Unfiltered Notebook 12/29: McDaniels eyes strong finish

"Good offense is the product of many things being done right," explained McDaniels. "It starts with a game plan in preparation, practice, fundamentals, technique. We have to have eleven guys on every play to do those things right on offense in order to have success.

"We've had stretches where we played well and moved the ball fine. We've had stretches where we've certainly struggled and that's what the last few weeks have been."

"I think it's a combination of things that we all can do better," said Belichick in his own assessment of what ails the team, currently on a three-game losing streak. "So, that's what we'll work toward this week and work toward in the future. You know, look at everything, try to improve everything, whether it's design, execution, protection, route running, decision-making, etcetera."

Despite the challenges, the coaches remained committed to finishing the season the only way they know how, by competing.