Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

Webex Quotes of Note

Gunner Olszewski on Stephon Gilmore calling him 'fearless':

"I'd like to think so. That's kind of what got me to where I am. I take pride in playing tough. That's something that doesn't take talent to do it's just up to you."

D'Angelo Ross on if he's intimidated being in such a talented cornerback room:

"For me, I think it's just a great opportunity. It's always all about the competition, that's what makes you better. I just look at those guys and try to take a little bit or some pieces from what they do and add it to my game I have so much to learn those guys, I'm just taking it all in really trying to play my game and get better."

Michael Onwenu on the connection of Michigan to the Patriots:

"There's a lot here. You can even throw Asiasi in there, he was at Michigan first. It's a great feeling, seeing guys I was playing with in college I'm playing with here, teaching me the ropes and me, Josh [Uche] and Asasi we're all learning the same way and staying true to the game."

Jonathan Jones on the versatility of the secondary: