Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Wed Nov 04 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Patriots Acquire WR Isaiah Ford in a Trade with Miami; Announce Additional Roster Moves

Analysis: Patriots trade for receiver Isaiah Ford

Unfiltered Notebook 11/3: McDaniels finds pieces to build on

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Week 9 NFL Notes: Flores makes the right move

Unfiltered Notebook 11/2: Pats will keep fighting

After Further Review: Young guns stand out despite disappointing loss

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/2

Cam Newton on WEEI 11/2: 'We can turn this thing around'

Patriots fans get creative with pumpkins, Halloween costumes

Game Observations: Patriots fumble chance to knock off Bills

Top Bill-ing: New England battles, ultimately succumbs to East-leading Buffalo

What Went Wrong: Ball Security & Run Defense

Cam Newton 11/1: 'It's unacceptable - I have to protect the ball better'

Belichick 11/1: 'We just came up a little bit short'

Game Notes: Damien Harris scores first NFL touchdown

Patriots at Bills Highlights | NFL Week 8

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Transactions

Game-Day Roster Update: Gilmore won't play in Buffalo

Cam Newton: 'Losing is not acceptable in this locker room'

Unfiltered Notebook 10/29: Opportunity arrives for Jakobi Meyers

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Time to pick up the pieces

Week 8 NFL Notes: Is it time to change?

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/27

Unfiltered Notebook 11/4: Reinforcements will have to wait

Nov 04, 2020 at 04:16 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

AP20237718411310
George Walker IV/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

With the Patriots set to take on the Jets on Monday Night Football, the players were off on Wednesday. It was a chance to reset the roster, including the additions of wide receiver Isaiah Ford and defensive lineman Isaiah Mack.

"We felt like both players could add depth at two positions that we feel like we could use the depth at," said Bill Belichick in the only media availability of the day. "So, one claim, one trade. We'll see. We won't really be able to do anything with these players for another week, so we'll see what happens then."

Thursday's practice will be an interesting one, with multiple Patriots banged up in the loss to Buffalo, including Lawrence Guy and Ja'Whaun Bentley. Carl Davis has practiced once since being signed three weeks ago. The defensive front can't afford to lose anyone else.

Though Mack won't play against the Jets he'll be a needed reinforcement next week. He sacked Brian Hoyer in the 2019 preseason, giving the Patriots an early up-close look at him in joint practice sessions as well.

At 6'1" and 299 pounds, Mack isn't quite in the same mold of the Patriots current defensive linemen, but he's athletic and plays with a good motor. Like some of the Pats offensive linemen, he makes up for his lack of size with good feet and technique.

How much did last summer give the Patriots an early bead on Mack?

"Some, but he's also had playing time, so we've been able to see him play competitively in games," said Belichick. "I think that probably had a little, but all the information is relevant. It's really a question of depth and where do you get it.

"He's a player that has some experience, he's young and has some things that we'd like to work with. So, we'll see how it goes once we're able to get him, which won't be until next week."

Now, the Patriots turn the page to the Jets, another division game on the road. The team showed signs of life against the Bills, something Josh McDaniels will continue to cultivate with his offense. They've been close in three of the losses, now it's just about coming through in those critical situations.

"We practice those situations every week," said Belichick. "So, you can never predict exactly what the situation is going to be, but you practice those, the concept of those. So, in all areas of game, we just have to continue to work on those. Like I said, each one's different and the team you play is different, so you have to make it specific to your opponent. But, we've just got to perform better there. Some of it's schematic; some of it's really fundamentals, as well. So, execution, game planning – I mean, all the above. We all have to do a better job."

Pats add veteran receiver to practice squad

The Patriots are adding veteran receiver Donte Moncrief to their practice squad. Moncrief has 77 career games played, with 204 catches and 21 touchdowns. He split last season between Carolina and Pittsburgh, getting four catches, all with the Steelers. Moncrief's best year came with the Colts in 2015 when he had 63 catches for 733 yards and six touchdowns.

With Isaiah Ford unavailable this week, it's possible Moncrief could find himself promoted to the active roster against the Jets if he's able to get through protocols in time.

Like Ford, Moncrief has good size and should help bolster a position that has been hit by injury with a veteran presence.

The team also added four-year veteran Ryan Glasgow, another candidate to immediately contribute. Over two days, the team has added two receivers and two defensive linemen.

Stat Check

Table inside Article
Stat Patriots (2-5) Jets (0-8)
Overall DVOA 26th 32nd
Offensive Points 17.7 (30th) 11.0 (32nd)
Offensive Third Down 40.3% (23rd) 28.3% (32nd)
Offensive Red Zone 52.2% (28th) 25.0% (32nd)
Offensive Rushing DVOA 5th 29th
Offensive Passing DVOA 30th 32nd
Offensive DVOA 24th 32nd
Defensive Points 23.9 (12th) 29.8 (28th)
Defensive Third Down 38.9% (11th) 41.5% (16th)
Defensive Red Zone 60.8% (15th) 51.6% (4th)
Defensive Rushing DVOA 19th 10th
Defensive Passing DVOA 30th 31st
Defensive DVOA 27th 26th
Special Teams DVOA 8th 28th
Turnover Ratio -2 (t-22nd) +1 (t-12th)

Related Content

news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/3: McDaniels finds pieces to build on

The Patriots offensive coordinator liked the progress of his quarterback and some second-year players against the Bills.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/2: Pats will keep fighting

The Patriots put the Bills loss to rest on Monday as they vowed to keep their focus on what they can control.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 10/30: Damien Harris ready to run

The second-year running back looks to put it all together against the Bills.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 10/29: Opportunity arrives for Jakobi Meyers

The second-year receiver will be needed in Buffalo as Patriots receiving core is getting pummeled by injuries.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 10/28: Pats eye divisional showdown with Bills

The Patriots returned to the practice field on Wednesday with their sights set on Buffalo.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 10/27: Pats looking to make practice execution into gameday reality

Josh McDaniels and his offensive staff look to the practice field to get their offense back on track.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 10/26: Pats take simple focus on improvement

After reviewing the game film from the 49ers, the Patriots were ready to move on to Buffalo.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 10/23: Edelman honed in on 49ers

The Patriots veteran receiver sets the standard for a young Patriots team looking to bounce back from two-straight losses.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 10/22: Newton aims to get offense back on track

The Patriots starting quarterback is enjoying a normal practice schedule as the team prepares for the 49ers.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 10/21: Reinforcements back at Pats practice

The Patriots welcomed some needed faces back at practice on Wednesday.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 10/20: Patriots shift to 49ers

The Patriots put the Broncos in their rearview mirror as they aim to get back on track this week.

Latest News

Patriots Sign DL Ryan Glasgow and WR Donte Moncrief to the Practice Squad

Unfiltered Notebook 11/4: Reinforcements will have to wait

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Post-trade deadline reaction

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/4

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Analysis: Patriots trade for receiver Isaiah Ford

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Patriots News Blitz 11/4: Taking stock after trade deadline

Patriots Acquire WR Isaiah Ford in a Trade with Miami; Announce Additional Roster Moves

Unfiltered Notebook 11/3: McDaniels finds pieces to build on

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/3

Week 9 NFL Notes: Flores makes the right move

Patriots News Blitz 11/3: Trade deadline day arrives

Unfiltered Notebook 11/2: Pats will keep fighting

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/2

Patriots fans get creative with pumpkins, Halloween costumes

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Bills presented by CarMax

After Further Review: Young guns stand out despite disappointing loss

Patriots News Blitz 11/2: Taking stock after abrupt loss

Top Bill-ing: New England battles, ultimately succumbs to East-leading Buffalo

Game Observations: Patriots fumble chance to knock off Bills

Game Notes: Damien Harris scores first NFL touchdown

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Stats from Week 8

Inactive Analysis: Both rookie TEs sidelined in Buffalo

Week 8 Inactives: Patriots at Bills

Advertising