Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Trade reports begin early, film review quick hits and Belichick presser points

Presser Points

It has to be one of the most difficult weekends of the NFL season for GMs and coaches, with hard decisions that could make or break not only this season, but seasons in the future. In his Friday morning press conference Coach Belichick laid out how much there is to take into account.

"It's kind of like this at this time of the year, every year. You take all the things into consideration that you possibly can and just try to make the best decisions for your team. There's a lot of considerations, long term, short term, depth, next game, games later in the year, next year. Just try to do the best you can to balance it out. You can't do it all so each decision has a consequence or some kind of residual. There's always good arguments for doing things one way or the contrary point of view. In the end you just have to figure out what's best for the team."

Gunner Olszewski was all over the place in the last preseason game, making catches, returning kicks and punts, even playing some cornerback. He's now in the conversation for a potential roster spot, a long climb from where the former division 2 cornerback started out.

"He's very competitive," said Coach Belichick. "He works hard and he's improved. He has a long way to go but he's made a lot of improvement. Made a big jump from where he played to where he's playing now positionally and so forth. He's improved a great deal."

Finally, Belichick was asked about the two new additions along the offensive line – Jermaine Eluemanor and Korey Cunningham.