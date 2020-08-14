Training camp blogservations 8/14: The competition begins

*The daily first player on the field note had a bit of a twist on Friday. Justin Rohrwasser was the first to appear, but the rookie kicker soon turned back toward the stairs and disappeared briefly. In the meantime, rookie linebacker Cassh Maluia made his way out to the field before Rohrwasser returned.

*The Patriots officially announced the signing of Lamar Miller on Thursday and the running back was on the field wearing the No. 35 but did not participate on Friday. Miller joined fellow running back Sony Michel on active/PUP and therefore is ineligible to take part in practice. Miller spent some time chatting with Belichick before the workout.

*A Patriots tradition of sorts continued on Thursday when news of rookie Dustin Woodard's retirement hit the NFL's transaction wire. Woodard, a seventh-round pick out of Memphis who was vying for a spot as a backup center, opted to call an end to his career rather than begin his battle for a roster spot. Woodard's decision likely had something to do with the signing of Tyler Gauthier earlier in the week. Gauthier, who spent time on the Patriots practice squad last year, joins Hjalte Froholdt as the likely top candidates for interior backup spots.

*Training camp retirements for offensive linemen is nothing new in Foxborough, going back to Joe Panos way back in 2001 and continuing last year with Jared Veldheer with many others in between. Veldheer's situation was even more unique in that he eventually chose to return, signing a deal with Green Bay where he finished the 2019 season.

*The special team period saw the kickoff team get some work as Jake Bailey sent some kicks toward undrafted rookies J.J. Taylor and Isaiah Zuber. Still haven't had any opportunities to watch Rohrwasser kick on the main fields. Toward the end of practice it appeared as if there would be some field goal work but instead the blockers lined up and simulated their assignments while on the other field a group of players ran around obstacles before diving on pads to work on blocking kicks.

*During the special teams work, Asiasi spent some time working on goal line routes with a small group of receivers and backs. Tight ends coach Nick Caley spent several minutes explaining some of the intricacies of the routes to Asiasi, who continued to work on his technique.

*One of Julian Edelman's trademarks during practice is the beat up yellow Kent State jersey he always wears under his uniform. Generally the yellow T-shirt is visible, as it was on Thursday, as he works his way around the practice fields. On Wednesday and again on Friday, there was no Kent State attire to be found. Yes, these are the things that get noticed at camp.

*It will be interesting to see if Belichick makes any noticeable changes to practice during in the coming weeks in order to overcome the loss of the preseason. Camp generally involved almost no live tackling, but with no games to get the players used to one of the game's most fundamental requirements, some have speculated that practice will feature some more contact. The players worked on breaking down in space during a drill on Friday where receivers caught passes while absorbing hits from blocking pads before going one-on-one against defenders. It was a drill Belichick runs every year and there is no hitting involved, but the simulated tackling made me wonder if it was a sign of more physical things to come.

*Nick Coe, an undrafted rookie defensive lineman out of Auburn, was released on Thursday. Coe was not present at either of the workouts on Wednesday and Thursday.

*After not finishing with conditioning runs on Thursday, the entire team was back on the hills to close things out on Friday. The work done on the hills during the offseason allows the players to have more of a sprint on flat ground before reaching the incline. Also seemed to be more space for the players to work in what was once a pretty confined area.

*John Simon and Jason McCourty spoke via video conference call after practice.

*The Patriots will be back to work on Sunday before things begin in earnest on Monday when the pads go on for the first time this summer.