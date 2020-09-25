Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Sep 25 - 12:00 AM | Sun Sep 27 - 10:40 AM
Unfiltered Notebook 9/26: Pats defense locked on Raiders

Unfiltered Notebook 9/26: Pats defense locked on Raiders

Belestrator: Can the Patriots contain Josh Jacobs?

Belestrator: Can the Patriots contain Josh Jacobs?

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Raiders

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Raiders

Belichick: 'It's a continuous work in progress'

Belichick: 'It's a continuous work in progress'

Newton: 'We expect to compete to win'

Newton: 'We expect to compete to win'

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Seahawks Recap, Raiders Preview and Chase Winovich 1-on-1

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Seahawks Recap, Raiders Preview and Chase Winovich 1-on-1

One-on-One with Julian Edelman

One-on-One with Julian Edelman

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Raiders

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Raiders

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots look to bounce back vs. Raiders

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots look to bounce back vs. Raiders

What They're Saying: Las Vegas Raiders

What They're Saying: Las Vegas Raiders

Game Preview: Raiders at Patriots

Game Preview: Raiders at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Raiders

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Raiders

Week 3: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

Week 3: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 9/22: Young receivers gaining confidence

Unfiltered Notebook 9/22: Young receivers gaining confidence

Week 3 NFL Notes: Injuries hit hard

Week 3 NFL Notes: Injuries hit hard

Cam Newton on WEEI 9/22: 'We have to find ways to win'

Cam Newton on WEEI 9/22: 'We have to find ways to win'

After Further Review: Patriots show signature fight in Seahawk loss

After Further Review: Patriots show signature fight in Seahawk loss

Heartbroken: In Seattle, Patriots deal with loss 

Heartbroken: In Seattle, Patriots deal with loss 

Game Observations: Pats fall one play short to Seahawks

Game Observations: Pats fall one play short to Seahawks

Newton: 'We put ourselves in a position to win'

Newton: 'We put ourselves in a position to win'

Patriots vs. Seahawks highlights | Week 2

Patriots vs. Seahawks highlights | Week 2

What Went Wrong: Establishing the Run Game

What Went Wrong: Establishing the Run Game

Belichick: 'We came up just a little bit short'

Belichick: 'We came up just a little bit short'

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/20

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/20

Game Notes: Cam Newton throws first touchdown pass as a Patriot

Game Notes: Cam Newton throws first touchdown pass as a Patriot

Unfiltered Notebook 9/26: Pats defense locked on Raiders

Sep 25, 2020 at 04:37 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Stephon-Gilmore-EJA
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

The Patriots defense will look to get back on track this Sunday against a dangerous Las Vegas offense that has posted 34 points in each of their first two contests. The Raiders have a host of dangerous weapons that will challenge the Pats at all three levels, just like the Seahawks did.

"Just keep playing," said McCourty on the group's mindset coming off their first loss of the season. "Obviously, Sunday night wasn't our best night, that's obvious. But that's not going to change our mentality of how we play, the competitiveness of the guys in this room, that's never going to change. We know at the end of the day the only thing that needs to happen is we need to play better.

"That's been our focus. Not just being there but making plays when our defense and team needs them."

Henry Ruggs shot up the draft board after posting a 4.27 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine this past February, prompting the Raiders to take him 12th overall, three picks ahead of more productive Alabama teammate Jerry Jeudy, who seemed like the consensus top receiver in the class.

But with Ruggs ruled out, it puts even more attention on the team's leading receiver, tight end Darren Waller.

"He's a big guy, he played the receiver position, he's knows how to get open, he's strong, he can make the catches," said Stephon Gilmore of Waller. "He had a great game last game. Carr likes throwing him the ball and it's gonna be a big challenge for us to stop all of those guys, it's not just him."

Waller himself is questionable for the game but the Patriots were clearly expecting to see him Sunday at his best, which means he'll be lining up all over the place, making matchups for the Patriots defense to manage.

"We can't say, 'hey we're gonna do this here' and once you start trying to get into doing something, and he's all over the place, you start hurting yourself as a defense," said Devin McCourty. "It's going to be a total team effort. There's going to be multiple guys that end up on him just because of where he aligns in their offense. I think the biggest thing is when you play great players like this is awareness -- knowing where he is."

The other big threat will be running back Josh Jacobs, who, like Waller, is also questionable. Jacobs is a hard-running back who plays over two-thirds of the snaps. Lawrence Guy knows the Patriots defensive front will have to be on their tackling game.

"You see it on film, he breaks tackles," said Guy. "He has a nice spin move, a good stiff arm, he can run through his pads. He's one of those backs we understand we have to get a good wrap on him, we have to drive our feet and we have to do the best we can to get him on the ground."

With Seattle clearly behind them, Gilmore was ready to get back on the field.

"It's a new week," said Gilmore. "We're going out there, we got a great team coming in here. It's an opportunity for us to go out there and prove ourselves this week. I think the guys are pumped up, we just have to go out there and perform."

Practice & Injury Report

James White was once again absent from practice on Friday as the Patriots wrapped up their on-field preparations for the Raiders. Josh Uche, who popped up on the injury report on Thursday, was a new absence and later ruled out for the game, while practice squad player Jake Burt returned to action after missing two sessions this week.

David Andrews and White were also ruled out for Sunday, while five players are questionable.

OUT
C David Andrews (hand) - DNP
RB James White (not injury related) - DNP
LB Josh Uche (foot) - DNP

DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE
DL Adam Butler (shoulder) - LP
DB Kyle Dugger (ankle) - LP
WR Julian Edelman (knee) - LP
WR N'Keal Harry (ankle) - LP
T Isaiah Wynn (calf) - LP

For the Raiders, rookie receiver Henry Ruggs and starting right tackle Trent Brown have already been ruled out, while Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs remain questionable.

OUT
T Trent Brown (calf) - DNP
LB Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral) - DNP
WR Henry Ruggs III (knee / hamstring ) - DNP

QUESTIONABLE
G Denzelle Good (thumb / illness) - LP
RB Josh Jacobs (hip) - LP
TE Darren Waller (knee) - LP
T Sam Young (groin) - LP

WebEx Quotes of Note

Julian Edelman to WEEI about N'Keal Harry:

"With any young guy it's just becoming a professional. I've been super proud of N'Keal and how he's continually progressed in that facet of professional sports. It's night and day from last year. It's not too big. He has a year under his belt. He's confident in certain abilities. That's when things start to go well, is when you start getting comfortable and then your athletic ability can take its place, when the game slows down because you're mentally into it. It's awesome he's been doing what he's been doing. We're going to need him to keep on doing that."

Lawrence Guy on the challenges that the Raiders offense present:

"They are a good complementary team. They can run the ball, throw the ball, they got a lot of weapons on their team so it's just an overall game plan where we have to go ahead and work on everything. You saw what happened on Monday night, they played a good game. Getting those passes out, running the ball efficiently, breaking tackles. So we just got to go out there, just gang tackle and play every down as best we can and try to illuminate the big plays."

Julian Edelman on establishing a route:

"I think establishing a good routine is probably something that helped me get to where I want to go and where I continue to try to get to. When you have a good routine, and I learned that from a lot of veteran players, and that adjusts accordingl to position... but if you put together a routine, find out what you have to do, work hard at those things and try to improve, that's usually when you improve. Have a healthy mindset. Those are some of the things to kind of helped me."

Devin McCourty on playing games without fans:

"It's practice in there. We haven't played a game yet on the road that has fans or at home with fans. It's a battle of, you could call it, sidelines I guess as far as noise and cheering. But I would say each game feels like you're on your own. Whoever's on your sideline, that's your guys for the day. That's all you got."

Related Content

Unfiltered Notebook 9/24: Newton not satisfied
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/24: Newton not satisfied

It's all about wins and losses for Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.
Unfiltered Notebook 9/23: Winovich, Izzo making positive strides
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/23: Winovich, Izzo making positive strides

Two of the Patriots most improved players on offense and defense checked in on Wednesday.
Unfiltered Notebook 9/22: Young receivers gaining confidence
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/22: Young receivers gaining confidence

The Patriots passing game found life against Seattle with two unexpected contributors.
Unfiltered Notebook 9/21: Pats put Seattle in the rearview
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/21: Pats put Seattle in the rearview

Bill Belichick checked in with the media on Monday, a day after his team dropped their first game of the 2020 season.
Unfiltered Notebook 9/18: McCourty eyes another battle to the end with Seahawks
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/18: McCourty eyes another battle to the end with Seahawks

The Patriots prepare for another last-minute thriller against the Seahawks.
Unfiltered Notebook 9/17: Edelman ready for another hard-hitting affair vs. Seahawks
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/17: Edelman ready for another hard-hitting affair vs. Seahawks

Julian Edelman has seen enough of the Seahawks to know exactly what to expect in Seattle on Sunday.
Unfiltered Notebook 9/16: Taylor keeps undrafted rookie streak alive
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/16: Taylor keeps undrafted rookie streak alive

J.J. Taylor had an impressive debut against the Dolphins and kept a long-running streak alive in the process.
Unfiltered Notebook 9/15: Patriots offense just getting warmed up
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/15: Patriots offense just getting warmed up

The Patriots won their first game on a run-heavy approach, but Josh McDaniels knows they'll need to evolve to keep their attack fresh.
Unfiltered Notebook 9/14: O-line gets things rolling
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/14: O-line gets things rolling

Patriots got their first win of the season on the back of an efficient and well-planned ground game.
Unfiltered Notebook 9/11: Phillips brushes up on Pats defensive "canvas"
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/11: Phillips brushes up on Pats defensive "canvas"

The versatile veteran could be a helpful addition as the Patriots look to replace two starting safeties.
Unfiltered Notebook 9/10: McCourty has Pats ready to bring their own energy
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/10: McCourty has Pats ready to bring their own energy

The veteran safety has his new-look defense ready to go for the Patriots season opener.

Latest News

Unfiltered Notebook 9/26: Pats defense locked on Raiders

Unfiltered Notebook 9/26: Pats defense locked on Raiders

Week 3: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

Week 3: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

Patriots souvenir lands on historic mission to space with astronaut Jessica Meir

Patriots souvenir lands on historic mission to space with astronaut Jessica Meir

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/25

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/25

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Raiders

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Raiders

Patriots News Blitz 9/25: Drawing up Raiders gameplans

Patriots News Blitz 9/25: Drawing up Raiders gameplans

Unfiltered Notebook 9/24: Newton not satisfied

Unfiltered Notebook 9/24: Newton not satisfied

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots look to bounce back vs. Raiders

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots look to bounce back vs. Raiders

What They're Saying: Las Vegas Raiders

What They're Saying: Las Vegas Raiders

Patriots News Blitz 9/24: The autumn wind comes to New England

Patriots News Blitz 9/24: The autumn wind comes to New England

Unfiltered Notebook 9/23: Winovich, Izzo making positive strides

Unfiltered Notebook 9/23: Winovich, Izzo making positive strides

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/23

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/23

Patriots News Blitz 9/23: Seahawks film breakdowns, crafting a new deal for Newton

Patriots News Blitz 9/23: Seahawks film breakdowns, crafting a new deal for Newton

Game Preview: Raiders at Patriots

Game Preview: Raiders at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Raiders

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Raiders

Unfiltered Notebook 9/22: Young receivers gaining confidence

Unfiltered Notebook 9/22: Young receivers gaining confidence

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/22

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/22

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Putting the 2020 Patriots over the top

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Putting the 2020 Patriots over the top

Week 3 NFL Notes: Injuries hit hard

Week 3 NFL Notes: Injuries hit hard

Patriots News Blitz 9/22: Final sequence breakdowns

Patriots News Blitz 9/22: Final sequence breakdowns

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/21

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/21

Unfiltered Notebook 9/21: Pats put Seattle in the rearview

Unfiltered Notebook 9/21: Pats put Seattle in the rearview

After Further Review: Patriots show signature fight in Seahawk loss

After Further Review: Patriots show signature fight in Seahawk loss

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Seahawks presented by CarMax

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Seahawks presented by CarMax

Patriots News Blitz 9/21: Silver linings abound from Pats first loss

Patriots News Blitz 9/21: Silver linings abound from Pats first loss

Advertising