Unfiltered Notebook 10/22: Unsung heroes getting the job done for Patriots

The big names that have led the Patriots to their third 7-0 start in team history get most of the media attention. Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, Dont'a Hightower, Jamie Collins, Stephon Gilmore, Kyle Van Noy and Devin McCourty are the standouts that garner the most praise and attention. But the Patriots have always been a team that values the contributions of all 53 of those on their active roster, and once again this season the team is getting key contributions from those who might be outside the media spotlight but are the kinds of valuable players with whom championships are won.

Last night against the Jets it was John Simon forcing an early fumble that helped set the tone. Acquired early during the 2018 season, Simon has seen his role continually expand and has become a critical contributor.

"I would say one guy that defines tough, smart, dependable, is John Simon," said outside linebackers coach Demarcus Covington. "He's a guy where, you wish you had more guys like him because he's so freaking smart, so tough, dependable. You hear other guys' names throughout the week. You always hear Jamie or Hightower or [Kyle] Van Noy, but John Simon – he's a guy who might not get the recognition, but in this building, he's definitely one of our guys we lean on each week."