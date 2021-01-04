Unfiltered Notebook 1/4: Pats close the notebook on 2020

A day after seeing their season ended outside of the playoffs for the first time since 2008, Bill Belichick and some of his captains met one final time with the media via Webex to put a final bow on what was a challenging season to say the least.

"We put everything that we had into the Jets game," said Belichick. "Today, the players will be in. We have some things logistically to take care of in the next couple days to really bring closure to the 2020 season."

"I think to look at it as a football team, so grateful to get to play this year," said captain David Andrews. "With my personal situation and then there were days in the spring when I didn't know if we would play football this year. And even when it was getting closer and closer, it seemed more and more daunting to get this done. And then just everything else, it was such an emotional year as a team and some of the things we went through. What a wild year."

A pending free agent, Andrews was visibly emotional as he pondered what the future might hold for him and some of his closest teammates like fellow free agent Joe Thuney.

"We've done a lot here," said Andrews. "We've done a lot of special things with some special guys. Just fortunate, just grateful."

Matthew Slater was also grateful for the opportunity to compete for another season in New England. Though under contract for 2021, the veteran said he was in no rush to commit to the future.

"I'm at a point in my career now where I don't know how much football I have left and I think as a young guy I was always thinking about the next season, the career you hope to have," said Slater. "Now, obviously, I'm on the back nine. I think you appreciate it a little more, I know that I do. My emotions when I think back on it are filled with gratitude and I'm just thankful for the opportunity I had to play another year. Thankful for my health and just teammates, experiences, everything, I'm really grateful for them."

Lawrence Guy said that the win was a nice way to cap off the season, but that it was doing it together and for each other, that was the focus.

"It was more important to finish the season together," said Guy. "The win, always one of the high notes, it's amazing but the true thing is finishing together. We play for each other every single down and that's all we could ask for. That's what you saw, a group of men go out there and just play the game of football that they love competitively, all for four quarters."

Once again there are many questions facing the team this offseason and no one is even quite sure how it will even start to come together. What will a second Covid-influenced offseason look like? Will there be another virtual draft? What will the salary cap be?

"There are really a lot of unknowns, a lot of question marks at this time, where normally I would say I've been able to plan out a schedule that's pretty accurate that we can stick to through the course of the spring," said Belichick. "At this point, a lot of those questions have yet to be answered, so we can't definitely provide direction as to what we'll do, how we'll do it or what our opportunities will be. So, we'll take that as it comes and in the meantime, do things that we can do in terms of self-evaluation, self-scouting and things like that."

As the 2020 season wraps up, it was new territory and challenging for everyone. Together, the organization adjusted on the fly, persevered and gave fans a welcome distraction from a difficult year.