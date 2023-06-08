Ty Montgomery, Chris Board and Terez Hall help Patriots Foundation unveil new outreach van for Pine Street Inn

Along with Kraft, Patriots legend Andre Tippett and players Ty Montgomery II, Chris Board and Terez Hall were present to unveil the new outreach van.

With the new addition to its fleet of vans, Pine Street Inn can expand the work they do to get the unhoused off the street and provide food and resources to those trying to get through every day and night.

"Learning about the thousands who are homeless in the Boston area was pretty daunting, but to hear what Pine Street Inn is doing, along with Dellbrook Construction and the Patriots Foundation, to have these vans go around and educate people about what's available to them for housing and resources, giving them food, building housing," said Montgomery II.