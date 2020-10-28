Unfiltered Notebook 10/28: Pats eye divisional showdown with Bills

There's no secret what's on the line in Buffalo this weekend. Coming off three-straight losses, the Patriots are now tasked with going to the home stadium of the division-leading Bills, who are looking to finally topple New England's long reign atop the AFC East.

The Patriots need a win for a lot of reasons, but Bill Belichick didn't have to look further than it being a divisional game.

"Every game in this league is a big game," said Belichick on Wednesday morning via Webex. "We've only got 16 of them, so they're all important. Division games we know are more important."

The Patriots last dispatched the Bills back in December, in what was ultimately their last win of the 2019 season. It was a tightly-fought game that saw New England come from behind with 11 fourth-quarter points to seal a win and their 11th-straight AFC East title.

This season the Bills are looking to end that streak as they've added some significant firepower, with receiver Stefon Diggs the headliner to go with a rookie receiver and running back that have all added new teeth to an offense that is making strides.

"They've added a significant player in Diggs," said Belichick.

"It's real dangerous," said Adrian Phillips of pairing Diggs with Josh Allen. "Stefon he can run any route on the field and Josh is bold enough to stay alive and be able to find him.

"It's a dangerous combination when you have a receiver of that caliber and a quarterback who can get it to him anywhere on the field, so you definitely have to know where he's at all the time."

Allen's progress this season has slowed of late, but he continues to show promise as an athletic quarterback who can make all the throws. Belichick has seen Allen's decision making continue to improve.

"I thinks he does a better job of going to his second or third reads; not as quick to pull the ball down and run, although he will do that," said Belichick. "He has a good feel of when to stay in the pocket and go to a second or third read, and if things open up, when to take off and take advantage of it."

"He always puts a big challenge on the defense with his ability to run and throw the ball down the field," said Devin McCourty. "But he's doing a really good job of just sometimes taking with the defense gives him. You can see sometimes they have shots or different calls where you can see he might want to go, but he has no problem checking it down."

As for what it will take for the Patriots to go into Buffalo and get their season back on track with a win?