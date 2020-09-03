Official website of the New England Patriots

Belichick: 'Players have worked hard and improved a lot'

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

How Patriots are preparing to play during COVID-19

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/31

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

Patriots All Access: Getting Ready for Football

Unfiltered Notebook 8/28: 5 training camp takeaways, Michel's fast debut

Training camp blogservations 8/28: Pats head inside to close things out

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick and Zo talk Training Camp

Training Camp Today: First In-Stadium Practice

James White, Devin and Jason McCourty share thoughts in wake Kenosha shootings  

Unfiltered Notebook 8/27: BC's Burt living the dream with Patriots

Transcripts: Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and James White 8/27

Training camp blogservations 8/27: Defense continues to set the pace

Camp-Cast 8/27: Day 14 Recap, Offense Makes Progress, Defense Wins the Day

Cam Newton, Shaq Mason address shooting of Jacob Blake during media availability 

Newton: 'Every day is a new challenge'

Training camp blogservations 8/26: Offense still finding its way

Unfiltered Notebook 8/26: Simon stepping up, Newton's playbook catch-up

Patriots announce 2020 captains

Sep 03, 2020 at 05:26 PM
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

The Patriots have announced eight captains for the 2020 season, featuring their two longest-tenured players and four first-time captains with the team.

This will be the 10th season as captains for both Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater. The two veterans both re-signed with the team this offseason and will once again ensure the leadership structure atop the defense and special teams remains intact.

David Andrews and James White return as captains for the offense once again. This will be Andrews fourth season as a captain and White's third. Andrews spent 2019 on Injured Reserve but still maintained a leadership presence with the team, while White finished the season as the Patriots second-leading receiver.

Lawrence Guy, Jason McCourty, Ja'Whaun Bentley and Cam Newton make up the first-time captains with the team.

Guy enters his fourth season with the team, earning a spot on the Patriots 2010s All-Decade team in that short time, while McCourty joined the team and twin brother Devin in 2018 and has been a valuable member of the secondary ever since.

Bentley, a three-time captain in college at Purdue, is in his third season with the Patriots and has emerged as one of the most experienced linebackers on the roster this season, while Newton signed with the team earlier this summer and has quickly assumed a leadership role, as he's reportedly been named the team's starter for the season.

