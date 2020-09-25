Unfiltered Notebook 9/26: Pats defense locked on Raiders

The Patriots defense will look to get back on track this Sunday against a dangerous Las Vegas offense that has posted 34 points in each of their first two contests. The Raiders have a host of dangerous weapons that will challenge the Pats at all three levels, just like the Seahawks did.

"Just keep playing," said McCourty on the group's mindset coming off their first loss of the season. "Obviously, Sunday night wasn't our best night, that's obvious. But that's not going to change our mentality of how we play, the competitiveness of the guys in this room, that's never going to change. We know at the end of the day the only thing that needs to happen is we need to play better.

"That's been our focus. Not just being there but making plays when our defense and team needs them."

Henry Ruggs shot up the draft board after posting a 4.27 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine this past February, prompting the Raiders to take him 12th overall, three picks ahead of more productive Alabama teammate Jerry Jeudy, who seemed like the consensus top receiver in the class.

But with Ruggs ruled out, it puts even more attention on the team's leading receiver, tight end Darren Waller.

"He's a big guy, he played the receiver position, he's knows how to get open, he's strong, he can make the catches," said Stephon Gilmore of Waller. "He had a great game last game. Carr likes throwing him the ball and it's gonna be a big challenge for us to stop all of those guys, it's not just him."

Waller himself is questionable for the game but the Patriots were clearly expecting to see him Sunday at his best, which means he'll be lining up all over the place, making matchups for the Patriots defense to manage.

"We can't say, 'hey we're gonna do this here' and once you start trying to get into doing something, and he's all over the place, you start hurting yourself as a defense," said Devin McCourty. "It's going to be a total team effort. There's going to be multiple guys that end up on him just because of where he aligns in their offense. I think the biggest thing is when you play great players like this is awareness -- knowing where he is."

The other big threat will be running back Josh Jacobs, who, like Waller, is also questionable. Jacobs is a hard-running back who plays over two-thirds of the snaps. Lawrence Guy knows the Patriots defensive front will have to be on their tackling game.

"You see it on film, he breaks tackles," said Guy. "He has a nice spin move, a good stiff arm, he can run through his pads. He's one of those backs we understand we have to get a good wrap on him, we have to drive our feet and we have to do the best we can to get him on the ground."

With Seattle clearly behind them, Gilmore was ready to get back on the field.