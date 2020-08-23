Official website of the New England Patriots

Unfiltered Notebook 8/23: Edelman has young receivers on right track

Training camp blogservations: Newton taking control

Camp-Cast 8/23: Day 10 Recap, Offense Makes Progress

Patriots All Access: Preseason Special

Unfiltered Notebook 8/22: Guy's dependability pays off, veteran kicker reportedly returning

Patriots Sign TE Paul Quessenberry and DT Xavier Williams; Release Two Players

Unfiltered Notebook 8/21: Pats offense trying to find their system

Depth Perception: Linebackers

Training camp blogservations: Pats slow things down

Camp-Cast 8/21: Day 9 Walkthrough Recap, Training Camp So Far

Transcript: Bill Belichick Video Conference Call 8/21

Training camp blogservations: Goal line wake-up call

Unfiltered Notebook 8/20: Slater still embracing the challenge

Photos: Patriots Training Camp 8/20, presented by Optum

Camp-Cast 8/20: Day 8 Recap, Defense Continues to Stand Out

Unfiltered Notebook 8/19: Undrafted veteran receivers impressing

Depth Perception: Offensive Line

Training camp blogservations: Byrd making a push

No Fans at Gillette Stadium Through September

Unfiltered Notebook 8/18: Patriots young weapons aim to stack consistency

Training camp blogservations: Offense fights back

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Setting up camp in Foxborough

Training Camp Today: First team practice in pads

Bill Belichick, Brad Stevens praise one another ahead of Celtics playoff series

Unfiltered Notebook 8/17: Pads bring out the energy

Unfiltered Notebook 8/23: Edelman has young receivers on right track

Aug 23, 2020 at 03:29 PM
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-julian-edelman-ds

It's been reassuring this training camp to see Julian Edelman showing off the quickness and precision that played a major role in three Super Bowl victories and came to define one of the most clutch receivers in team history. Always first through the line, Edelman has been setting the example for the new and young faces that surround him now.

In a shortened training camp like this one, 11's presence has been critical.

"There's a lot of good things and there's a whole lotta things we gotta continue to work on, myself included," said Edelman on Sunday after practice via Webex. "That's what this part of the season is about. It's about laying down your fundamentals, laying down your bricks for the beginning of the year that are gonna carry you throughout the whole year. Our room's doing well with that."

After a day off on Saturday, the Patriots new-look offense put together one of their best days of training camp on Sunday. The new veterans and blossoming youngsters in Edelman's room have played a big part as the offense continues to find their stride.

"For me being here for a long time, I get to see these new players and see how they run routes," said Edelman. "I'm learning a lot of things from a lot of these guys.

"It's fun to see a lot of [them] go out and see them grow as individuals."

Edelman and Cam Newton have started to show some chemistry, but Edelman acknowledged it will be an ongoing process.

"We're still just trying to get to know each other," admitted Edelman, while also mentioning his previous experience with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer as a plus.

The team now gears up for what should be a physical and competitive week, likely the last pseudo training camp practices before the focus shifts to the Dolphins.

"We're trying to find and create a cohesiveness unit, not just in our room, but as a team, and as an offense," said Edelman.

Webex Quotes of Note

Joe Cardona on being reunited with new tight end Paul Quessenberry:

Having Paul out there, he was my class at the Academy, we were teammates for five years going back to the prep school. You talk about a special guy that's as tough as they come. It means a lot for me to share this experience and have my teammates here at the Patriots meet him as well. I'm so stoked for him, I'm so proud to call him a teammate again.

Jonathan Jones on Devin McCourty:

Devin's a leader, he's been a leader for years on this defense and that helps. It always helps to have that voice of leadership, making those calls and being in position, just getting everybody on the same page.

Julian Edelman showing some support for the Bruins and Celtics:

I just want to say Go Bs! Go Celts! We got a lot of positive vibes in the world from Boston going right now, so let's go!

