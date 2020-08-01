Troy Brown tasked with Patriots young weapons

After spending a year helping out behind the scenes, Troy Brown officially became part of the Patriots coaching staff in 2020 . "Troy spent the year with us last year, and of course has a tremendous amount of experience here," remarked head coach Belichick on Friday's video conference to Patriots.com's Megan O'Brien.

The Patriots fifth-all-time leading receiver was often seen aiding his former position group in 2019, but this season he'll have more focus on the running backs and returners, though Belichick still expected Brown to wear a few different hats. Simplified, Brown will play a central role in grooming the next generation of Patriots offensive playmakers.

"He'll continue to work with other positions, as well – the returners and the slot receivers," said Belichick. "But just given the conversations I've had with Troy, he's very eager, he is a very instinctive football player and coach, I think that he was always great with the ball in his hands as a runner, he was obviously a great receiver, and I think that's a big part of every running back's job, and he was a strong player in the kicking game, as well."