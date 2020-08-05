Unfiltered Notebook 8/5: Thuney talks tag as new leaders look to emerge

New-look facility and training camp

The Patriots implemented a number of changes to their facility to accommodate for the coronavirus protocols and the players confirmed that it's different but that they're making the best of things.

"This is day two for us being here, we're still feeling our way around," said Bentley to ESPN's Mike Reiss when asked how he felt being back to football. "But you do feel safe, you do feel that there's a conscious effort made to make sure we feel as safe as possible. The stadium and things like that has changed in more ways that one, that's definitely a positive thing."

"As far as being in the facility, being in meetings and things like, they've gone to great lengths to make sure we're safe in those regards," said Jonathan Jones.

Along with the adjustments to the facilities, the training camp schedule has been dramatically altered but the approach for Thuney will remain the same at its core.