Unfiltered Notebook 8/23: Edelman has young receivers on right track

It's been reassuring this training camp to see Julian Edelman showing off the quickness and precision that played a major role in three Super Bowl victories and came to define one of the most clutch receivers in team history. Always first through the line, Edelman has been setting the example for the new and young faces that surround him now.

In a shortened training camp like this one, 11's presence has been critical.

"There's a lot of good things and there's a whole lotta things we gotta continue to work on, myself included," said Edelman on Sunday after practice via Webex. "That's what this part of the season is about. It's about laying down your fundamentals, laying down your bricks for the beginning of the year that are gonna carry you throughout the whole year. Our room's doing well with that."

After a day off on Saturday, the Patriots new-look offense put together one of their best days of training camp on Sunday. The new veterans and blossoming youngsters in Edelman's room have played a big part as the offense continues to find their stride.

"For me being here for a long time, I get to see these new players and see how they run routes," said Edelman. "I'm learning a lot of things from a lot of these guys.

"It's fun to see a lot of [them] go out and see them grow as individuals."

Edelman and Cam Newton have started to show some chemistry, but Edelman acknowledged it will be an ongoing process.

"We're still just trying to get to know each other," admitted Edelman, while also mentioning his previous experience with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer as a plus.

The team now gears up for what should be a physical and competitive week, likely the last pseudo training camp practices before the focus shifts to the Dolphins.