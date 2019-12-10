Unfiltered Notebook 12/10: Patriots rookies could hold the playoff keys, Bengals stat matchup

Bailey has not only handled kickoffs since Stephen Gostkowski was lost for the year, but also had a near-perfect onside kick against the Texans that was close to being recovered and has had to hold for four different field goal kickers. The Patriots have had to rely on their punter more than expected this season, they're 28th in the league in punts-per-drive, and Bailey has delivered.

On offense, the two rookie receivers haven't quite hit their stride for an offense that is still looking for their identity with three games to go until the playoffs. Harry, a first-round pick, and Meyers, an undrafted rookie, were in the middle of some of the biggest plays in the biggest game of the year, last Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, and could be x-factors for the stretch run and playoffs.

Harry was injured in the summer and spent the first eight weeks of the season on Injured Reserve. In four games since his return he has five catches for 40 yards and one touchdown. He should've had another TD but the referees incorrectly ruled he stepped out of bounds against the Chiefs. It was one of only two snaps in the game for Harry and Josh McDaniels admitted he needs to get the talented rookie more involved.