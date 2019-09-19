Unfiltered Notebook 9/19: Brown checks in

Official website of the New England Patriots

Antonio Brown spoke with the media for the first time since joining the Patriots, kicking things off by expressing his gratitude and excitement to be in New England.

"I'm super grateful to be here, to play for Bill Belichick and Tom Brady," Brown told reporters. "I got a lot of the offense to learn and catch up on. I'm excited and grateful to be here and be a part of these guys."

In his first game action against the Dolphins, Brown caught four passes on eight targets for 56 yards and a touchdown. That came after just three practices with Tom Brady and now, with an additional week of work, Brown should continue to take positive steps forward.

He's embraced the chance to work with Brady.

"It's been a tremendous honor," Brown said of catching passes from the six-time Super Bowl champ. "He's been here a long time. A lot of details, a lot of work ethic. Great guy to be around, just inspires everyone here."

With so much swirling around him, Brown said he's been just focused on football and getting caught up.

"Well, it's football you know. I'm grateful to play football. Every time you walk in the doors here, be your best for the team. Every time I walk in here I just want to make sure that I'm preparing to give these guys my best."

The receiver is poised to make his debut at Gillette Stadium against the Jets.

"I'm just here to focus on ball," Brown wrapped up. "I look forward to getting out there in the home stadium and being with the team."

Practice & Injury Report

The team was in shells for practice on a perfect early-fall day. As was the case on Wednesday, James Develin and Shilique Calhoun were the only players missing. After appearing on the injury report with a calf injury, Tom Brady showed no signs of duress during stretching.

The Patriots injury report remained unchanged from Wednesday:

  • Shilique Calhoun – Not Injury Related - DNP
  • James Develin – Neck - DNP
  • Brandon Bolden – Hamstring – Full
  • Tom Brady – Calf – Limited
  • Caleb Benenonch – Calf - Limited
  • Marcus Cannon – Shoulder – Limited
  • Matt LaCosse – Ankle – Limited

Locker Room Sound Bites

James White on being huge favorites over the Jets this weekend:

"We don't really care about favorites and things of that nature. We're just going out trying to get a win against the New York Jets. Every time we play these guys it's a tough football game. They're gonna bring their best effort, we're gonna bring our best effort. It's a division football game, be excited for it.

