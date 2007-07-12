Urlacher ordered to attend parenting class

JOLIET, Ill. (July 12, 2007) -- A judge has ordered Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher and the mother of his toddler to take a three-hour parenting class.

Urlacher and his ex-girlfriend, Tyna Robertson, are in a legal battle over Urlacher's parental visits with his 2-year-old son, Kennedy.

The boy lives in Joliet with Robertson but visits the NFL star at his Lake Forest home, 62 miles away.

Urlacher has accused Robertson of violating a court order to drive their son to a tollway rest stop roughly halfway between their homes so he can pick the boy up for visits. The linebacker's attorneys say he has missed at least four overnight visits with his child.

Robertson's attorney, Heather Nosko, said Urlacher just wants to have his son driven to him when it's convenient. She said her client never purposely missed visits.

Will County Circuit Judge Dinah Archambeault ordered both parents to take the parenting class before they return to court Sept. 10, saying the class should help the pair learn how to deal with each other. They do not have to take the class at the same time.

"I'm glad she ordered parenting classes because Brian needs it," Robertson said. "Based on his actions, he's not a good role model, and I pray that he changes."

Neither Urlacher nor his attorney, Anita Ventrelli, commented on the hearing.