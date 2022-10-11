Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Oct 11 | 02:00 PM - 11:58 PM

Belichick Breakdown: Fourth down stops vs. Lions

Sights and Sounds: Week 5 vs. Detroit Lions

Patriots Release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the 53-Man Roster; Release OL Sebastian Gutierrez from the Practice Squad

Tavai's versatility making an impact for Patriots defense

Rhamondre Stevenson Emerging as All-Purpose Back in Second Season With Patriots

Breaking down Patriots fourth-down defensive dominance

NFL Notes: Pats enjoying Zappe Hour

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Zappe days are here

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Lions presented by CarMax

After Further Review: How the Patriots Changed the Offense for Rookie QB Bailey Zappe

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/10

Gamebook: Patriots vs Lions Week 5

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From Patriots Shutout Win Over the Lions

5 Keys from Patriots win over Lions

Lions vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 5

Bill Belichick 10/9: "Really good team win for us"

Bailey Zappe 10/9: "The offensive line was the MVP today"

Game Notes: Patriots register 31st shutout, 14th in the Belichick era

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/9

Photos: Patriots vs. Lions Week

Patriots hand out hope, amplify World Homeless Day at Pine Street Inn

Players Ja'Whaun Bentley, Deatrich Wise Jr. and Myles Bryant visited the Boston shelter to give out bags of essentials and special coats that turn into sleeping bags. For Bentley, it was personal.

Oct 11, 2022 at 05:37 PM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Deatrich Wise, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Pine Street Inn
Alexandra Francisco

Volunteering with the New England Patriots Foundation at the Pine Street Inn on Tuesday, linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley had more in common with clients of the shelter than some may have realized.

The visit was to amplify World Homeless Day. Along with teammates Deatrich Wise Jr. and Myles Bryant, he attended to help pack outreach kits and give out sleeping bag coats for those living on the streets of Boston.

Having experienced homelessness himself, Bentley knew he was also handing out hope.

"My family went through tough times," Bentley said, of the almost eight years that he, his parents, and little brother endured without a home after his mother lost her job.

"It was definitely a rough patch, but it was something that we always fought through, we stayed together and took it on and got out to the other side. Being able to hear this and experience this, being able to be of service, is definitely huge for me. Seeing all the people that it takes – people in this community coming together for one common goal, and it's to serve – it's huge."

Players got a tour of the Pine Street Inn, where individuals experiencing homelessness are not only provided shelter, but a pathway to get off the streets and rebuild their life.

The organization provides street outreach, emergency services, supportive housing, job training, and connections to employment across its five locations. As the largest homeless shelter in New England, the Pine Street Inn helps 1,400 homeless individuals daily with 410 emergency shelter beds, 850 units of permanent supportive housing, and 2,700 meals prepared every day in its Harrison Avenue kitchen.

"In order to impact a community – the only way to impact a community – is bringing like-minded, caring people together," said Josh Kraft, president of the Patriots Foundation. "There's no more caring person or institution in the city than the Pine Street Inn."

The event certainly was a great result of collaboration towards a common goal.

Dellbrook|JKS, a cornerstone partner of the Patriots Foundation, was there to help pack bags filled with hygiene products and other essential items. Both organizations also helped provide a third outreach van for the Pine Street Inn to expand its impact further. The Empowerment Plan, whom the Patriots Foundation has worked closely with since 2015, tagged along to load 100 of their special Empowerment sleeping bag coats into the vans.

"I know how the winters get, and it's very unfortunate that some people don't have shelters and homes. For us to come out here and give them these bags is important," said defensive back Myles Bryant, who got to try on one of the sleeping bag coats.

"I think I could have fallen asleep right there. It was pretty comfortable. It's a pretty big coat and I think it's a neat idea – just the fact that it can go from being a coat then turning into a sleeping bag. It's a great idea and I'm glad we were able to come out here and give them away."

The Empowerment Plan has distributed 65 thousand coats globally in the last 10 years. What started as a manufacturing endeavor to help the homeless population in Detroit turned into a means of hiring and training single mothers in shelters as seamstresses.

For John, who has been a client of the Pine Street Inn for the last three months, the coat is a blessing; the shelter, a godsend.

"In a city that's so expensive, and with so much homelessness, to be able to have a place like Pine Street Inn that is clean, and the staff here, they don't treat you like some mystery inn or anything," John said.

"We're just down on our luck, and instead of getting a handout, they've given us a hand up to stand up on my own two feet. That's important, because anybody could give you anything, but it's about what you maintain along the way."

Related Content

news

Patriots visit LIVESTRONG program at Foxboro YMCA for pickleball

In honor of the NFL's Crucial Catch campaign, members of the New England Patriots visited adults impacted by cancer at the Hockomock Area YMCA's LIVESTRONG program.

news

Patriots Players and Staff Pay Homage to their Heritage through league wide initiative

Patriots players give insight on their cultural heritage in support of the league wide initiative to help grow the NFL international fanbase.

news

Throwback takeover ensues before Patriots revert back to red jerseys vs. Lions

The red throwback jerseys are making their long-awaited comeback against Detroit, so the entire brand has gone vintage ahead of Week 5.

news

Patriots players give special shoutouts on World Teachers' Day

New England Patriots players gave a special thanks to the influential educators who shaped their lives in honor of World Teachers' Day.

news

Patriots, Robert Kraft celebrate 16 cancer survivors with 2022 Day of Pampering

"We all have different cancers. We all have different journeys, but we all have that same fight. I hadn't anticipated that feeling -- I guess camaraderie is a word -- but it just feels stronger than that."

news

Patriots Foundation, CVS Health host Female-Led Nonprofit Summit at Gillette Stadium

With cornerstone partner CVS Health, the New England Patriots Foundation on Friday hosted their first Female-Led Nonprofit Summit at Gillette Stadium.

news

How Matthew Judon's pregame tradition made Patriots fan's first NFL game special

Nolan Urick finally had a chance to attend his first NFL game to see his favorite team play. Without knowing it, New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon gave him the experience of a lifetime.

news

Matthew Judon surprises Patriots super fan and the couple who saved his life

When Jamarc Tidwell's wheelchair got stuck in the tracks of an oncoming train, quick action from Matt and Megan Pohl saved his life and got him home in time to watch the Patriots game.

news

Patriots' Cody Davis named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 3

Davis earned this week's honor after two recent sessions of "Cody's Gamers" -- his charitable initiative that serves to cheer up patients at Boston Children's Hospital through video games.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleaders set to debut new uniforms

The updated signature look was a labor of love, and symbolizes the bridge to a new era of leadership for the squad.

news

Patriots players pay visit to Museum of Fine Arts in Boston

Members of the New England Patriots visited the MFA, Boston to see the Obama Portraits Tour and a number of other exhibits.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Patriots Release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Open Roster Spot on Practice Squad

Patriots hand out hope, amplify World Homeless Day at Pine Street Inn

Patriots Release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the 53-Man Roster; Release OL Sebastian Gutierrez from the Practice Squad

Tavai's versatility making an impact for Patriots defense

Rhamondre Stevenson Emerging as All-Purpose Back in Second Season With Patriots

NFL Notes: Pats enjoying Zappe Hour

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Belichick Breakdown: Fourth down stops vs. Lions

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick breaks down highlights from the Patriots multiple fourth down stops in their week five win against the Detroit Lions.

Sights and Sounds: Week 5 vs. Detroit Lions

Get an inside look at the Patriots 29-0 win against the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium on this week's edition of Sights and Sounds.

Cameron Achord on changing seasonal weather 10/11: "It's only going to get more difficult to catch the ball here in New England"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Joe Judge on preparing the offense 10/11: "There's a lot of serious work that goes into it"

Patriots quarterbacks coach Joe Judge addresses the media on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Matt Patricia 10/11: "I'm doing everything I can to help those guys prepare"

Patriots offensive line coach Matt Patricia addresses the media on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

DeMarcus Covington 10/11: "I try to get better and seek knowledge every year"

Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington addresses the media on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising