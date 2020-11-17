Unfiltered Notebook 11/17: Winovich embraces new role

Trust essential for McDaniels' trick plays

Coming off another solid, turnover-free game by the offense, Josh McDaniels has seen some good things, but knows there's still a ways to go. They've found what works and are starting to stack successful outings.

"It starts with taking care of the football and staying in positive down and distance situations," said McDaniels. "All credit goes to the players, they've done some good things. We have a long way to go, a lot of improve on, but they've really tried to embrace what we've tried to do the last so many weeks. They've really worked hard in practice to improve and collectively I think we're making some strides."

That improvement has been largely tied to the offensive line, that is playing as well as any in football. Getting the front five healthy the last month has been a huge boost, especially the return of David Andrews who was outstanding against Baltimore.

"We've had some continuity upfront," said McDaniels. "You build some consistency and those guys, maybe more than anybody else, they have to work completely hand-in-hand with one another on every play. They're able to function well as a unit."

Yes, the Patriots run game led the way against the Ravens, but it was the Jakobi Meyers-to-Rex Bukhead touchdown pass that had everyone talking. McDaniels said the ability to run those kinds of plays depends entirely on the players earning the trust of the coaches.

"In order to gain the trust and faith, that during the course of the game, against a real opponent, that no matter what happens on the play they understand what to do and they can take care of the football and give yourself a chance to have success," said McDaniels.

The offensive coordinator said the team practices plays like this one throughout the season and if trust is established and the right moment arises in a game, he'll pull it out of the playbook.