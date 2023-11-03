Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Nov 02 - 02:00 PM | Sun Nov 05 - 09:40 AM

PRO Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots vs. Commanders

Patriots vs. Commanders: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview - Analyzing Key Matchups, Strategies, and Factors

Christian Barmore is Realizing His Potential for the Patriots Defense

Belestrator: Previewing the Offensive Playmakers for the Commanders

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Dolphins Recap, Commanders Preview, David Andrews 1-on-1

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Patriots in Sunday's Matchup with the Commanders

Patriots vs. Commanders: 10 Must-Watch Deciding Factors

Week 9 Injury Report: Commanders at Patriots

What They're Saying: Washington Commanders

Game Preview: Commanders at Patriots

How Matthew Judon and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

How to Watch/Listen: Commanders at Patriots

Robert Kraft, Mac Jones and Rob Gronkowski show support for Lewiston, Maine ahead of rivalry football game

Halloween 'Trick or Treating' with Lawrence Guy

One-on-One with David Andrews | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

Patriots Place WR Kendrick Bourne on Injured Reserve

With a Next-Man-Up Mentality, the Patriots Young Wide Receivers Look to Step Up on Offense

NFL Notes: Sifting through some potential Patriots free agents

Unfiltered Mailbag: Trade deadline possibilities, Bourne's impact and Mac outlook

Sights and Sounds: Week 8 vs. Miami Dolphins 

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/3

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Friday, November 3, 2023.

Nov 03, 2023 at 12:39 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

PATRIOTS HEAD COACH BILL BELICHICK

PRESS CONFERENCE

November 3, 2023

BB: Alright, how's business?

Q: It's booming, how about for you?

BB: You know, getting there. A team that we know very well and getting to know them better.

Q: Good couple days of practice so far?

BB: Working through it.

Q: Alex Austin, what did you see from him that made you want to bring him in?

BB: Yeah, we had a roster spot, so we thought we'd take him. He was with Buffalo in the preseason and then a little bit at Houston.

Q: You had mentioned that you talked to him when you were out at the combine. What did you see from him coming out of college?

BB: Had some length. We really saw more in preseason than in college, probably a better chance to evaluate in preseason at Buffalo. Then, he was claimed, so obviously Houston saw something, too. He might have been a multiple-claimed guy, I don't know. It seemed like there was some interest in him based on his preseason play.

Q: Were you aware that he was very close with Willie McGinest?

BB: Yeah, just found that out.

Q: Impressive high school, Long Beach Poly, with Jack [Jones] and JuJu [Smith-Schuster].

BB: Yeah, Long Beach Poly has turned out a few of them, Snoop Dog.

Q: Did you have a relationship with Bobby Knight and how do you reflect on his coaching legacy in the wake of his passing?

BB: Yeah, I had a good relationship with Coach Knight. Very sad, the last few years have been tough. I met Coach Knight when I was probably under 10, known him definitely my whole adult life. He and my dad were good friends and Coach [Bill] Parcells, so I saw a lot of Coach Knight. Learned a lot from him, enjoyed my time with him. Wonderful man, and obviously a great coach, up there in the big five in basketball. Mike [Krzyzewski] kind of in from the same tree with [Adolph] Rupp and [John] Wooden. Unfortunately, tough loss for coaching.

Q: Sam Howell, what have you seen from him as you've game planned for a team, like you said, that you're not that familiar with?

BB: Yeah, he's had a good year, really productive. I think I talked about it. He throws the ball to all the receivers. He gets the ball out quick, pretty athletic kid, tough kid. He's been sacked some, but he's tough. He stands in there, makes some tough throws. Been in a lot of close games, you can see his poise. It looks like he's gained a lot of confidence from his teammates. He's earned it. So, he's had a pretty impressive year.

Q: We talked to Coach [Bill] O'Brien on Tuesday, and he said it was going to be a big week for the receivers with Kendrick [Bourne] not there and DeVante [Parker] dealing with what he's dealing with. What have you seen the last couple days from that group that makes you think they can answer that challenge, I guess?

BB: They've all worked hard, tried to take advantage of their opportunities. We'll see how it goes. They've all put in a good week.

Q: Specifically, do you feel like Kayshon Boutte is really taking advantage of the opportunities this season when he gets them?

BB: I think this has probably been his best week, yeah.

Q: What makes it his best week?

BB: His best week in practice.

Q: Is it just consistency that you're looking for?

BB: Performance, consistency, assignments, production – practice is practice, but there are opportunities out there for everybody. You either take advantage of them or don't take advantage of them.

Q: Another one is Tyquan Thornton who we didn't see last game, has he kind of stepped up at all this week?

BB: Yeah, I think all the receivers, they recognize the situation. It's an opportunity for the guys that are out there, and they're trying hard to make the most of it.

Q: Someone like Tyquan, how much is just him getting out there after the slow start?

BB: He missed some time, but he did all he could do, got back as quick as he could. He's been out there and is trying to take advantage of his opportunities, too. So, none of the issues with their work ethic or their preparation or what they've tried to do it on the practice field. We'll see how it translates on Sunday.

Related Content

news

What They're Saying: Washington Commanders

Find out what Washington Commanders coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 11/1

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones press conference on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.
news

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/1

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.
news

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/30

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Monday, October 30, 2023.
news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/29

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and select players comment on their game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
news

Miami Dolphins Postgame Quotes 10/29

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniels and select players comment on their game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
news

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/27

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Friday, October 27, 2023.
news

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 10/25

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones press conference on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/25

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/23

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Monday, October 23, 2023.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

PRO Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots vs. Commanders

Patriots vs. Commanders: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview - Analyzing Key Matchups, Strategies, and Factors

Christian Barmore is Realizing His Potential for the Patriots Defense

Week 9 Injury Report: Commanders at Patriots

Patriots vs. Commanders: 10 Must-Watch Deciding Factors

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Patriots in Sunday's Matchup with the Commanders

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mike Gesicki 11/3: "Got to go out there and execute"

Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki addresses the media on Friday, November 3, 2023.

Alex Austin 11/3: "I'm ready to work"

Patriots defensive back Alex Austin addresses the media on Friday, November 3, 2023.

Jonathan Jones 11/3: "It's a big week for us"

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones addresses the media on Friday, November 3, 2023.

Head Coach Bill Belichick 11/3: "There are opportunities out there for everyone"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, November 3, 2023.

Belestrator: Previewing the Offensive Playmakers for the Commanders

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and Bob Socci break down the Commanders offense on this episode of theBelestrator.

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Dolphins Recap, Commanders Preview, David Andrews 1-on-1

Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault, and Tamara Brown recap the Patriots defeat against the Miami Dolphins and look forward to their Week 9 matchup against the Washington Commanders. Plus, Tamara goes one-on-one with Patriots center David Andrews.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising