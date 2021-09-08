Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

The New England Patriots announced their team captains for the 2021 season.
Patriots Claim RB/WR Malcolm Perry Off Waivers from Miami; Place WR N'Keal Harry on IR; Sign Three Players to the Practice Squad
Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit; Acquire OL Yasir Durant in a Trade with Kansas City
Remembering 9/11: Two Small Flags, One Big Moment
Twenty Septembers later, former Patriots offensive lineman Joe Andruzzi reflects on the role he and his family played -- and continue to play -- in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
NFL Notes: Predictions, premonitions and other permutations
NFL Kickoff is just days away so it's time to offer some predictions for the 2021 season.
David Patten leaves an underrated legacy
David Patten wasn't the Patriots biggest star but he was a vital cog in the team's success.
Assistant coaches: Jones earned Patriots QB job
Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and one of New England's two wide receivers coaches, Troy Brown, provide some context to the Patriots' apparent decision to anoint rookie Mac Jones their starting quarterback.
Breaking down Patriots initial 2021 53-man roster
The Patriots have set their initial roster for the 2021 season, here are the biggest takeaways!
Snapshot: Initial Patriots 53-man roster
After the team announced a series of roster moves, here's who's on the Patriots' initial 53-man roster.
Report: Gilmore staying on PUP for now
New England's top cornerback won't be able to suit up for the Patriots until late October at the earliest. What will this mean for the defensive backfield?
NFL Notes: Newton's reported release opens door for Jones
Cam Newton started all three preseason games but was reportedly released, opening the door for Mac Jones.
Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pats face tough roster decisions
With cutdowns looming, the Patriots have a number of hard decisions to make up and down their roster.
Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 2.0
With just one preseason game remaining, it's time to take another stab at predicting the 53-man roster.
Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23
Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.