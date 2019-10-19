Unfiltered Notebook 10/19: New tight ends and young receivers must spark Patriots against Jets

With Josh Gordon, Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse all dealing with injuries this week, it looks like the Patriots offense will once again have a new look against the Jets on Monday. For an offense still looking for their identity, the Jets should provide a stiff test as the Patriots project to have two new tight ends and no big-bodied outside receiver available.

The good news is that Phillip Dorsett appears ready to return to action after missing the last game against the Giants, but even with him paired with Julian Edelman, will the Patriots have enough weaponry? The focus becomes even greater on Jakobi Meyers, coming off a career-high four receptions against the Giants, and Gunner Olszewski who chipped in with the first two receptions of his career in the same game.

"Gunner works really hard," said Bill Belichick on Saturday. "He gives a lot of effort to do, again, whatever we ask him to do. Whether that's return kicks, cover kicks, block, catch – he works really hard. Just gives his best all of the time, so you can't ask for anything more than that. He keeps getting better, so we'll see where it goes."

Tom Brady acknowledged earning trust is a process for any young player.

"When you're young you gain trust at practice," said Brady on Saturday. "A lot of it's doing the right thing over and over again. Those guys are working at it, they've been here for a period of time. So try to get as many reps as you can, talk about things with your coaches. Any young player is trying to earn trust of the coaches and the players we have."

Hopefully Meyers and Olszewski can build off the success they had getting an extended look against the Giants.

"You get a lot of confidence, especially when they make a couple plays, and I think they've started believing they can do it too," said Brady of the newcomers. "That's a good thing to have happen."

The development of the rookies aside, the biggest issue could come from having no outside threat, which would allow the Jets to focus their defense near the line of scrimmage and challenge Brady to beat them deep with receivers who don't excel down the field. This would also force the offensive line to maintain their blocks for extended time.

We've seen this kind of thing happen before in the Meadowlands and the results aren't often dynamic.