Unfiltered Notebook 11/5: Onwenu's surprising versatility

Webex Quotes of Note

Terence Brooks on the chance to play every defensive snap against the Bills:

"It's all a blessing anytime you get your name called to go out there be part of the defense or special teams or anything, you got to take pride in it and I was just happy for the opportunity. Throughout my years and everything that I've been going through a lot that I just pray for specifically is just the opportunity. You can't pray for things to get done for you I just pray for good health and the opportunity and I feel like I can go out there and handle the rest. Coming out there and just being able to play all the snaps is definitely a great experience. I just love football, man. So anytime I can be out there, especially for that number snaps, I'm trying to take advantage of it as much as I can."

Jonathan Jones on his message to rookie Myles Bryant who saw his first defensive snaps against the Bills:

"Just be prepared. When your number is called the biggest thing you can do is be prepared. He's a smart kid, he works hard, he comes in and does his job. Anytime you get your number called, for anybody, when you're a young guy you just wanna be prepared because that one opportunity may be your only opportunity and you have to make the most of it."

Devin McCourty on what the defense can build on: