in fall

Patriots News Blitz 4/13: Celebrating Julian Edelman's career

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Edelman's Hall chances, picking a QB, moving up in the draft and more

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Analysis: No easy way to replace Edelman

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

A Tribute to Julian Edelman

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement yesterday. Here is a look back at his great 12 year career in the NFL.

Julian Edelman announces retirement with speech via Twitter video

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announces retirement with speech via Twitter video.

Patriots Draft Preview: Quarterbacks 

Patriots.com writers Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss potential fits at quarterback for the Patriots in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Jeremiah, Brooks predict the Patriots' first three picks in '21 draft

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks predict the New England Patriots' first three picks in the NFL 2021 draft.

ESPN's Louis Riddick on Patriots Busy Free Agency and Options at QB

Megan O'Brien sat down with ESPN's Louis Riddick to discuss a busy free agency for the Patriots, what he thinks the options are at the quarterback position and the 2021 NFL Draft.

Vaccines: We All Can Make a Difference

Matthew Slater and Devin McCourty partnered with three prominent area doctors to help educate our community on the importance of getting vaccinated.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising