Vick won't be charged in water-bottle incident

Inside the Patriots Locker Room after win over the Steelers

After Further Review: Patriots Offense Shows Ability to Attack Man Coverage in Win Over Steelers

Mac Jones on WEEI 9/19: "We have to continue to grow as an offense"

How an evolving Patriots defense closed the door on Steelers

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "Hopefully we'll continue to have balance on offense and a higher level of execution"

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways as Patriots Take Down Steelers in Week 2

5 Keys from Patriots first win of the 2022 season

Patriots players reflect on 500th game of Robert Kraft era

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/18

Jalen Mills snags Trubisky's first INT of 2022 after pass is tipped

Damien Harris rushes for a 2-yard touchdown vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Gunner Olszewski has costly muffed punt vs. former team inside his own 20-yard line

Can't-Miss Play: Agholor MOSSES Witherspoon for 44-yard TD catch

Mac Jones lasers pass to Agholor for 16-yard gain

Mac Jones has pinpoint accuracy on 16-yard pass to Meyers

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Patriots take on the Steelers

Belestrator: Previewing the Steelers Defense

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Embracing Role as a 'Safety Blanket' for Mac Jones

NFL Notes: Belichick strikes optimistic tune

Patriots Mailbag: Defensive Standouts, Rookie Reports, and Other Takeaways From Week 1

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick won't face criminal charges after a water bottle was seized by security at Miami International Airport.

Jan 22, 2007 at 01:45 AM

MIAMI (Jan. 22, 2007) -- Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick won't face criminal charges after a water bottle was seized by security at Miami International Airport.

Lab tests on the bottle, which police said smelled of marijuana and contained a hidden compartment, found no evidence of drugs, according to a memo on Monday by Deisy Rodriguez, an assistant state attorney.

"Based on the lab's findings, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office is not filing criminal charges," Rodriguez said in the memo, adding the bottle no longer is considered evidence in an investigation.

Falcons spokesman Reggie Roberts applauded the swift action by the Miami authorities.

Vick's attorney, Lawrence H. Woodward Jr., said Vick wanted to put the matter behind him.

The 26-year-old Vick was forced to surrender the bottle when he attempted to take it through airport security on Jan. 17. He was not arrested and went on to board an AirTran flight to Atlanta.

A police report said the bottle appeared from the outside to contain water but had a compartment behind the label. That compartment contained a "small amount of dark particulate" and an odor consistent with marijuana, the report said. The memo did not say what the material was.

The decision not to prosecute followed a weekend report by ESPN based on anonymous sources that Vick was not carrying marijuana or any other illegal substance when he was stopped.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

