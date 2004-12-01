Undrafted rookie set to start at RB for Arizona

Official website of the New England Patriots

Dec 01, 2004 at 04:00 PM

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) _ If Emmitt Smith can't go on Sunday in Detroit, undrafted rookie Larry Croom will start at running back for the Arizona Cardinals.

The former UNLV back is humble about the opportunity.

It's definitely a blessing,'' Croom said.I didn't expect it, especially not this year. Coach Wilson (running backs coach Kirby Wilson) always told me to keep working hard and you never know what will happen.''

Coach Dennis Green had declared Smith out of Sunday's game with a sprained left big toe. Smith didn't practice Wednesday, but was listed as questionable, which is supposed to mean there's a 50-50 chance he can play Sunday.

He has an amazing ability to heal,'' Green said,so we'll see.''

Green called Smith one of the most resilient players he has coached.

Emmitt really goes hard at the rehab aspect of it,'' Green said.Some of the very best players seem to have a body type, a healing capability, that they can play with a lot of pain and can get back to the field very quickly.''

Croom has moved ahead of Josh Scobey on the depth chart to become Smith's backup after Troy Hambrick was lost for the season with a torn foot ligament.

He's a very quick player,'' Green said of Croom.His shiftiness is pretty obvious every time he touches the football. He's also very dedicated.''

Croom carried 10 times for only 25 yards in last week's 13-3 loss to the New York Jets. Arizona managed just 71 yards rushing in the game.

But Croom, who had played almost exclusively on special teams before Hambrick was hurt, said at least he got a taste of what it's like to carry the ball in the NFL.

There were some mistakes I made that I've got a chance to correct by looking at film,'' he said.If I didn't play, I wouldn't have a chance to make up for those mistakes.''

Croom started his collegiate career down the road at the University of Arizona, where he rushed for 257 yards and a touchdown as a redshirt freshman in 2000.

Arizona coach Dick Tomey was fired after that season, and Croom decided to transfer to UNLV after the following spring practice under coach John Mackovic. Even though he was listed as the No. 1 running back, Croom was splitting time with two others.

Coach Mackovic said the first day that he was throwing the ball 40 times a game,'' Croom said.I like catching the ball, but that's like two or three carries (a game).''

Croom joined coach John Robinson at UNLV, and after sitting out a season under NCAA rules, rushed for 605 yards as a junior and 932 yards as a senior.

Green likes players who work their way into the mix after not being drafted.

We think they come into the league with a very hungry approach,'' he said.Over the years, we've had a lot of success, both at San Francisco and Minnesota, with players like that.''

If Croom starts, he will be the fourth rookie in Arizona's offensive lineup. John Navarre will make his NFL debut at quarterback, taking snaps from rookie center Alex Stepanovich. The fourth rookie is wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

That's all you ask for sometimes is a chance,'' Stepanovich said.The way things have gone this year, a lot of rookies have had a chance, a lot of them have done well.''

news

NFL Week 8: Patriots - Chargers Injury Report

The New England Patriots (3-4) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Notebook: Hoyer embracing mentor role

Patriots veteran Brian Hoyer is providing valuable leadership and insight for the quarterback room.
news

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Chargers

Find out what Los Angeles Chargers coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

Visibility for Myles: Patriots DB Bryant finally getting recognized

Once thought too small for big-time college programs, Myles Bryant is proving he belongs in the National Football League.
NFL Week 8: Patriots - Chargers Injury Report

Notebook: Hoyer embracing mentor role

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Chargers

Visibility for Myles: Patriots DB Bryant finally getting recognized

Josh Uche speaks on, shares mental health resources for athletes with Patriots locker room 

Game Preview: Patriots at Chargers

One-on-One with Damien Harris

Steve Burton sits down with Damien Harris to talk about growing up with Jarrett Stidham, going to school with Mac Jones and Halloween.

Jalen Mills on Justin Herbert 10/28: "He is having a phenomenal year right now"

Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills addresses the media on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Isaiah Wynn on Chargers Defensive Front 10/28: "We need to be locked in and communicate"

Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn addresses the media on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Brian Hoyer on Mac Jones 10/28: "He is always constantly trying to learn and trying to get better"

Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer addresses the media on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Robert Kraft Surprises Family with Super Bowl Tickets

Over the weekend, Robert Kraft and the Patriots organization gave super bowl tickets to a family who lost their loving father and husband unexpectedly.

Belestrator: Breaking down the Chargers offense

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the LA Chargers Mike Williams, Austin Ekeler, and Justin Herbert on this edition of the Belestrator. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Friday, October 29th at 7:00pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.
New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots Hall of Fame Sights and Sounds

Sights and Sounds from the Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 23, 2021 for inductees Richard Seymour and Tracy Sormanti.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
