Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jan 01 - 12:00 AM | Sun Jan 03 - 10:40 AM

Unfiltered Notebook 1/1: Pats ready to leave it all on the field vs. Jets

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots look to finish strong vs. Jets

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

Unfiltered Notebook 12/31: Phillips a 2020 bright spot on defense

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Jets

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: QB of the future and looking ahead to 2021 season

Unfiltered Notebook 12/30: Rookies stay resilient in a challenging year unlike any other

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Week 17: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Jets

Unfiltered Notebook 12/29: McDaniels eyes strong finish

After Further Review: Pats had no answers for Bills

Transcript: Bill Belichick Conference Call 12/29

Season's Beatings: Patriots stampeded by Buffalo  

Game Observations: Bills keep rolling vs. Patriots

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/28

Game Notes: Cam Newton ties team record for most rushing TDs by a QB with his 12th of the season.

Full Highlights from Patriots - Bills | NFL Week 16

Adrian Phillips, Chase Winovich, Gunner Olszewski honor their 'healthcare heroes' during warmups

Inactive Analysis: Defense loses two key players

Week 16 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bills

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Bills

Unfiltered Notebook 1/1: Pats ready to leave it all on the field vs. Jets

Jan 01, 2021 at 02:21 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Guy_Watermark

Despite falling out of the playoff picture, the Patriots have maintained the same one-game-at-a-time focus, including this week's preparations for the Jets. To some on the outside this might be a meaningless game, but not for the Patriots players.

"We approach it like we do every single game," said captain Lawrence Guy after wrapping up the team's final practice of the season on Friday afternoon. "Go out there and play our best to win the game. We understand it's going to be the last game we have of the season with these players on this team. We're going out there to play for each other and do it how it's supposed to be done. It was a hard long season we understand that, but the best thing we can do is play with our hearts on Sunday, leave it all on the field."

It's been a season unlike any other, from the offseason personnel changes to the effects of the pandemic on the NFL season. The Patriots, like all NFL teams, have navigated a difficult transition to a virtual-dominated season, but Guy felt that in the long run this experience during "the Covid year" would be a benefit.

"Being able to experience this, I can tell the story of it," said Guy. "I feel like the league and the players now understand the hardest of the hard, and we've gotten through it. Being able to get through this year benefits us because we understand the struggles that are going to occur if something like this ever happens again.

"But on top of that, you develop new ways of learning the system for the rookies who are coming in. A new way of coaching the system doing virtual with no OTA's and everything. So I think this builds everybody in this organization a little bit better."

An upcoming free agent, Guy has cemented his place in Patriots history over his four years with the team. Besides winning a Super Bowl and earning a spot on the All-2010s team, Guy was named captain for the first time in 2020 and has been one of the most active members of the team off the field in the surrounding community.

"Four years of being in any place, it's a blessing," said Guy. "The experiences and the roots that I've laid in this organization and then in the community are special to me. So it's like every year, I do the same thing, I reflect on my years and cherish every moment because not a lot of people get to do this profession.

"I'm just truly blessed to be around the teammates that I have and the coaches that I have." 

Despite his uncertain offseason status, Guy still remains focused on one thing -- the Jets, a team he expects to present a formidable challenge, coming in on a two-game winning streak.

"This is not a team that's not just gonna lay down on Sunday," said Guy. "They're going to come out and give it their all and we're gonna do the same. And then it's going to come down to who is playing the best football on Sunday who can come out with the win. When you're watching the film you enjoy watching it because you understand what kind of game it's going to be."

Webex Quotes of Note

Bill Belichick on Adrian Phillips, who spoke about his first year with the Patriots on Thursday:

"He's a very smart football player. He works hard, he's got good instincts, he's able to do a lot of different things for us, both defensively and in the kicking game. He's been a very valuable player this year. He's very team-oriented, good communicator, again understands concepts and understands multiple positions and roles within the defense and within the special teams units."

Jonathan Jones on the final practice of the year:

"I think this year definitely was a different perspective, knowing that it's our last day on the practice field, as with other years you're in the playoffs and you don't really know when that last moment's coming. But knowing that today was our last day on the practice field and this group won't be back next year, so you just take that in and understand that it's going to be different next year. But definitely enjoy the blessing of being able to go out there today."

Jakobi Meyers on his development in year two:

"I feel like I learned a lot about myself. I didn't start off playing as much as I wanted to but just staying consistent and practicing hard and working hard every day. I feel like I learned a lot, that I can be resilient and I learned a lot about my game and what I wanna do moving forward. As far as the team goes and stuff, I feel like a lot of us are a bit down about it, we'll use that as momentum moving forward."

James White on 2020:

"Obviously, things didn't go the way we wanted, but a great group of guys in the locker room, a lot of young guys that are going to be good football players. Obviously, we competed no matter what the situation was. Things didn't go our way but we just kept fighting."

Related Content

news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/31: Phillips a 2020 bright spot on defense

The Patriots leading tackler has made a big impression in his first year with the team, blossoming in the defensive scheme and embracing the culture.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/30: Rookies stay resilient in a challenging year unlike any other

Despite a lack of preseason preparation, a handful of Patriots rookies have still found a way to make an impact.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/29: McDaniels eyes strong finish

The Patriots offensive coordinator is hoping for the Patriots best effort of the season as they quickly turn the page to the Jets.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/26: Every rep is an opportunity for young Patriots

The coaching staff checked in on Saturday as a collection of young players look to put the finishing touches on a promising seasons.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/24: Newton looks to maximize opportunities against Bills

The Patriots quarterback is well familiar with the Bills coaching staff and knows what it will take to pull off the upset.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/23: Herron is latest rookie to see an expanded role

The Patriots have gotten some solid contributions from their rookie class and left tackle Justin Herron is the latest to make strides.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/22: Belichick praises Pats Pro Bowlers

Bill Belichick touched on the excellent seasons that landed three of his players in the Pro Bowl.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/21: Pro Bowler Gilmore reportedly needs surgery

Stephon Gilmore was named a Pro Bowler for the third-straight season as he reportedly prepares for surgery to repair a partially-torn quad.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/18: Jackson stays motivated in breakout season

The third-year cornerback has emerged as one of the best young players on the Patriots roster.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/17: Newton re-energized for divisional clash

With some extra time to recover and reset, Cam Newton and the Patriots are preparing for an improved Dolphins defense.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/16: Pats size up another impressive rookie quarterback

The Patriots are prepping for the Dolphins first-round quarterback who is leading Miami toward the playoffs.

Latest News

Week 17: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Patriots Sign DB Dee Virgin

Unfiltered Notebook 1/1: Pats ready to leave it all on the field vs. Jets

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Diane Nadeau from Mansfield Conn.

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 1/1

Cam Newton honored with Ron Hobson Media Good Guy Award

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots look to finish strong vs. Jets

Patriots Place DL Tashawn Bower and LB Josh Uche on Injured Reserve

Unfiltered Notebook 12/31: Phillips a 2020 bright spot on defense

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: QB of the future and looking ahead to 2021 season

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Patriots Release TE Jordan Thomas

Brandon Copeland named Week 15 NFLPA Community MVP

Unfiltered Notebook 12/30: Rookies stay resilient in a challenging year unlike any other

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/30

Sounds of the Season: How 2020's artificial crowd noise became reality 

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Jets

Patriots Release Offensive Lineman Earl Watford From The Practice Squad

Unfiltered Notebook 12/29: McDaniels eyes strong finish

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Bills presented by CarMax

Transcript: Bill Belichick Conference Call 12/29

After Further Review: Pats had no answers for Bills

Advertising