Transcript: Bailey Zappe Conference Call 4/30

Patriots QB - Bailey Zappe – 2022 Draft, Pick 137

Conference Call

April 30, 2022

Q: Where were you when you got the call and what was your first reaction to getting drafted?

BZ: Yes Sir. I am home in Victoria, Texas with my family when I got the call. It is surreal and a dream come true. I am really excited to get up there and get to work.

Q: What do you know about Mac Jones and that QB room?

BZ: He's a phenomenal quarterback. He is a great QB as is the rest of the QB's in that room. I am really looking forward to learning from all three of those guys and getting up there, meeting them and doing as much as I can to help the team. I am really excited about this opportunity.

Q: How surprised were you to hear from the Patriots who many did not expect to take a quarterback this year?

BZ: Everything was going to be a surprise when I got drafted. I have been looking forward to this moment for so long and it is something I have been dreaming of since I started playing football at five. Getting that call from the Patriots was amazing, and I am more excited to get there, get to work and meet my teammates, meet everyone a part of the organization and get ready to start playing some football.

Q: What were your pre-draft conversations like with the Patriot's staff?

BZ: I was able to talk to a lot of teams and really talk to everybody throughout the Senior Bowl and Combine. This whole process has been amazing, and it's been a dream come true to build relationships with a lot of people. I am really excited to have this opportunity and can't wait to get up to the Patriots and get to work.

Q: What are some specific things you discussed with the Patriots at the Combine and Senior Bowl?

BZ: It was like any other interview. We talked ball, talked about the background, and got a feel and started building that relationship really with every team. That is how it went. I like to keep those conversations between me and the coaches and scouts private. I am excited to get up there and get to work.

Q: How would you describe your preparation process for game day?

BZ: Majority of it is watching the film, getting in the film room, doing as much as you can to learn and continue to grow and obviously help the team win. That is the biggest thing, is winning. My mindset going into this organization is to do everything I can to help the team win. I am excited to get there and get to work.

Q: What are your greatest strengths as a player and passer?

BZ: There's a lot of room to grow. Being a part of this organization, there are going to be opportunities for me to get to that point and develop as a QB. I think some of the strengths are, I love the game of football, I love learning about the game, my knowledge of the game, continue working on accuracy ball placement like every QB wants to work on. Being a part of this organization, I'll be able to learn from so many coaches and players. I am excited to get in the QB room and get to work with them.

Q: What has the past two years been like for you?

BZ: Nothing short of a dream come true. This is something I have been dreaming of since I first started playing. To be in this position, to get the phone call, get drafted, and say I'm an NFL quarterback is surreal for me.

Q: How do you feel about only having one college offer?

BZ: Coming out I only had one offer. I still had a dream to play in the NFL. I felt like I only needed an opportunity and I got that. To be here and look back, it has been a long and fun journey. Like I said, it has been a dream come true to be in this position, to be drafted by the Patriots, a great organization, is surreal for me. There's a lot more work to be done further on from now, and I can't wait for that start, and I want to get to work.

Q: Do you play with a chip on your shoulder?