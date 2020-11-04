Unfiltered Notebook 11/4: Reinforcements will have to wait

With the Patriots set to take on the Jets on Monday Night Football, the players were off on Wednesday. It was a chance to reset the roster, including the additions of wide receiver Isaiah Ford and defensive lineman Isaiah Mack.

"We felt like both players could add depth at two positions that we feel like we could use the depth at," said Bill Belichick in the only media availability of the day. "So, one claim, one trade. We'll see. We won't really be able to do anything with these players for another week, so we'll see what happens then."

Thursday's practice will be an interesting one, with multiple Patriots banged up in the loss to Buffalo, including Lawrence Guy and Ja'Whaun Bentley. Carl Davis has practiced once since being signed three weeks ago. The defensive front can't afford to lose anyone else.

Though Mack won't play against the Jets he'll be a needed reinforcement next week. He sacked Brian Hoyer in the 2019 preseason, giving the Patriots an early up-close look at him in joint practice sessions as well.

At 6'1" and 299 pounds, Mack isn't quite in the same mold of the Patriots current defensive linemen, but he's athletic and plays with a good motor. Like some of the Pats offensive linemen, he makes up for his lack of size with good feet and technique.

How much did last summer give the Patriots an early bead on Mack?

"Some, but he's also had playing time, so we've been able to see him play competitively in games," said Belichick. "I think that probably had a little, but all the information is relevant. It's really a question of depth and where do you get it.

"He's a player that has some experience, he's young and has some things that we'd like to work with. So, we'll see how it goes once we're able to get him, which won't be until next week."

Now, the Patriots turn the page to the Jets, another division game on the road. The team showed signs of life against the Bills, something Josh McDaniels will continue to cultivate with his offense. They've been close in three of the losses, now it's just about coming through in those critical situations.