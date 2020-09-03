Patriots announce 2020 captains

The Patriots have announced eight captains for the 2020 season, featuring their two longest-tenured players and four first-time captains with the team.

This will be the 10th season as captains for both Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater. The two veterans both re-signed with the team this offseason and will once again ensure the leadership structure atop the defense and special teams remains intact.

David Andrews and James White return as captains for the offense once again. This will be Andrews fourth season as a captain and White's third. Andrews spent 2019 on Injured Reserve but still maintained a leadership presence with the team, while White finished the season as the Patriots second-leading receiver.

Lawrence Guy, Jason McCourty, Ja'Whaun Bentley and Cam Newton make up the first-time captains with the team.

Guy enters his fourth season with the team, earning a spot on the Patriots 2010s All-Decade team in that short time, while McCourty joined the team and twin brother Devin in 2018 and has been a valuable member of the secondary ever since.