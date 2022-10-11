Patriots hand out hope, amplify World Homeless Day at Pine Street Inn

"In order to impact a community – the only way to impact a community – is bringing like-minded, caring people together," said Josh Kraft, president of the Patriots Foundation. "There's no more caring person or institution in the city than the Pine Street Inn."

The event certainly was a great result of collaboration towards a common goal.

Dellbrook|JKS, a cornerstone partner of the Patriots Foundation, was there to help pack bags filled with hygiene products and other essential items. Both organizations also helped provide a third outreach van for the Pine Street Inn to expand its impact further. The Empowerment Plan, whom the Patriots Foundation has worked closely with since 2015, tagged along to load 100 of their special Empowerment sleeping bag coats into the vans.

"I know how the winters get, and it's very unfortunate that some people don't have shelters and homes. For us to come out here and give them these bags is important," said defensive back Myles Bryant, who got to try on one of the sleeping bag coats.