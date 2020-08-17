Training camp blogservations 8/17: Burkhead, Harris lead running game

*Robert Kraft was on the field for the first hour of practice. It was the first time we've seen the owner at practice thus far this summer.

*The quarterbacks continued to work on rollouts and throwing on the run under the watch of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as well as new quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch.

*The players worked on a simulated tackling drill that incorporated portions of things we've seen in previous practices with an added twist. The quarterbacks threw short passes to receivers, who were almost immediately met with a tackler who tried to punch the ball loose from the backside before a second defender came in to make sure the tackle was secure. The players worked on catching the ball in traffic and ball security while the defenders practiced their strips for forced fumbles while also working on pursuit angles and tackling techniques – all without much contact.

*The special teams focus was on punt coverage Monday. Jake Bailey sent many kicks high and deep while Taylor, Gunner Olszewski and Isaiah Zuber took reps handling them. Taylor fumbled one during a return after getting stripped in traffic, causing the rookie to run a lap. Taylor's athleticism has also been on display, however, as he made a terrific diving over-the-shoulder catch early on and consistently darts in and out of cuts as well.

*Once the emphasis turned to the passing game the offense and defense once again substituted freely from opposite sidelines. As was the case on Sunday without pads, completions of much significance were hard to come by. The reps in 11-on-11 seemed to be divided rather evenly among Jarrett Stidham, Cam Newton and Brian Hoyer, but aside from short, quick throws the secondary kept things largely under wraps. Newton was able to hit Edelman on an intermediate throw down the seam, but even that looked like a play Devin McCourty would probably have been able to prevent under live game conditions. Stidham appears much more comfortable running the offense in Year 2, which is understandable with a year under his belt. He made solid throw to Damiere Byrd on a deep out that was impressive.

*The specialists – Bailey, Joe Cardona and Justin Rohrwasser – spent some time running behind the end zone on the field to the right while the offense and defense worked on the opposite side. Matthew Slater also did his share of running and individual work while the 11-on-11s were taking place.

*Rohrwasser again showed a strong leg at the end of practice when he closed things out with a handful of field goals. Unofficially he connected on 3 of 5 attempts, all between 45-50 yards, missing one to the right and the other to the left. He also worked on his kickoffs earlier in practice.

*In addition to Belichick, several players talked to the media via video call after practice. That group included Butler, Stephon Gimore, Justin Bethel, Chase Winovich, Cody Davis, Terrence Brooks and Joejuan Williams.