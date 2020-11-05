Week 9: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

The New England Patriots (2-5) and the New York Jets (0-8) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2020
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-5)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DT Carl Davis (concussion)
CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)
DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee)
WR N'Keal Harry (concussion)
RB J.J. Taylor (illness)
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (groin)
LB Shilique Calhoun (knee)
S Kyle Dugger (ankle)
RB Damien Harris (ankle)
TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring)
CB J.C. Jackson (knee)
TE Dalton Keene (knee)
G Shaq Mason (calf)
DE John Simon (elbow)
G Joe Thuney (ankle)
DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand)
T Isaiah Wynn (ankle)
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.
NEW YORK JETS (0-8)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Blake Cashman (hamstrings)
WR Jamison Crowder (groin)
QB Sam Darnold (right shoulder)
DL Nathan Shepherd (back)
DL Quinnen Williams (hamstring)
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
OL Josh Andrews (shoulder)
K Sam Ficken (right groin)
DL John Franklin-Myers (knee)
LB Jordan Jenkins (rib / shoulder)
OL Connor McGovern (knee)
WR Breshad Perriman (concussion)
WR Vyncint Smith (groin)
TE Trevon Wesco (ankle)
FULL AVAILABILITY
OL Mekhi Becton (ankle)
RB Frank Gore (hand)
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play