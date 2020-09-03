Report: Cam Newton named Patriots starter

According to a report from the Boston Globe's Jim McBride, the Patriots have named Cam Newton the starter for the upcoming 2020 season. The team announced that Newton had been named a team captain on Thursday afternoon.
Newton showed progress with the offense this summer after being signed in early July. His improvement seemed continual over the two-plus weeks of training camp practice, showing strides with his processing speed and delivery, and looking more comfortable in the offense.
The nine-year veteran is coming off an injury-shortened season in 2019 with the Panthers that held him to just two games. Newton appears to now be fully healthy and ready to go.