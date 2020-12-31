Unfiltered Notebook 12/31: Phillips a 2020 bright spot on defense

After being one of the less-heralded free agency signings this past offseason, Adrian Phillips has emerged as one of the bright spots on the Patriots defense in 2020, leading the team in tackles and posting career highs in snaps played and chipping in two interceptions and the first sack of his career two weeks ago against the Dolphins.

The versatile safety has spent most of the season playing in a pseudo linebacker role, where he's been heavily involved in the action.

"I think it's a great system here that really complements me a lot," said Phillips on New Year's Eve via Webex. "That's not to take away from where I was, that complemented me well too. I think more of it was just having the ability to go out there make a few more checks and being able to put myself in a position to be able to make those plays."

Phillips embraced the Patriots' defensive philosophies that include a new gameplan every single week, something that was foreign to him when he arrived.

"It is different because where I came from it was kind of the offense knew what we were going to do, it was on us to be able to stop it," said Phillips. "Here, having some wrinkles for the game plan, it kept the offense on their toes but it also kept you on your toes as well because you pretty much have to learn something new every week. And it was not necessarily new but you pretty much had to dial into your playbook every week. For some people, that's hard. For a guy like me who loves a challenge, who loves to throw a little wrinkle in there, it made it a lot more fun."

The defensive scheme was just one part of why Phillips has been able to excel in New England, as he struggled to put into words exactly how different things are in Foxborough.

"It's just about mindset here," said Phillips. "It's hard to explain but it's just different.

"We're not having the year that we want but overall the culture, the coaches are still coaching this team, they're still coaching like we're going to the playoffs and we're the best team in the league. The mentality here will never change you can just see that and I saw it from day one and I embraced it."

Though he's third on the team playing 77.8 percent of the defensive snaps, most of them inside the box, his body was holding up well through 15 games.

"It's crazy that I've had the most snaps and most production this year and my body actually feels okay," laughed Phillips. "Hopefully, I'll finish strong with this last game, but overall I've been pretty good."

Though they're out of the playoffs and seemingly have little to play for it was still business as usual for the team, who still has designs on going out on a positive note.

"You just wanna win," said Phillips. "We're doing everything we can to win. As far as it being our last show of the season, you kind of want to get the fans a taste of what they'll get next year.