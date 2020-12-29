Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

When the Patriots Run – Edge: Jets

Without Damien Harris the last two weeks, the Patriots offense has struggled to recreate the success they had with him earlier in the year, while the loss of Rex Burkhead has also had a huge impact, leaving them to manage with Sony Michel, James White and undrafted rookie J.J. Taylor.

Michel has had some nice gains over the last two games, despite being held to just 20 carries in the two losses. His big runs have been some of the few highlights from an overall tame Patriots offense, while Cam Newton can still pick his spots to run but isn't an every-down threat with his legs.

Meanwhile, run defense is one of the Jets defensive strengths and they're coming off their most impressive performance of the year, holding the Browns to a season-low 45 yards. Nick Chubb is one of the best backs in the league and the Jets played inspired ball to keep him contained.

This very well could be where the game is won or lost, as the Patriots haven't had the same juice without Harris or Burkhead. A Harris return could turn the tables, but as currently constituted the Jets hold the upper hand.

When the Patriots Pass – Edge: Jets

The Patriots had their worst passing performance of the season against the Bills, putting up a paltry 56 yards passing. On the season they've broken 200 yards through the air just three times, and haven't cracked 130 in four of their last five games.

They've been bad this season and they're trending worse, though Newton did find a way to throw for 274 yards in the first matchup against the Jets.

Statistically, the Jets pass defense is near the bottom of the league, ranking 29th in yards, 27th in touchdowns and 28th in DVOA, but they've been good the last two weeks in holding the Rams passing offense to just 189 yards and containing Baker Mayfield to 254 passing yards while sacking him four times.

There just simply isn't much to fear about the Patriots passing attack, even for one of the worst pass defenses in the league. If ever there was an opportunity to find some semblance of a passing game, this is it, but it's still a tall task unless the Patriots totally break character.

When the Jets Run – Edge: Patriots

The Patriots run defense wasn't gashed by the Bills like they had been in recent weeks, but they're still Football Outsiders' lowest-ranked run defense in the league while allowing the 27th-most rushing yards. However, in Week 9 against the Jets, they allowed their second-best total of the season, a mere 65 rushing yards.

With Frank Gore out, the Jets will be shorthanded and forced to rely on rookie La'Mical Perine, who has just 232 rushing yards this season and a 3.6 yards-per-attempt average. Perine is coming off nine carries for 30 yards against the Browns.

The Patriots however could be shorthanded as well with key run stoppers Lawrence Guy and Ja'Whaun Bentley missing the game against the Bills and possibly unable to go against the Jets as well. Those two injuries are just the start of New England's problems as multiple players were banged up against Buffalo, including linebacker Terez Hall, run-stopping edge player Tashaun Bower, as well as captain and communication specialist Devin McCourty on the back end.

Neither team has the obvious advantage here with all the injuries and poor rankings, but the Patriots should still have enough left to contain Perine.

When the Jets Pass – Edge: Jets

Sam Darnold completed only 50 percent of his passes against the Browns, but was efficient, throwing two touchdowns and avoiding any turnovers. Jamison Crowder has 13 catches over the last two games, emerging as Darnold's favorite target. He has six touchdowns on the season, while also leading the team with 55 catches for 668 yards.

Meanwhile the Patriots pass defense had no answers for Josh Allen and the Bills. Without Stephon Gilmore, the secondary was unable to contain Stefon Diggs, while watching the Bills match the Texans season high of 244 passing yards.

The Jets are not the Bills, but Darnold is a good quarterback and one who is playing solid football right now. He hasn't thrown an interception in three games and, while his completion percentage is middling, he's giving his team a chance to win, despite taking a high number of sacks every game.

Sacks are not something the Patriots get with much frequency, failing to register one against Allen last week. If they can't get to Darnold, he'll have success and should be looking to make up for seeing ghosts last season.

Special Teams – Edge: Patriots

The only clear area of advantage for either team, the Patriots have the best special teams units in the league, led by Pro Bowlers Jake Bailey and Matthew Slater, while kicker Nick Folk hasn't missed a field goal since Week 2 (just forget about that missed extra point against the Bills).

The Jets have had a lackluster year on the teams, with a long blocked punt against the hapless Chargers standing out as one of their only key plays. Kicker Sam Ficken has been fairly reliable, making 13-of-15 field goals but missing a total of three extra points. Punter Braden Mann ranks near the bottom of the league in most statistical categories.