Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Jan 14 - 12:00 AM | Sat Jan 15 - 05:55 PM

Game Day Roster Update: Left tackle spot options with Wynn out

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

Expert Predictions: Wild Card picks for Patriots at Bills

Wild Card Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Bills

Notebook: Harris eyes first playoff action vs. Bills

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

5 Patriots make Pro Football Focus' highest-graded list

Notebook: Mac readies for playoff debut

Wild Card Playoffs: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Pats defense prepares for another round vs. Josh Allen

Coffee with the Coach: How do you prepare to face a team for the third time in one year?

Sights and Sounds: Week 18 vs Miami Dolphins

Josh McDaniels 1/11: "We are hard at work right now trying to put in the best plan we can"

NFL Notes: Ready for a wild weekend

Patriots Mailbag: Headed to the playoffs, stopping Josh Allen, looking ahead and more

Pats-Bills III set for Saturday night

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

What can Patriots learn from previous Bills battles?

5 Keys from Patriots 33-24 loss to Dolphins

Vick pleads not guilty; trial on Nov. 26

Jul 26, 2007 at 02:45 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (July 26, 2007) -- Michael Vick pleaded not guilty to federal dogfighting charges and was released without bond until a Nov. 26 trial. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback then apologized to his mother and asked that judgment be withheld.

Vick was jeered by a crowd as he went into court. He and three others entered their pleas in U.S. District Court to conspiracy charges involving competitive dogfighting, procuring and training pit bulls for fighting, and conducting the enterprise across state lines. Federal prosecutors say the operation -- known as Bad Newz Kennels -- was run on Vick's property in Surry County.

"I take these charges very seriously and look forward to clearing my good name," Vick said in a statement read outside court by Billy Martin, his lawyer.

"I respectfully ask all of you to hold your judgment until all of the facts are shown. Above all, I would like to say to my mom I'm sorry for what she has had to go through in this most trying of times. It has caused pain to my family and I apologize to my family."

Among the conditions set for all the defendants is that they surrender their passports, that they not travel outside their immediate area without court approval, and that they do not sell or possess any dog. In addition, Vick was ordered to surrender any animal breeder or kennel license.

The co-defendants made their pleas before U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson.

"He asserted in a loud and clear voice that he is not guilty of these allegations," Martin said.

"This is going to be a hard-fought trial."

Vick arrived at the courthouse at 3 p.m. in a black sport utility vehicle and was booed by a crowd of hundreds as he emerged. Wearing a dark suit and blue shirt, the quarterback looked straight ahead as he walked up the ramp to the courthouse. He did not respond to reporters.

The allegations detailed in a graphic, 18-page indictment sparked protests by animal rights groups at the headquarters of the NFL and the Falcons. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has barred Vick from training camp while the league investigates.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank said the team wanted to suspend Vick for four games, the maximum penalty a team can assess a player, but the NFL asked him to wait. Instead, Blank has told the player to concentrate on his legal problems, not football.

Today, the Falcons opened their first camp under coach Bobby Petrino.

The case began April 25 when investigators conducting a drug search at the home found 66 dogs, including 55 pit bulls, and equipment typically used in dogfighting. They included a "rape stand" that holds aggressive dogs in place for mating and a "breakstick" used to pry open a dog's mouth.

Vick contended he knew nothing about a dogfighting operation at the home, where one of his cousins lived, and said he rarely visited. He has since declined comment, citing his lawyer's advice.

Attorney Lawrence Woodward, who has also represented Allen Iverson and Vick's younger brother, Marcus, has not returned several phone messages.

Charged along with Vick are Purnell A. Peace, 35, of Virginia Beach; Quanis L. Phillips, 28, of Atlanta; and Tony Taylor, 34, of Hampton. They all face up to six years in prison, $350,000 in fines and restitution if convicted.

Animal rights organizations have seized on the case as an opportunity to raise awareness of the largely underground and always gruesome world of dogfighting, where two dogs are trained to fight to the death -- sometimes for hours -- until the end.

Early Thursday, activists, supporters of the athlete and the media gathered outside the federal courthouse. Some members of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals dressed in dog costumes and carried signs, including one with the image of a battered pit bull and the words "Dogfighting Victim." Some people brought their dogs.

According to the indictment filed July 17, dogs not killed in the fighting pit were often shot, hanged, drowned or, in one case, slammed to the ground. The document says Vick was consulted before one losing dog was wet down and electrocuted.

It alleges that the dogfighting operation began in 2001, not long after Vick parlayed a dazzling two-year run as the quarterback at Virginia Tech into being the first overall selection in the NFL draft. His first contract was for $62 million. In 2004, he signed a 10-year, $130 million deal, then the richest in league history.

The indictment says the fights offered purses as high as $26,000, and that Vick once paid $23,000 to the owner of two pit bulls that had beaten Bad Newz Kennels dogs. That owner is one of four cooperating witnesses cited in the document.

AP NEWS
The Associated Press News Service

Copyright 2007, The Associated Press, All Rights Reserved

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Wild Card Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

The New England Patriots travel to Buffalo for a Wild Card Playoff game against the Bills on Saturday, January 15 at 8:15pm EST.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots Wild Card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Game Day Roster Update: Left tackle spot options with Wynn out

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 Wild Card game with the Buffalo Bills.
news

10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Bills

Here are the key players to watch as the Patriots take on the Bills in the AFC Wild Card round!
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Wild Card Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

Game Day Roster Update: Left tackle spot options with Wynn out

10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Bills

Patriots Elevate Four Players to the Active Roster

Wild Card Playoffs: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Heading to Buffalo for the playoffs, 1-on-1 with Brandon Bolden 

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots correcting previous missteps, and preparing their game plan to seal a playoff win against the Buffalo Bills. Tamara Brown also goes one-on-one with Brandon Bolden.

Patriots All Access: Wild Card Round Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we are joined by Captain David Andrews. In addition, Jerod Mayo walks us through his journey from childhood to player to coach and Bill Belichick focuses on a potent Bills offense on the Belestrator. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

Welcome aboard AirKraft, the Patriots team plane, used primarily to transport the New England Patriots to road games since 2017, but also the vehicle for goodwill missions across the region, country, and world. Explore the plane's construction, purpose, and journey in the latest episode of Do Your Job presented by Bose.

Patriots Unfiltered: One-on-One with Brandon Bolden

Tamara Brown sits down with running back Brandon Bolden to discuss his cancer diagnosis, and how his involvement with the team has evolved. Bolden also speaks about this year's running back group, and what it means to be in the playoffs.

Kendrick Bourne 1/13: "Every play is important. Every detail is important"

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Thursday, January 13th, 2022.

Nick Folk 1/13: "Gotta be ready to go"

Patriots kicker Nick Folk addresses the media on Thursday, January 13th, 2022.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the playoffs set to begin, we take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Left, Then Right: For second time, Brown proving key to Patriots O-line

Versatile Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown is back, albeit in a different position, to help New England make another playoff run.

Jackson, Slater named second-team All-Pro

Cornerback J.C. Jackson and special teamer Matthew Slater earned second-team All-Pro spots.

Mac Jones Nominated for 2021 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year

The National Football League today announced the six finalists for the 2021 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award. ​Winner will be elected by fan vote on NFL.com/voting/rookies/rookie-of-the-year.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising