Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

The Patriots wrapped up their final practice before cut-down day and are about to experience an unprecedented weekend of player movement. When teams make cuts, it will release a crop of players with no current game film to give other teams any insight. Usually, there's plenty of preseason tape to pour over, but now the unknowns are greatly expanded.

"There's a lot less shopping of players this year than what there would normally be, where teams could anticipate the way it was going to go," said Bill Belichick on his Friday press conference via Webex. "You could kind of tell what other teams were going to do for most roster spots and you kind of knew who was available. If a team was going to release a player, they'd rather trade him and get something for him than release him and not get anything."

But what the teams are gaining in uncertainty, they're gaining in flexibility when it comes to the practice squad. The squad will now be 16 players, including six veterans of unlimited experience, as well as the ability to protect four players from signing elsewhere each week.

The Injured Reserve rules are also a lot more forgiving. Unlimited players will be eligible to return after just three weeks, but they must be on the initial 53-man roster that is set on Saturday.

"If you have an experienced player on the practice squad, it's a lot easier to get him up," explained Belichick. "You have those couple free activations. You have the three-week IR rule, so I think that might change a little bit."

With the added flexibility but limited information no one knows quite for sure how aggressive teams will be this weekend. Will they stick with the guys that they know the most about, for better or worse? Or will they take a swing on an external guy who they really liked previously?

"I think, all the other 31 teams are probably sitting there just like we are, saying, 'I haven't seen as much of this guy as what we normally would,'" said Belichick. "This is a tough decision without seeing a player play that doesn't have a lot of experience, how confident are you that he's better than somebody else that you've seen play?"

Belichick pointed out that the decision is complicated for the players as well.

"With the practice squad, I think there's an argument for a player to, do you want to be on a practice squad knowing that you're very close to playing on a team in a situation you know you're comfortable with versus going to another team where as soon as they find somebody better, they might want to replace you with somebody else?"

"When we put a player on the practice squad it's for a reason," said Belichick. "It's with a purpose and that could be for a variety of things, but he would fill some type of need or potential need. That's what his role would be."

The Patriots have a knack for staying flexible and there's little doubt this will be one of the most interesting practice squads they've put together, with multiple players who are certain to play significant roles with the team this season.