Unfiltered Mailbag: Trade deadline possibilities, Bourne's impact and Mac outlook

What is the downside of giving the Pats' backup QBs a couple of starts each (unless one does well enough for more starts)? @vastleft

It's a good question that I'd probably save until after the bye. I'd almost look at these next three – Commanders, Colts, Giants -- as Mac's chances to turn a corner. Won't be easy without Bourne and maybe Parker too. I don't think Zappe or Grier will get a shot until the wheels truly fall off. There are still plays to be made on offense that Mac has been too inconsistent with. Can he start hitting those plays consistently at some point? If not, I think we're probably on the same page, especially as we get to games like Christmas Eve in Denver, where it can't hurt to just see if the backups bring any kind of resetting spark. Just not sure I'd make the move before then because once you do, you're starting a whole new phase with Mac and it will be hard to go back.

"What a difference a game makes"... lol.. Don't you think that even a guarded optimism for this team was misplaced last week? -Stan C.

Depends on who you ask. I was tempered in my excitement, focused on enjoying the positivity boost of last week instead of instantly pondering what one upset win over Buffalo in Week 6 could mean for the rest of the season. Last week was fun for that reason, and I can't say I was surprised to see the team regress to a more familiar outcome in Miami. I think the truth is that this is who these Patriots are because it's what they've repeatedly shown us in games where they have a chance to make a real statement. If they don't start reeling off some wins, that Miami game could've been the last game this season where they really have that chance. Upset wins over the Chiefs or in Buffalo could move the needle, and the Jets could very well be coming to Foxborough in the season finale with something to play for, so it can still be interesting for what it's worth, it just in all likelihood won't be the playoffs for a third time in four years.

Does Boutte get a chance now with Bourne out for the year? @richg6567