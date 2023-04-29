Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Draft Show Fri Apr 28 - 12:00 AM | Sat Apr 29 - 02:00 PM

Patriots select Marte Mapu with No. 76 pick in 2023 draft

College Highlights: Marte Mapu, LB, Sacramento State

Experts react to Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 Picks

Patriots select Keion White with No. 46 pick in 2023 draft

Best Remaining Patriots Fits Heading Into Day Two of the NFL Draft

Patriots pick Christian Gonzalez proudly represents Colombia at 2023 NFL Draft

Inside the Draft Room: Round One

Breaking down Christian Gonzalez's college highlights | 2023 NFL Draft

Patriots players welcome first-round 2023 NFL Draft pick Christian Gonzalez

Highlights from the Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Party

'23 Draft Day 1: Pats trade down, still cash in with potential shutdown corner Gonzalez

Analysis: Pats patience pays off with Christian Gonzalez

Christian Gonzalez pays homage to Colombian roots after being selected by Patriots

Christian Gonzalez Press Conference 4/27: "I just want to come in, and compete and learn"

Instant Analysis: Patriots draft cornerback Christian Gonzalez in first round

Patriots select Christian Gonzalez with No. 17 pick in 2023 draft

Experts react to Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

College Highlights: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Photos: Patriots first round pick Christian Gonzalez in action

Patriots Unfiltered Draft Preview Roundtable

Transcript: Keion White Conference Call 4/28

New England Patriots second round draft pick Keion White addresses the media, Friday, April 28.

Apr 28, 2023 at 09:46 PM

Patriots DE – Keion White – 2023 Draft, Pick 46

Press Conference

April 28, 2023

KW: I just wanted to say I'm very excited to get into the Patriots organization, for sure and just what they bring to the table. I'm really looking forward to working with the whole organization from top to bottom.

Q: Congratulations on making it to New England and the NFL. I was curious, what was your contact like with the Patriots, when and where and what did you speak to them about?

KW: I didn't have any contact with the Patriots, so it was a surprise to me. I thought our personalities mix well though. So I feel like it's a really good fit.

Q: What gave you that impression that your personalities would work well?

KW: I'm a very big businessperson, so I'm not too big into the glitz and glamour of football. I want to work, and I want to win. I feel like that's what the Patriots offer, and I feel like that's what we meet in the middle at.

Q: Congratulations. Without having any contact with the Patriots. What was that phone call like when you got the word today?

KW: It was surreal. So just enjoyed it and happy to be here and just taking it all in, for sure.

Q: You just mentioned that you're a very big businessperson and you want to work and you want to win. What should fans of New England know about you besides that? What are they getting when you get on the field?

KW: They're getting somebody that's willing to improve their game and I feel like that's all I can ask for, for myself, is somebody who's constantly wanting to get better every day. Whether it be practice, whether it be film, whether it be taking notes, getting better than that. So I just want to get better in every aspect of the game and just become more knowledgeable in every way possible.

Q: I saw that you were in Kansas City last night. How motivated are you going through that situation and are you entering New England with a chip on your shoulder?

KW: Not any more than before. So I went in knowing the idea that the job's not finished. So no matter where you get drafted, you still have to put work in, so that's my motto. Whether I went first pick overall or the last pick in the draft, the job's not finished.

Q: You kind of touched on it in your opening statement, but just wondering your thoughts on playing for a coach like Bill Belichick and joining a Patriots defense that typically is among the best in the NFL?

KW: It's great. So, like I said they do a really good job of developing their players. So being a part of that, knowing that I have an incredible amount of things I can improve on and learn for the game of football, I feel like there's no better system I can go into.

Q: I just wanted to ask you about your position change midway through your college career going from tight end to D-line. What was that adjustment like for you? Do you feel like you still have kind of untapped potential having just played the position for a couple of years now?

KW: For sure. Like I said previously, there's still so much stuff I have to learn from technique wise, from just the game wise, everything. The transition was for the best. It got me to this point now. But I'm still working. I'm still improving because I feel like we all are. No matter if you're an all-pro player or a rookie, we're all improving day-by-day. Because when you're not improving, you're getting worse.

Q: Can you just describe what yesterday was like for you? Obviously, I'm sure you had high hopes, but you went through the whole draft, what was that like to experience?

KW: I mean, draft was fine for me like I enjoyed my time there. I got to experience going through the NFL Draft. I'll never get to experience that ever again. There's only 17 guys in the world that got to experience the 2023 NFL draft. So you just take the moment in. No matter where I got picked, I still got picked. I still have to put work in after this point. So, it was a good experience and now it's time to get to work.

Q: Are you in Atlanta now?

KW: Yes.

Q: You mentioned being a big businessperson. I see you have an interest in property acquisition. Where does that come from? Do you have any immediate plans now that obviously you're coming into a pretty big contract here?

KW: Definitely. I have to assess the numbers of where I stand contract wise and then go from there. But definitely the goal is to be financially free. I feel like I use that to play football better. So the more financially free I can be, the better I can play football, because I'm not really worried about what will happen to get to the next contract or whatever, I can just go play free and run around on the field.

Q: I'm wondering if you've heard from any of your new teammates, or maybe any former Patriots, you've come into contact with over their pre-draft process?

KW: For sure, my phone's going crazy. So I haven't even checked the notifications. I don't know if you've seen on the TV but I'm a pretty chill person. So, I'm not very like explosive in excitement in any form. I've just kind of been taking it in. I haven't even talked to my family to be honest. I'm just kind of taking it all in and handling myself for sure.

Related Content

news

Transcript: Marte Mapu Conference Call 4/28

New England Patriots third round draft pick Marte Mapu addresses the media, Friday, April 28.

news

Transcript: Matt Groh Press Conference 4/27

Read the full transcript from the Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh's post-draft press conference on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

news

Transcript: Christian Gonzalez Press Conference 4/27

New England Patriots first round draft pick Christian Gonzalez addresses the media, Thursday, April 27.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 1/9

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, January 9, 2023.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 1/6

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Friday, January 6, 2023.

news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 1/5

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones press conference on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 1/5

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/1

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick, quarterback Mac Jones and select players discuss their game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

news

Miami Dolphins Postgame Quotes 1/1

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel and select players comment on their game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/30

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Friday, December 30, 2022.

news

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins coaches and players discuss their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

'23 Draft Day 2: Pats take two more defenders

Analysis: Pats putting focus on defense

Experts react to Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 Picks

Transcript: Keion White Conference Call 4/28

Patriots pick Christian Gonzalez proudly represents Colombia at 2023 NFL Draft

Patriots players welcome first-round 2023 NFL Draft pick Christian Gonzalez

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

College Highlights: Marte Mapu, LB, Sacramento State

The Patriots selected Sacramento State linebacker Marte Mapu in the third round (#76 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. Watch his college highlights.

Patriots select Marte Mapu with No. 76 pick in 2023 draft

The New England Patriots select Sacramento State Hornets linebacker Marte Mapu in Round 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft with the No. 76 overall pick (via a trade with the Carolina Panthers).

Christian Gonzalez jersey presentation and press conference at Gillette Stadium

Watch as the Patriots first round (#17 overall) pick, cornerback Christian Gonzalez is presented with his Patriots jersey on Friday, April 28, 2023. Christian Gonzalez addresses the media following the presentation.

College Highlights: Keion White, DE, Georgia Tech

The Patriots selected Georgia Tech cornerback Keion White in the second round (#46 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. Watch his college highlights.

Cynthia Frelund on nailing Keion White to Patriots draft prediction: "I'm losing my mind"

Cynthia Frelund reacts to correct prediction of New England Patriots pick of Georgia Tech EDGE Keion White on 'NFL Draft Center'.

Patriots select Keion White with No. 46 pick in 2023 draft

Watch as former Patriots tackle Sebastian Vollmer announces the Patriots selection of Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White in the second round.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Lazar's Patriots Big Board: Best Pats Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft

After months of preparation, here is a Patriots-specific top 50 in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Cast Your Vote for the Patriots Hall of Fame Inductee

Vote for Logan Mankins, Bill Parcells, or Mike Vrabel as the Patriots Hall of Fame inductee.

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

The National Football League (NFL) today announced there will be two 2023 International Games in Germany next season. The Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots will make their debuts in Germany as designated teams, following the inaugural international game in Munich in 2022.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising