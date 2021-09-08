Official website of the New England Patriots

NFL Notes: Predictions, premonitions and other permutations

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Time for Mac, Replacing Gilmore and more 

Broadcast Information: Dolphins at Patriots

Notebook: New-look offense gets ready to roll

Josh McDaniels 9/6: 'The best thing we can do is focus on the things we can control'

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/6

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

David Patten leaves an underrated legacy

Notebook: Mills ready for any role in the secondary

Patriots Claim RB/WR Malcolm Perry Off Waivers from Miami; Place WR N'Keal Harry on IR; Sign Three Players to the Practice Squad

Analysis: Patriots assemble initial 2021 practice squad

Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad

Notebook: Nordin bounces back to secure undrafted rookie streak

Assistant coaches: Jones earned Patriots QB job

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit; Acquire OL Yasir Durant in a Trade with Kansas City

Snapshot: Initial Patriots 53-man roster

Breaking down Patriots initial 2021 53-man roster

NFL Notes: Newton's reported release opens door for Jones

Good Guy: Lawrence Guy receives Ron Burton Community Service Award

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

The New England Patriots announced their team captains for the 2021 season.

Patriots 2021 captains:

2021_headshots_recropped__0081_Andrews_David_2021

David Andrews

#60 C

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 300 lbs
  • College: Georgia
2021_headshots_recropped__0049_Hightower_Dont'a_2021

Dont'a Hightower

#54 LB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 260 lbs
  • College: Alabama
2021_headshots_recropped__0033_McCourty_Devin_2021

Devin McCourty

#32 DB

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 195 lbs
  • College: Rutgers
2021_headshots_recropped__0016_Slater_Matthew_2021

Matthew Slater

#18 WR

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 205 lbs
  • College: UCLA
2021_headshots_recropped__0005_White_James_2021

James White

#28 RB

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 205 lbs
  • College: Wisconsin

Related Content

news

Remembering 9/11: Two Small Flags, One Big Moment

Twenty Septembers later, former Patriots offensive lineman Joe Andruzzi reflects on the role he and his family played -- and continue to play -- in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
news

NFL Notes: Predictions, premonitions and other permutations

NFL Kickoff is just days away so it's time to offer some predictions for the 2021 season.
news

David Patten leaves an underrated legacy

David Patten wasn't the Patriots biggest star but he was a vital cog in the team's success.
news

Assistant coaches: Jones earned Patriots QB job

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and one of New England's two wide receivers coaches, Troy Brown, provide some context to the Patriots' apparent decision to anoint rookie Mac Jones their starting quarterback.
news

Breaking down Patriots initial 2021 53-man roster

The Patriots have set their initial roster for the 2021 season, here are the biggest takeaways!
news

Snapshot: Initial Patriots 53-man roster

After the team announced a series of roster moves, here's who's on the Patriots' initial 53-man roster.
news

Report: Gilmore staying on PUP for now

New England's top cornerback won't be able to suit up for the Patriots until late October at the earliest. What will this mean for the defensive backfield?
news

NFL Notes: Newton's reported release opens door for Jones

Cam Newton started all three preseason games but was reportedly released, opening the door for Mac Jones.
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pats face tough roster decisions

With cutdowns looming, the Patriots have a number of hard decisions to make up and down their roster.
news

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 2.0

With just one preseason game remaining, it's time to take another stab at predicting the 53-man roster.
news

Game Observations: Starters open, but backups close out preseason

A variety of thoughts about the third and final Patriots preseason game of 2021.
Latest News

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

Remembering 9/11: Two Small Flags, One Big Moment

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Time for Mac, Replacing Gilmore and more 

NFL Notes: Predictions, premonitions and other permutations

Trending Video

Kyle Van Noy 9/8: 'We are excited to play an AFC East opponent' 

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy addresses the media on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Bill Belichick 9/8: 'We'll be ready to go on Sunday'

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Davon Godchaux on stopping the run 9/8: 'It's mostly about toughness' 

Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux addresses the media on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Jonnu Smith 9/6: 'They're a good defense'

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith addresses the media on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Josh McDaniels 9/6: 'The best thing we can do is focus on the things we can control'

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Hunter Henry on Mac Jones 9/6: 'I'm excited to go out there and compete with him this weekend'

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, September 6, 2021.
In Case You Missed It

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Breaking down Patriots' Madden '22 ratings

With the release of Madden '22, let's take a look at how the Patriots' player rankings stack up in the latest release.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
