Unfiltered Notebook 9/10: McCourty has Pats ready to bring their own energy

"I guess we'll see on Sunday," said McCourty. "That is life and football, whether it's free agency, whether it's trades, release. Each year you get a new team and this year you had opt outs. We've been preparing, guys are gone in roles and are replaced by someone else, the game doesn't stop. It will be up to us on Sunday to see what it looks like."

The team won't be the only thing that looks different on Sunday, as the stands will be devoid of fans. McCourty said it was going to be weird.

"It's different because I feel like when we go into games, especially here in New England, we talk about everything that is possible to prepare for," described McCourty.

"We go over so much but we can't prepare for what it will be like there without fans. We prepare all the time, we have music blasting preparing for loud stadiums and now we're going into kind of the unknown with no fans, with no one screaming, no support in there for either team other than the sidelines. So it will be important for us to bring our own energy kind of like what we talk about going on the road."

It's been a long journey to the start of the 2020 season and McCourty has embraced the time being back together as a team and that has eased the process.